Enterprise Products Partners Could Be Your New Dividend Hero - 7.1% Yield

Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Midstream companies have turned into fantastic stocks for both income and growth, with the Alerian MLP ETF returning 24% over the past ten years.
  • Enterprise Products Partners is a high-quality income stock with a history of 25 consecutive annual distribution increases and a yield of 7.1%.
  • EPD is financially strong, achieving record-breaking numbers and experiencing major growth potential, particularly in the Permian Basin. Its valuation is also attractive compared to peers.
Macro texture banknotes shot close up 100 american dollar bills. Cash money banknotes. Franklin face texture, USD cash macro view.

Vladislav Stepanov

Introduction

In the past two weeks, we have discussed a number of midstream companies, including ONEOK Inc. (OKE) and Kinder Morgan (KMI). Although I'm more bullish on upstream companies (oil and gas drillers) that are

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
31.1K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM, TPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

