Thesis

After being left for dead at the end of last year, commodities are making a comeback, driven by a resurgence in Chinese manufacturing and a strong U.S. economy which has defied all odds in term of slowing down. Compounding an increasingly optimistic picture for the commodities asset class is the potential for a stagflationary environment in the U.S., which has driven gold prices significantly higher this year.

While we were pounding the table late last year in terms of commodities as the market was shunning this risk class, we believe we are just in the first innings of a general resurgence. With the oil complex firing on all cylinders thanks to the continuation of tightening actions taken by Saudi Arabia, precious metals moving higher and agricultural commodities being bid, we think there is scope for this move to continue higher.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) is an exchange traded fund from the abrdn asset management platform, and in this article we are going to explore its composition, its risk factors, and the reasons for which we believe the fund is a good portfolio addition for 2024.

Futures based fund

Investing in commodities is usually futures based. Futures are financial derivatives used by market participants to either hedge their commodity exposures or speculate on commodity price moves. BCD utilizes futures to speculate on price moves based on its mandate from investors.

A classic hedging trade is done by a producer of the underlying commodity, which desires to sell forward (or into the future) the commodity it produces. Let us say we are an Exploration & Production company. We would be fairly certain regarding our production band a year out from now, and we could make the commercial choice to sell that production forward via futures in order to lock-in today's prices.

Unlike other asset classes, commodities are actually physical tangible assets which are not easy to purchase, transport and store. The logistical endeavor of purchasing and keeping live cattle (a commodity future present in BCD) is a nightmare to even contemplate. The utilization of futures thus eliminates the physical aspect of commodities.

Futures have a low impact on the balance sheet

Another advantage of futures based ETFs is the low balance sheet utilization. Unlike outright securities, futures do not require the utilization of the balance sheet, just the posting of a margin requirement and daily mark-to-market changes. The margin is a fraction of the total contract value, so the impact on the balance sheet is minimized. The remaining cash which is not pledged to the margin requirements is therefore invested in short term treasuries, thus generating interest income for the ETF. We can see that composition in the fund's first quarter holdings report:

Holdings (Annual Report)

In a low interest rate environment the mechanics of the futures market do not really impact the ETF returns. In today's high interest rate environment however, there is a 5% interest rate to be had by the ETF all else equal. That is not an amount to ignore. If theoretically none of the underlying futures move, the fund is set to make the treasuries short term returns.

The fund deals with the T-Bills interest income via an annual dividend, which can be found on the Seeking Alpha platform 'Dividends' tab:

Dividends (Seeking Alpha)

Fund holders received $1.38 per share at the end of December, which translates into 4.5% current yield when using the 2023 year end prices for the fund. Please note that fund expenses of 0.3% are subtracted first before anything is distributed. The all-in pre-expense yield was close to 5% for 2023.

Following an index - current composition

The ETF is set to follow the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return, a commodities index from Bloomberg:

Bloomberg 3 Month Forward Index is a version of the Bloomberg Commodity (BCOM) Index where the lead and future contracts look 3 months ahead of the BCOM index contract calendar. The roll period is typically 6th-10th business day based on roll schedule. The index rebalances annually and is calculated in total return.

Constructing an index via longer dated futures avoids front month roll issues, the most famous one being negative WTI prices during Covid, which was only specific to the front end contract due to roll issues.

The ETF and the index currently exhibit the following composition:

Composition (Fund Fact Sheet)

Gold has the highest weighting at 17.85%, followed by the energy complex at roughly 21% of the fund (WTI plus Brent and Natural Gas) and agricultural futures. Please note that all sectors of the commodities asset class are represented in this fund.

Commodities have been overlooked

With market participants obsessed with artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks, commodities have been overlooked:

Commodities vs SP500 (FactSet)

The current ratio of commodity prices to the S&P 500 is close to historic lows, highlighting how the growth views embedded in equities have not translated into a similar take on commodities.

Gold prices have been on an upswing, benefiting from both favorable technicals ('cup-and-handle' pattern) as well as strong fundamental demand (central banks, retail). With JPMorgan seeing a continuing rally in the metal this year, BCD is set to benefit given its overweight positioning in gold futures.

Crude oil (both WTI and Brent) has seen a resurgence in 2024 as well, on the back of an OPEC controlled market and Ukraine hits on Russian oil infrastructure curtailing production. Saudi Arabia has been a leader in production cuts in the past year in order to sustain prices, and its main oil producer Aramco has been widely profitable as a result of those actions:

Aramco Profits (JPM)

Expect Saudi and OPEC to continue to sustain prices above $70/bbl in WTI, levels which provide for internal budgets with surpluses and healthy profits for state energy companies. After the Covid debacle where the Russia/Saudi spat caused WTI to collapse, lessons have been learned by all OPEC parties around sustainability and cohesion for the common good. Russia is currently caught in a multi-year conflict, where commodity revenues are the main drivers for the defense budget, thus has very few incentives to see oil prices move lower.

Conclusion

BCD is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle invests in commodities via futures, and follows the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward TR. The fund has a balanced approach among commodity sleeves, and is currently overweight gold. Given its structuring via futures, BCD invests its non-margined cash in short term Treasuries, thus producing a very high dividend yield which is distributed via a one-time payment at year end. We believe we are going to see a resurgence in commodities in 2024 on the back of China emerging from its housing led recession, and a global demand for gold (from both central banks as well as retail investors).