Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Photronics: Still A Buy On Strong Demand And Profitability Outlook

Apr. 02, 2024 6:00 AM ETPhotronics, Inc. (PLAB) Stock
Stock Research Platform profile picture
Stock Research Platform
80 Followers

Summary

  • Photronics, a leader in the photomask industry, has benefited from surging demand notably in Asia, where it made 80% of 2023 revenues.
  • After spiking almost 50% in December on strong Q4 results, the stock recently pulled back following the Company's Q1 revenue and operating margin miss.
  • Short- and longer-term growth and profitability trends seem intact, as Photronics is well-positioned to capitalize on secular tailwinds.
  • With a fair value of $36 (range $31 to $40), PLAB is a buy. Given possible near-term price pressures, selling $25 puts expiring in May could be a less risky way to go long.

Printed Circuit Board with Advanced Processing Unit inside Component Installation Machine. POV. Electronic Devices Production Industry. Fully Automated PCB Assembly Line. Conveyor on Factory.

SweetBunFactory

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is a leading global producer of photomasks, which are high-precision quartz or glass plates housing microscopic images of electronic circuits. These photomasks play a pivotal role both in semiconductor and flat panel display production, serving to imprint circuit designs

This article was written by

Stock Research Platform profile picture
Stock Research Platform
80 Followers
Stock Research Platform (SRP) is run by an experienced full-time CFO and equity investor with a passion for researching stocks to find asymmetric investment opportunities. SRP is screening the market for companies with a strong balance sheet, a sustainable growth pathway, and a valuation that offers significant upside potential with limited downside risk. SRP articles reflect the author's personal opinion on stocks at the time of research, and are not investment advice. Everyone’s investment goals and risk tolerance are different, so please do your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLAB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLAB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLAB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLAB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News