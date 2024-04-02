Vladislav Stepanov

Introduction

In the past two weeks, we have discussed a number of midstream companies, including ONEOK Inc. (OKE) and Kinder Morgan (KMI). Although I'm more bullish on upstream companies (oil and gas drillers) that are more sensitive to oil and gas prices, I am a big fan of the midstream industry.

In fact, in January, I bought Antero Midstream (AM), making it one of the largest holdings of my dividend growth portfolio.

Although midstream companies have been through a lot, they have turned into fantastic stocks for both income and growth. As we can see below, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has returned just 24% over the past ten years - including dividends.

This horrible performance was caused by two major factors:

Most midstream companies were investing billions into the expansion of the U.S. pipeline network to support higher energy production and stronger demand. After all, the entire shale revolution would not have been possible without companies investing hundreds of billions into support infrastructure.

In 2014/2015 and 2020, oil and gas prices were crushed. Although midstream companies are not directly dependent on the price of these commodities, it caused investors to sell, as they expected lower throughput.

Now, midstream companies are in much better shape.

Most major projects are finished.

The shale revolution is losing steam, which means downside risks of oil and gas prices are lower (subdued supply risk).

Moreover, the market is expensive.

As the latest data shows, the S&P 500 is now trading at 21x earnings, one of the highest valuations in its history.

If history is any indication, a valuation this lofty hints at low-single-digit annual returns over the next five years.

This gives investors two options:

Buy nothing to wait for a better entry.

Buy assets with a below-average valuation.

In this case, value stocks are extremely attractive compared to growth stocks. It's also the reason why I have talked about value so much since the end of last year.

The relative valuation of value compared to growth is well below its long-term average.

Over the past few weeks, value stocks have gained momentum, outperforming growth stocks by roughly 140 basis points. Although this is nothing to write home about, I expect this trend to continue as the market slowly realizes that inflation is here to stay, which makes it harder for the Fed to cut rates aggressively and makes high-yield value stocks very attractive.

That's where Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) comes in, a stock that countless people brought up in the comment section of my latest midstream articles.

My most recent article on the stock was written on October 22, when I compared it to its peer Energy Transfer (ET).

While I declared ET the winner of the comparison, I explained that EPD is one of the best companies for reliable income growth and safety.

In this article, I'll elaborate on that and explain why I expect EPD to be a fantastic choice in a market with an overall lofty valuation.

On a side note, please be aware that EPD is a Master Limited Partnership. It is not taxed as a C-Corp. It issues a K-1 form. This also means that shares are called "units." Dividends are called "distributions."

Buying High-Quality Income At A Great Price

Investors who buy Enterprise Products Partners buy a big part of the North American energy infrastructure.

As we can see below, the company owns more than 50,000 miles of pipelines, more than 40 natural gas processing trains, 26 fractionators, 20 deepwater docks, and more than 300 million barrels of storage.

Enterprise Products Partners

As the beautiful overview below shows, the company's assets help oil and gas producers connect their output to customers that turn these goods into value-added products, including fertilizers, food packages, water pipes, medical supplies, textiles, durable products, carpest, fuel, tires, and so much more.

Enterprise Products Partners

In fact, EPD is the largest independent supplier of LPG in the world, exporting roughly 630 thousand of barrels per day. That's 14% of the global exports and a third of U.S. exports.

In the decade ahead, the company sees a lot of potential for rising energy exports as domestic production will increasingly outpace demand growth.

Enterprise Products Partners

Moreover, when it comes to reliability, it is close to impossible to beat the company behind the EPD ticker.

Despite all the trouble this industry went through, EPD has a history of 25 consecutive annual distribution increases - with a CAGR of 7%!

It's one of the few companies in the entire energy sector that has an A-range credit rating (in this case, A-).

As of December 31, 2023, the company's total debt outstanding was roughly $29 billion, with a weighted average cost of debt at 4.6%. The majority of the debt (96%) had a fixed rate. The company also had $3.9 billion in liquidity.

Adding to that, its low-risk business profile has consistently allowed it to generate double-digit returns on invested capital.

Even during the Great Financial Crisis, the 2014/2015 oil price collapse, and the pandemic, the company remained resilient.

Enterprise Products Partners

In fact, since 2003, the company has not had a year with a sub-1x distribution coverage, which explains why it did not have to cut its distribution when many of its peers were forced to pick balance sheet health over shareholder distributions.

Enterprise Products Partners

After hiking its quarterly distribution by 3% on January 8, it currently pays $0.515 per unit per quarter. This translates to a yield of 7.1%.

The five-year dividend CAGR is 3.1%, which protects investors against slightly elevated inflation.

Record-Breaking Numbers & Growth Potential

EPD is doing very well financially.

