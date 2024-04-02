SweetBunFactory

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is a leading global producer of photomasks, which are high-precision quartz or glass plates housing microscopic images of electronic circuits. These photomasks play a pivotal role both in semiconductor and flat panel display production, serving to imprint circuit designs onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates. Their utility extends to the fabrication of integrated circuits [ICs], various flat panel displays [FPDs], and, to a lesser degree, other electrical and optical components.

Thesis

Photronics, Inc. is a top-3 producer in the global photomask industry and the largest "pure player" in the space. The sector is expected to benefit both from fast technological developments in the semiconductors industry, fueled amongst others by artificial intelligence [AI] and virtual reality [VR], as well as from continuous innovation in the FDP space, as recently seen with the shift to AMOLED displays for mobile devices.

While the above secular tailwinds are expected to drive around 4% annual growth in the photomask industry, Photronics is well positioned to grow at least in line with the market. This is due to its heavy exposure to Asia, which represented 80% of its 2023 revenues, as this region is expected to grow the fastest. Its leadership in AMOLED and massive cash reserves of over $500 million (with no debt) are additional strong arguments for market share gains.

Additionally, Photronics was able to expand its operating margins from the low single digits to the high 20%s in the past couple of years. Based on the drivers for this improvement, I believe that increased profitability is sustainable.

Based on my simplified DCF model, PLAB has a fair value of $36, with a fair value range of $31 to $40. This makes the stock a buy at the current price. At the same time, I will discuss key fundamental and technical risks to consider before opening a position at these levels and explain how interested investors can go "long" while reducing risk to the downside.

Short- and long-term tailwinds to the photomask industry

According to Custom Market Insights [CMI], the global photomask industry was valued at around $5 billion in 2023, implying about 18% market share for Photronics, based on $892 million revenues in FY2023. CMI expects the industry to grow at around 3.5% per year through 2032. Meanwhile, Globe News Wire predicts 4.4% growth per annum through 2028.

Photomasks are the "master templates" used for the production of semiconductors and flat panel displays. The fast-paced technological advancements in semiconductor technology, including the development of smaller process nodes and the increasing number of components on a chip, require more and more complex photomask solutions. The rise of AI, as well as the growing reliance on consumer electronics like smartphones, smart home and other electronic devices, will continue to fuel demand.

On the display front, OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) has become an increasingly popular display technology from the smartphone to the television screen, thanks to its superior image quality and unique features compared to traditional LCD displays. Among the various types of OLED technologies, AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) has become the technology of choice for many smartphones, tablets and smartwatches, as it offers the best contrast ratios and brightness levels, making them fit for outdoor use. Meanwhile, Micro-OLED displays have more recently emerged as the next generation OLED technology with use notably in VR glasses (like Apple's Vision Pro).

Altogether, the 3.5%-4.5% projected industry growth for photomasks almost seems conservative in my view, considering both the expected growth from key end-markets and the expected unit price increase as demand moves towards higher-end photomasks. The smartphone market for example is expected to grow by 7.3% annually over the coming decade, according to FactMR, while newer innovations like VR headsets are even expected to grow by over 30% annually, according to Precedence Research.

Now, to be clear, the growth in end-market devices does not translate one-to-one into photomask growth. On the one hand, the fabrication of a single device may require several dozen masks (a "mask set"), depending on its complexity. On the other hand, you can obviously use the same mask set to manufacture millions of devices. Usually, it is innovation (i.e., the next-gen iPhone) that will drive the need for a new mask set. Another driver can be an increase in the number of IC and FPD manufacturers.

Indeed, the expected increase in semiconductor fabrication plants, most of which will be finalized over the next 4 years, should act as tailwind for the photomask industry. Most of the 73 facilities (50 new + 23 expansions) currently being built are located in East Asia (China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan), followed by the United States. This is part of the "home-shoring" movement for critical technologies, following the major supply chain disruptions during Covid and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Source: Z2data

In addition to this, the restrictions imposed by the United States on China have prompted the registration of 3,243 fabless chip companies in China, which has boosted demand for mainstream photomasks and led to supply shortages in 2023, despite an overall slowdown in semiconductor demand. The supply situation is expected to remain tight going into 2024, which should act as a continued short-term tailwind. In case you are not familiar with the term, fabless semiconductor companies are those that sell, design and develop chips but don't actually manufacture them. Prominent examples are Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) or Broadcom (AVGO).

Let's now take a look at the competitive landscape, and discuss why Photronics is well-positioned to benefit from the overall industry tailwinds.

