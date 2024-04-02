den-belitsky

Introduction and thesis

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is a global media commerce company that provides insider deals and experiences for members through its website, email newsletters, social media channels, and mobile apps. The company offers discounted deals on travel, entertainment, dining, and other lifestyle activities, partnering with thousands of travel and entertainment companies worldwide.

We are unconvinced by TZOO. This is a highly competitive industry with some fantastic businesses (Booking, Airbnb (ABNB), etc.). The industry has considerably changed in the last decade and still has further scope for development. We feel the industry has moved away from TZOO's model and continues to do so. Consumers can find many great deals for free, without needing to justify the cost of a subscription. The portion of the market that can see benefit from a subscription is likely fairly small, limiting long-term growth.

Whilst TZOO executes on its current development targets, we believe investors should remain patient and monitor its margin development. Growth is unlikely to set the world on fire, particularly with a subscription model and so the key will be margins. Until we have better visibility, we rate TZOO a hold.

Share price

Data by YCharts

TZOO's share price performance has been disastrous, losing over 50% of its value during the last decade. The company has struggled to remain relevant in an evolving market landscape, contributing to poor financial results and issues with arresting its decline.

Commercial analysis

Capital IQ

Presented above are TZOO's financial results.

TZOO's revenue has persistently declined during the last decade, with a negative CAGR of -7%. The pandemic was a major factor in accelerating this trajectory, with the business yet to exceed its pre-pandemic levels, despite a recovery by the majority of its peers and airlines.

Business Model

TZOO operates as an online deal publishing platform, curating and publishing travel, entertainment, and local deals for its members. It collaborates with thousands of travel, entertainment, and lifestyle companies to offer exclusive deals and discounts to its subscribers.

This is provided through a membership model, where users sign up to receive its weekly newsletter featuring the latest deals and offers. Members can access discounted deals and promotions through the platform, incentivizing them to subscribe and engage with the content regularly.

Already, we are seeing the weaknesses in TZOO's model. The industry has developed considerably since the start of the last decade, with considerable democratization in access to information. Whilst consumers historically required support with collating deals, it is now far easier to do the research yourself, saving on costs. A handful of the main deal sites can be found through Google with a simple search (Lastminute, Dealchecker, KAYAK, Jet2, Trivago, etc.) with these firms employing alternative monetization methods rather than charging a fee so as to capture customers.

The level above this is the aggregator/agency model, with consumers able to easily look through options for flights, accommodation, and both, and book through online agencies. This is an industry dominated globally by Booking.com (BKNG), Expedia (EXPE), eDreams (OTCPK:EDDRF), and Trip.com (TRIP). TZOO's position in the market appears outdated in our view, with limited value provided to customers beyond the two broad market offerings we highlighted. To illustrate this, we can look at Jack's Flight Club, which was a free newsletter membership started in the UK with over 1m members. TZOO took this business over and pushed to grow its premium offering. Whilst it has generated some traction, the conversion is low and consumers seemed broadly happy to receive the free email (myself being one of them).

Whilst critical of TZOO's limited development, it is worth highlighting that TZOO has built a strong brand reputation as a trusted source for travel and entertainment deals. Its commitment to quality, reliability, and transparency has earned the trust of ~30m subscribers worldwide, driving repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals. The company is a popular choice amongst regular travelers who make decisions based on available deals, albeit we are not convinced this is a large enough market segment to drive consistent growth. The new generation of consumers are either unaware of TZOO or are less likely to make travel decisions based on deals. More than 50% of the company's members are aged 45. This declining relevancy is perfectly illustrated below.

Google

Strategy

Management's current strategy is as follows:

Grow the number of club members - This requires a considerable enhancement in the value it provides to customers, which appears to be unlikely given the democratization of its industry. Outside a few specific situations, consumers are unlikely to pay for what they can get for free.

Add new relationships to negotiate more exclusive offers - TZOO's lack of volume and scale limits its ability to negotiate favorable terms.

Deliver margin improvement through scale - For this, TZOO would require persistent growth in revenue, which it is currently struggling to deliver.

Growth Jack's Flight Club's subscription revenue - Jack's is a small positive within this business but its scale limits the scope for moving the needle (~$1m of revenue).

Develop Travelzoo META - We do not see this contributing anything material in the coming 5 years. It has generated less than $150k of revenues in Q4 and is currently loss-making.

Whilst Management's strategy clearly illustrates an awareness of its current issues, we are completely unconvinced as to the route to delivering these objectives. Growing users is certainly a smart way to grow revenue, however, this has been an issue for a decade with no evidence to suggest an improvement in fortunes. The industry landscape is far too competitive, with TZOO lacking the financial capabilities to grow its brand.

