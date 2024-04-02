Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stocks Are Partying Like It Is 1995

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.65K Followers

Summary

  • The way the first quarter went, with brief and very shallow pullbacks, one would think that stocks are partying like it is 1995.
  • The rate cutting cycle that began in 1995 had three rate cuts, pretty much what the Fed has planned for 2024.
  • While inflation came down slowly over time back then, it sure looks like the federal government is also inflating away some of its COVID-era debts right now.

concert, event, audience, festival, entertainment, live, music, nightlife, party, cheer. blur light.

Nutthaseth Vanchaichana/iStock via Getty Images

The way the first quarter went, with brief and very shallow pullbacks, one would think that stocks are partying like it is 1995. While it is foolish to extrapolate one quarter into a whole year, 1995 comes to mind, as

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.65K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News