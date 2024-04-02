CloudVisual

Note: I previously covered Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). In my previous take, I discussed the company's fleet, balance sheet, profitability, and relative valuation. In today’s article, I dissect the last earning report, update the company’s valuation, and review its rating.

DSX fleet

DSX fleet includes 40 vessels (inc. MV Houston): 4 Newcastlemax, 9 Capesize, 5 Post Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Panamax, and 9 Ultramax. Since my last article in December, the DSX agreed to sell two vessels: in 2009, it built Capesize MV Houston for $23.3 million, and in 2006, it built Panamax MV Artemis for $12.99 million. On the other hand, DSX purchased two new Kamsarmax vessels with expected delivery in 2027/2028. Those ships are planned to have Methanol Dual Fuel propulsion. The company’s average fleet age is 10.5Y.

DSX has an interest in Windward Offshore, a joint venture entity involved in offshore wind farm maintenance. The JV has ordered two additional commissioning service operation vessels, CSOV. The ships will be built by Norwegian shipbuilder VARD.

FY23 DSX reached 99.7% fleet utilization, compared to 98.9% FY22. DSX employs its vessels primarily under time charters. It is a safer way to play the shipping cycle in the long term but sacrifices the upside potential in the short term. Bulk carriers are in the first third of their cycle expansion phase, so I would prefer more spot exposure, especially for its large vessels (Newcastlemax and Capesize). Those segments have the lowest order book (about 6%) compared to other bulk carriers and the total average for all bulkers (8.5%). On the other hand, the demand for dry bulk (especially major bulks like iron ore, coal and bauxite) transportation keeps growing. So, I expect a robust market for Newcastlemax/Capesize vessels in 2024.

FY2023 results discussion

The table below from 4Q23 presentation gives a glimpse into the 4Q23 vs. 43Q22 operational performance.

DSX 4Q23 presentation

In 4Q23, DSX realized $15,162 TCE rates, a 28% decline compared to 4Q22. Daily operating expenses, however, remained stable YoY, $5,745 in 4Q23 vs $5,560 in 4Q22. A positive note is the increased fleet utilization YoY, from 98.3% in 4Q22 to 99.7% in 4Q23. Revenue declined to $60 million in 4Q23. DSX delivered a $9.4 million net income in 4Q23, 63% lower than in 4Q22. Apart from the declining rates, the company had higher interest expenses YoY, $12.6 million in 4Q23 vs $9.7 million in 4Q22.

The following chart compares FY23 and FY23 results.

DSX 4Q23 presentation

In FY23, DSX realized $16,713 TCE compared to $22,735 in FY22. The daily OPEX increased by 2.3%, reaching $5,704/day in FY23. The average number of vessels in FY23 was 41.1 compared to 35.4 in FY22. The stable OPEX and increased fleet partially offset the effect of the lower day rates. DSX realized $262 million in time charter revenue in FY23 compared to $290 million in FY22. On an annual basis, the net interest expenses almost doubled from $25 million FY22 to $41 million FY23.

DSX achieved $49.8 million FY23 net income vs $119.1 million FY22. The company delivered $0.44/share EPS FY23 vs $1.42/share EPS FY22. The significant EPS decline was not caused only by the decrease in net profits. YoY, the number of shares (diluted) increased from 83.3 million FY22 to 101.8 million FY23.

DSX has 62% of its FY24 days booked. FY25, the percentage of the days is 12%. FY24 TCE are $16,238 and $19,105 FY25, respectively. These figures equal $123 million in secured revenue for 2024 and $31 million FY25. The operating expenses over the same periods are projected to be $192 million FY24 and $219 million FY25. The total revenue in 2024 is expected to reach $200 million, $62 million less than the FY23 figure.

The bottom table in the image below shows the FFA figures used to obtain the stated numbers.

DSX 4Q23 presentation

According DSX forecast, small-size and midsize bulker rates are expected to stagnate in 2024/2025. Only Capes/Newcastlemax TCE is projected to grow.

DSX pays attractive dividends on its common shares, 12.5% TTM and 10.4% FWD. The company announced a $0.075 dividend for 4Q23, resulting in an FWD dividend rate of $0.30/share. Those numbers are more attractive than dry bulk shipping companies with similar market cap.