Overall, we do not believe in TZOO. We believe its business model is outdated and its strategy is unlikely to be successful due to its fundamental weaknesses and how the industry has developed. The following succinctly summarizes the issues it faces.

Stagnant User Base - TZOO is struggling to grow its paying user base, resulting in decreased engagement and fewer bookings.

Increased Competition - The online travel industry is highly competitive, with numerous platforms vying for consumer attention. Changing dynamics and low barriers to entry have pushed TZOO out.

Failure to Adapt - TZOO may have failed to adapt to emerging market trends, consumer behaviors, or technological advancements, resulting in missed opportunities for growth and innovation.

Ineffective Marketing Strategies - TZOO's marketing efforts have been ineffective in reaching and attracting a new and younger user base.

Financials

TZOO's recent performance has been strong relative to its pre-pandemic levels, with top-line growth of +17.1%, +19.4%, +30.0%, and +13.7%. In conjunction with this, its margins have soared. TZOO's growth has been primarily generated in Europe, with a YoY Q4 growth rate of +34%, compared to +5% in North America.

The current macroeconomic environment has contributed to a considerable increase in the cost of travel, pushing many consumers to seek affordable options and deals. Further, following the impact of the pandemic, we are seeing a normalization in travel levels, particularly as wage inflation has supported robust consumer spending. These short-term tailwinds have broadly been prevailing, despite the overwhelming cost of living crisis which should be stunting growth.

Further, the company is transitioning to a paid membership-only platform, announced in Dec23. Its existing 30m users and those who signed up prior to 31/12/23 will have their fees waived in 2024. This should support an improvement in revenue generation initially.

Looking ahead, analysts are forecasting HSD growth in the coming 3 years, alongside margin improvement from its existing elevated levels. This is likely a reflection of increased subscription revenue. With a diluted low marginal cost to deliver, margin improvement should be deliverable irrespective of the degree to which consumers sign up for the paid service.

Capital IQ

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

TZOO is conservatively financed, allowing for the utilization of its FCF for growth and distributions. Most recently, Management announced the initiation of buybacks (~1m). With increased subscriptions ahead, TZOO should be able to maintain consistent positive FCFs.

Industry analysis

Seeking Alpha

Presented above is a comparison of TZOO's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (32 companies).

TZOO is performing surprisingly well relative to its peers. The company has achieved superior growth in recent years, with this positive delta expected to continue in the forward period. It is important to acknowledge its recent execution has been strong despite a clear softening in consumer spending.

Further, its current elevated margins have taken TZOO to a leading position relative to its peers, although we are hesitant to suggest its sustainability given TZOO has not exceeded an EBITDA-M of 15% for more than a single year. If TZOO can maintain these existing levels, it can justifiably boast a superior valuation.

Valuation

Capital IQ

TZOO is currently trading at 8x LTM EBITDA and 7x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

A discount to TZOO's historical average is a reflection of investor hesitancy in our view. Whilst this has been driven by an uplift in margins, investors have not rewarded the stock with an increase in multiples, suggesting concerns about the sustainability of its current levels, which we concur with.

Further, TZOO is trading at a considerable discount to its peers, ~80-100% based on LTM EBITDA and NTM PE. This further reflects the degree to which investors are currently unconvinced by TZOO's long-term potential.

If the company can maintain its current margins, even without a considerable improvement in growth, the stock is undervalued. When layering in growth, it is considerably so. Analysts, as we have discussed believe in Management's plan, which explains their target upside of ~50%. We are not yet convinced, requiring better evidence regarding the paid subscription conversion rate and the sustainability of margins, which will come in the coming quarters.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

TZOO's business is susceptible to fluctuations in consumer spending and economic conditions, which could impact travel and entertainment budgets and affect demand for its deals.

Intense competition from other online travel platforms and deal aggregators could limit TZOO's ability to attract and retain paying subscription customers and secure exclusive deals.

Execution fundamentally required margin stability, a key risk to the bull thesis.

Transitioning to a subscription-only model will contribute to an uncertain and disruptive two years, with limited visibility on its conversion potential.

Final thoughts

TZOO is an uncompelling business in our view, with a slowly developing business model that has been superseded by technological development and changing consumer trends. Whilst its current strategy is a needed one to at least attempt to revitalize the company, we see considerable risks and challenges to its success.

The company is likely undervalued but this is due to the level of risk present, contributing to a large discount by Mr. Market. We believe an investment decision should not be made until better visibility is obtained regarding subscription conversion and margin development, and so rate the stock a hold.