Last year, for example, the company achieved nine financial records and thirteen operating records. This includes milestones in NGL pipeline transportation, ethane exports, total NGL marine terminal volumes, NGL fractionation volumes, fee-based natural gas processing volumes, and crude pipeline and natural gas transportation volumes.

To add some details, EPD transported a record 12.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, compared to 11.2 million barrels per day in 2022. That's an increase of almost 9%.

During the fourth quarter, the company transported 12.7 million barrels per day.

Major growth was provided by the Permian Basin, which is the only major basin in the United States capable of sustained long-term oil growth.

In fact, the company expects no slow-down in oil output until at least 2030.

Enterprise Products Partners

On a side note, my largest investment is Texas Pacific Land (TPL), which owns land in the Permian. This allows it to benefit from oil and gas royalties.

To pave the road for growth, the company entered this year with close to $7 billion in capital under construction.

One of the flagship projects in Enterprise's growth strategy is the expansion of the Texas Western Products Pipeline System.

The facility features approximately 900,000 barrels of storage for gasoline and diesel, and truck loading capacity of 10,000 barrels per day ("BPD"). The company expects the remainder of the system, which includes terminals in the Jal and Albuquerque, New Mexico areas, as well as the Grand Junction, Colorado area, to be placed in service later in the first half of 2024. - EPD

The company is also investing in two additional processing plants in the Permian to improve its natural gas processing capabilities and support the efficient production of natural gas liquids ("NGL").

In light of these numbers, EPD also benefits from the developments where oil production in the Permian comes with an increasing amount of by-products, including natural gas and NGLs. This happens whenever Tier 1 reserves are running out of steam.

Relative to gas pipelines, we've talked about simple metrics before for every 1 million barrels incremental that you have with oil. You have somewhere in the neighborhood of available 400,000 to 500,000 barrels of NGLs and for rich gas, call that anywhere from 3.25 to 3.5 Bcf. So you do the math, you look at what we have today and the incremental capacity over the next 2 years is coming on is appreciable. Will there need to be more between now and 2030? Yes, the answer to that is yes, in some form of fashion, whether it be brownfield on existing pipes or another greenfield pipe. - EPD 4Q23 Earnings Call

Hence, especially in the natural gas and NGL segments, I really like (read: LOVE) midstream companies, as I expect demand for pipelines and processing capacity to remain strong for many decades to come.

Valuation

The market has a lofty valuation. EPD does not.

EPD trades at a blended P/OCF (operating cash flow) ratio of 8.2x. While this is above the valuation of some of its peers (ET trades at 5.2x OCF, MPLX (MPLX) trades at 7.6x OCF), it's below the long-term normalized P/OCF multiple of 10.5x.

The normalized P/OCF multiple of MPLX is 8.1x. For ET, that number is just 6.3x.

In this case, I believe EPD deserves a higher normalized multiple, as it has been a source of steadily rising income and safety for decades - especially when many peers were struggling.

FAST Graphs

Using the data in the chart above, analysts expect OCF to grow by 10%, potentially followed by 4% growth in 2025 and 1% growth in 2026.

Using its 10.5x normalized multiple and OCF expectations, the company has a fair unit price of $42, which is 45% above the current price.

The current consensus price target is $32.

All things considered, I remain a huge fan of EPD. I believe it still offers the perfect mix of safety, income, and potential midstream growth, making it a fantastic stock for income-focused investors and investors looking to put money to work in a market with a rather unfavorable valuation.

The only reason why I do not own it is its MLP status, which makes it too complicated for foreign investors like myself.

Takeaway

Midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners present compelling opportunities in today's market.

With a resilient business model, EPD has a history of consistent growth and income generation, supported by 25 consecutive years of distribution increases.

In a market that comes with a lofty valuation, EPD stands out as an undervalued asset, offering a mix of safety, income, and growth potential.

Even better, as the energy landscape evolves, EPD's strategic investments in infrastructure and diversified operations position it for continued success.

For investors seeking stability and returns in uncertain times, EPD remains a top choice in the midstream sector.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Reliable Income Growth: EPD has a history of 25 consecutive annual distribution increases.

EPD has a history of 25 consecutive annual distribution increases. Wide-Moat Infrastructure: With over 50,000 miles of pipelines and significant storage capacity, EPD plays a crucial role in North American energy.

With over 50,000 miles of pipelines and significant storage capacity, EPD plays a crucial role in North American energy. Resilience: Despite economic challenges, EPD has maintained its distribution coverage and avoided dividend cuts.

Despite economic challenges, EPD has maintained its distribution coverage and avoided dividend cuts. Growth Potential: Ongoing expansion projects and a focus on high-demand regions like the Permian Basin position EPD for continued growth.

Ongoing expansion projects and a focus on high-demand regions like the Permian Basin position EPD for continued growth. Attractive Valuation: Trading at a favorable P/OCF ratio compared to peers and with a potential fair unit price above the current level, EPD presents an opportunity for value-minded investors.

Cons: