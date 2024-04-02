Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold investment rating for ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCPK:ANPDY) [2020:HK].

My earlier June 6, 2017 initiation article touched on ANTA Sports' brand portfolio and its leading position in the Chinese sportswear market. I highlight the read-throughs from ANPDY's latest financial disclosures in the current write-up.

On the good side of things, I have a positive view of ANTA Sports' FY 2023 operating metrics and its FY 2024 revenue outlook. On the bad side of things, my opinion of ANPDY's future operating profitability and shareholder capital return is less than favorable. As such, I have decided to lower my rating for ANTA Sports from a Buy previously to a Hold now.

The company's shares are listed on the Over-The-Counter Market and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The average daily trading values for ANTA Sports' Hong Kong-listed shares and OTC shares were approximately $95 million and $0.5 million, respectively for the last three months as per S&P Capital IQ data. Readers can buy or sell ANTA Sports' Hong Kong shares with US brokerages such as Interactive Brokers.

Revenue Growth Prospects

ANPDY's top line growth outlook for fiscal 2024 is favorable.

The market anticipates that ANTA Sports' revenue in local currency or RMB terms will expand by +13.7% in FY 2024. This is consistent with the company's goal of registering a retail sales increase in the "+10%-15%" range for both its ANTA and FILA brands (accounted for a combined 89% of FY 2023 sales) this year as disclosed at its FY 2023 earnings call.

My opinion is that ANTA Sports' expected low-to-mid teens percentage top line expansion for FY 2024 is achievable considering the following factors.

One factor is that the Paris Olympic Games, which is scheduled for the July 26, 2024 to August 11, 2024 time period, should provide a meaningful boost to ANPDY's sales in the current year.

At its FY 2023 earnings briefing, ANTA Sports outlined its expectations of "even better outcomes" for its brands' "transformation" this year, as China's "Olympic national team will wear ANTA's apparel" when they participate in the Paris Olympic games. In other words, ANPDY is in a good position to gain market share at the expense of its rivals in 2024 by virtue of being the official sportswear sponsor for the Chinese Olympic team.

The other factor is that ANPDY's actual revenue generated from international markets outside Mainland China might surprise on the upside this year.

The company shared at its FY 2023 results briefing that "Southeast Asia was the first step" for its "globalization strategy" in the previous year. ANTA Sports also stressed at its most recent quarterly analyst call that "the global sales of Owen is very successful" which implies that it has "good brand equity to continue our (international expansion) work" in "American and European markets" going forward.

Sports Illustrated reported in September 2023 that "Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving signed a five-year footwear and apparel contract with" ANTA Sports last year. Note that "Owen" refers to the way that the Irving name is pronounced in Chinese. It is reasonable to think that ANPDY's top line performance in foreign markets could potentially exceed expectations this year with the popularity of the shoes introduced as part of the Kyrie Irving partnership.

Operating Metrics

I am impressed with ANTA Sports' working capital and store network metrics for the previous year.

The company's inventory days decreased from 138 days for 2022 to 123 days in 2023 as highlighted in its results presentation slides. ANTA Sports emphasized at its FY 2023 earnings call that it tracks "10-odd indicators to manage our inventory" so as to achieve the target of delivering the "highest quality growth" with "the smallest amount of inventory." It is clear that the company's efforts to manage inventories and working capital have paid off.

Also, it is worth noting that ANPDY was able to report a +16% growth in revenue for FY 2023 with a mere +2% increase in the number of stores last year. As indicated in its results presentation slides, ANTA Sports' e-commerce revenue accounted for around 33% of the company's top line in the latest fiscal year.

At its FY 2023 earnings briefing, the company highlighted that it has been able to achieve solid top line expansion by improving "store efficiency and online growth" while keeping its total store count largely stable. In my view, it is a positive that ANPDY isn't heavily reliant on new store openings to drive revenue growth, as this method of growth is constrained by the availability of retail space and might potentially cannibalize existing stores.

Operating Profit Margin Outlook

The analysts think that ANTA Sports' operating profit margin will narrow by -0.8 percentage points from 24.6% for FY 2023 to 23.8% in FY 2024.

In my view, there are good reasons to expect the company to register a lower operating margin for the current year, taking into account various indicators.

One indicator is that 2023 was a high base. ANPDY's operating margin improved by roughly +370 basis points from 20.9% in FY 2022 to 24.6% for the most recent fiscal year. ANTA Sports attributed its substantial operating margin expansion in FY 2023 to "efficiency improvement" at its FY 2023 earnings briefing. It is not entirely reasonable to anticipate another significant "efficiency improvement" of a similar magnitude for the company this year.

Another indicator is that ANTA Sports' recent management commentary implies that the margins for the company's core brands will be weaker in the current year. The actual FY 2023 operating margins for the ANTA and FILA brands were 22.2% and 27.6%, respectively. In contrast, ANPDY expects its ANTA and FILA brands to deliver operating margins of above 20% and around 25%, respectively, in FY 2024 as per its FY 2023 analyst briefing management comments.

The final indicator to watch is the potential increase in costs pertaining to the Paris Olympic Games this year. At its FY 2023 analyst call, ANTA Sports explained that its "advertising and promotion expenses" decreased last year because there were no "big sports events." As such, it is very likely that the company's "advertising and promotion" costs will rise this year in a meaningful way due to spending associated with the Olympics.

Dividend Payout

I think that some investors would have hoped that ANPDY boasted a higher dividend payout ratio and a more attractive dividend.

ANTA Sports' dividend payout ratio improved from 44.3% in 2022 to 50.7% for the prior year. The company stressed at its FY 2023 earnings briefing that a 50% dividend payout ratio will likely remain as its policy for "the mid-to-long term" as it "will continue to look for opportunities and expand into new markets." The stock's consensus next twelve months' dividend yield is 3.1% as per S&P Capital IQ data.

As a comparison, ANTA Sports' FY 2016 dividend payout ratio was as high as 70%. Also, the stock used to trade at a dividend yield in the 4%-5% range for the time period between 2013 and 2016. This suggests that the stock's dividend payout and dividend yield were more appealing in the past.

ANTA Sports' current dividend payout (50%) and dividend yield (low single digit percentage) are reasonably decent, and the company is justified in setting aside capital for growth investments. But it is likely that income-focused and yield-hunting investors would have better dividend picks that they could consider. This means that ANPDY won't be on the radar of certain investors who place a greater emphasis on yield and income due to the company's current dividend payout policy.

Closing Thoughts

There are both positive and negative read-throughs from ANTA Sports' recent results, and the stock is trading at close to fair valuation based on the PEG (Price-To-Earnings Growth) metric.

ANTA Sports' PEG ratio is 1.1 times based on its consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple of 14.4 times and the company's consensus FY 2023-2026 bottom line CAGR forecast of +12.7% (source: S&P Capital IQ). A valuation rule of thumb suggests that a stock is fairly valued at a PEG metric of around 1 times.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.