Seeking Alpha

However, a 154% payout ratio is not sustainable in a long term. Diana Shipping also offers preferred units (DSX.PR.B). Their owners receive dividends with an 8.34% yield.

YoY DSX slightly improved its balance sheet by reducing its long-term debt from $663 million FY22 to $642 million FY23. Meanwhile, the company added more cash reserves to its balance, reaching $161 million (inc. restricted cash). DSX's capital structure is not impressive considering its fleet specification (10.5Y age and zero ships with scrubbers). The company has 131% total debt/equity and 58.1% total liabilities/total assets.

The following graph illustrates the DSX debt amortization profile.

DSX 4Q23 presentation

FY24 and FY25, DSX has no maturities. A significant portion of its debt maturities are in 2026 and 2027, $181 million and $163 million, respectively. Given the projections for declining revenues, I am not confident about the company’s ability to easily cover its debts in 2026/2027. DSX will repay its obligation in one way or another. In other words, DSX may cut the dividends to improve its liquidity and interest coverage.

DSX Valuation

To estimate DSX value, I pick mid-cap dry bulk shipping stocks: Pangaea Logistics (PANL), Grindrod Shipping (GRIN), and Safe Bulkers (SB). The following table shows fleet specification (composition by vessel size, age, and percentage of scrubber-equipped ships), PNAV, and LTV. I use the latest updates from Fearnley’s and Compass Maritime's weekly reports to calculate PNAV.

Author's data

DSX trades at 50% PNAV and comes with 58% gross LTV. I believe the lower valuation is based on the company’s inferior fleet specs. The major drawback is the lack of scrubbers. Safe Bulkers strikes the best balance between fleet, PNAV, and LTV.

Let’s look at DSX TTM EV multiples.

Seeking Alpha

DSX falls in the middle with its 2.96 EV/Sales and 6.58 EV/EBITDA. SB scores the highest in EV/Sales, and GRIN is the highest in EV/EBITDA. Looking at the FWD figure, the picture is similar; DSX trades are neither cheap nor expensive.

Let's examine DSX/GRIN/SB margins to better understand DSX valuation. All figures are LTM.

Koyfin

DSX scores the best Gross Margin, closely followed by SB. On the other hand, SB delivers the best EBITDA margin. Having almost half of its fleet with scrubbers and a conservative balance sheet, it pays off. DSX realizes the highest Return on Equity. However, we must consider DSX's capital structure with its 131% total debt to equity. The higher the total debt/equity ratio, the lower the denominator in the ROE equation; hence, the higher the ROE if the net income is the same. For comparison, SB has 64 % total debt/equity and GRIN 71%, respectively.

Investors takeaway

In general, the dry bulk market will remain strong due to widely discussed supply-side constraints, rising iron ore/coal/bauxite demand, and supply chain disruptions. However, their cumulative impact affects every dry bulk segment in distinct ways. For example, an increased need for commodities propelled by China and India directly affects Capex/Newcastlemax demand.

Iron ore/bauxite is transported from Brazil/Guinea to Asia via the Cape of Good Hope. So, the impact of the Red Sea crisis on large bulkers is not as intense as the impact on container ships or crude/product tankers. As per Clarkson's calculations, a quarter of Suez Canal disruption leads to 0.3% dry bulk tonne-mile demand FY24.

On the other hand, the small and midsized bulkers are affected by the Panama Canal drought. They can carry major and minor bulk. Handysize vessels are exceptionally versatile. They transport anything from fertilizer and pet coke to grain and iron ore.

Looking at the macro picture, Asia, led by China and India, remains the prime driving engine of the global economy. China's GDP FY24/FY25 is projected to grow by 4.6%/4.1%, while India’s is 6.8%/6.4%. These impressive numbers mean the ever-growing need for commodities and energy.

A risk of global recession always lurks behind the corner. Nevertheless, such scenarios, in my opinion, come with relatively low probability. The rising iron exports from Brazil and coal exports from Australia are good proxies for global economic health.

DSX is not a bad company; however, it is not good enough to change my opinion. The declining revenue projections, levered balance sheet, and inferior fleet specifications hold me back. An attractive dividend is not the only prerequisite I consider in my analytical process. As discussed above, the dividends are not secure, given the company's debt schedule and mediocre profitability. DSX’s rating remains unchanged, Hold.