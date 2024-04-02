Nutthaseth Vanchaichana/iStock via Getty Images

The way the first quarter went, with brief and very shallow pullbacks, one would think that stocks are partying like it is 1995. While it is foolish to extrapolate one quarter into a whole year, 1995 comes to mind, as that was the only soft economic landing engineered by the Fed in recent U.S. history, as the Fed began cutting interest rates after raising them for a year and the stock market went dramatically higher.

The S&P 500 return in 1995? On a price-only basis, +34.1%, or +37.1% with dividends reinvested. The rate cutting cycle that began in 1995 had three rate cuts, pretty much what the Fed has planned for 2024.

The S&P 500 (adjusted by the CPI) Since 1995

While the last point on the chart represents the present level of the S&P 500 Index, every point going backwards is inflated by the level of the Consumer Price Index (CPI). By that measure, the S&P 500 set its all-time high at the end of 2021 at 5304, so if one were to adjust for inflation, the present level of the S&P 500 Index has not made an all-time high in real terms. If interest rates were to decline 1995 style, one could see quite a bit further appreciation for stocks from here.

The Conference Board's Index of Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) has been forecasting a recession that never came, for a long time, but last month, it finally turned positive. The index is still negative, but as it has risen from a depressed level as much as it has, it has never in recent history turned down again.

In fact, such a rise in the LEI is actually forecasting the beginning of an economic expansion. We may have headwinds to growth, but a full-blown recession is much harder to see vs. the same time last year when most predicted a recession. Maybe, just maybe, this is what an economic soft landing looks like.

Government Debt is Relative - Even if Out of Control

The present level of U.S. government debt is about $34.5 trillion and going up by about $1 trillion every 90 days, with interest this year reaching $1.6 trillion. The situation clearly is out of control and should be addressed. The problem, or some might say the solution, is that we have been there before.

The government debt-to-GDP ratio is above 130% at present. It was around 120% of GDP right after World War II, and then balanced budgets brought it back down, but this time someone needs to rein in deficit spending in an election year, and that is hard to imagine. If a new government comes in after the elections, I think taking control of the debt situation should be a top priority, even if it creates a recession.

What inflation did in the last three years is to decrease the real value of the substantial present debts. The U.S. did inflate away much of its WW2 debts. While inflation came down slowly over time back then, it sure looks like the federal government is also inflating away some of its COVID-era debts right now.

There is still time to address the debt problem, but not as much as most politicians think, as adding new debt on the present trajectory will surely create another type of crisis in no more than five years.