Photronics well positioned to benefit from industry growth

If you search for photomask manufacturers, you will find different lists with different rankings, depending on the criteria considered. Below snapshot shows what I believe to be a relevant list of the key players (although it is not exhaustive). Indeed, this list concentrates on players with a strong focus on photomasks. There are also other companies like Applied Materials (AMAT), which call out photomasks as a growing segment on their website. However, with $26 billion in total revenue, photomasks are still too small to matter for them. I am stating this as I could not even find the word "photomask" in their 110 pages long 2023 10-K report.

Source: Company List by Research Reports World, Data collected by Stock Research Platform

The 3 names marked with an asterisk, i.e., Photronics, Toppan Holdings (OTCPK:TOPPY) and Dai Nippon Printing (OTCPK:DNPLY), are the top 3 players in photomask manufacturing. According to their website, Toppan Holdings may be the market leader in photomasks. Their projected 2023 sales in the electronics segment is 265.5 billion JPY, which translates to roughly $1.8 billion. Not all of it is attributable to photomasks and no detailed breakdown is provided, but assuming the majority is photomask-related, they would indeed be the leader ahead of Photronics.

What is interesting to note is that most players are not "pure plays" in photomasks. Actually, Photronics is by far the largest pure player in the industry, and also the only one you can purchase on a U.S. stock exchange. Other pure players include Taiwan Mask Corporation, ShenZhen Qingyi, and Newway Photomask, all of which are based in Greater China and are much smaller in size, with less than 5% market share each.

While it is not a given that focusing only on photomasks is a competitive advantage per se, it does offer some advantages: first, the photomask industry tends to be less cyclical than other parts of the semiconductor industry, providing steadier growth and cashflows, as shown by Photronics performance in 2023. Second, when it comes to capital allocation, there are no competing priorities. More funding could lead to better technology over time. On the flip side, some may call out disadvantages like lower diversification and the lack of possible synergies with adjacent segments.

Either way, size matters, as it provides operating leverage opportunities and higher profitability over time (more about that in the next section). This, in turn, provides higher cash flows that can be reinvested in both R&D and new equipment, both of which are critical in this highly innovative space. This should definitely come as a relative competitive advantage over time, compared to some of the smaller players.

Also, going back to the market trends above, with 80% of its revenues coming from Asia, Photronics is well positioned to capture the accelerated growth expected from the Far East, relative to the average market growth of 3.5-4.5%.

Source: Stock Research Platform

Finally, Photronics' leading position in photomasks for AMOLED displays has driven significant growth in recent years (24% CAGR, vs. 13% total revenue CAGR in 2019-2023), and management expects continued strong demand for its high-end FPD photomasks. This has been and should continue to remain a tailwind to margins as well, given the price premium relative to mainstream photomasks.

Source: Stock Research Platform

To sum up, Photronics is well positioned to grow at least in line with the industry, if not slightly ahead, given its heavy exposure to Asia and leadership in AMOLED displays. With that, let's look at what else, beside positive product mix, has driven the significant profitability improvement in Photronics' business in recent years, and to what extent it is fair to assume for this higher profitability to be sustainable.

Positive profitability trends look sustainable

Not so long ago, up to 2020, Photronics lived on rather slim operating margins, ranging between 7% and 12%, as price, volume and mix fluctuated up and down in any given year (the revenue CAGR from 2014-2020 was 5%). Since then, the company has been able to substantially expand both gross and operating margins every year.

Source: Stock Research Platform

What we see here is the result of several tailwinds coming together, paired with strong execution by management. The first driver is the strong photomask demand, notably from Asia, Photronics' main focus market. This enabled revenue growth to accelerate to 13.5% p.a. from 2020 to 2023. This growth enabled significant economies of scale, with operating expenses growing substantially less than revenue, which is quite remarkable in the context of inflationary pressures (this is where manufacturing mostly in low-inflation countries helped).

Additionally, Photronics was able to operate at full capacity, and demand was generally in line or even higher than supply across the industry, driving photomask prices up. And finally, as previously highlighted, Photronics also drove a positive mix shift, particularly in the FPD segment, thanks to its leading position in AMOLED.

Moving forward, while we should not expect margin expansion to continue at the same rate, it seems reasonable to assume that margins will not collapse back to previous levels. Indeed, as we discussed before, the fundamental demand for photomasks is expected to remain strong, backed by secular tailwinds both for IC and FPD demand. This will allow for operating leverage effects to continue, while price declines should be largely avoided even for mainstream photomasks as long as total production capacity remains tight. Meanwhile, the trend towards more advanced photomasks will continue, driving positive mix.

Of course, the above describes the general trend for the coming 5-10 years. There will most certainly be periods of demand contraction, resulting in pricing pressures and temporarily idle production capacity, driving margins lower. However, I believe such headwinds will remain temporary within the broader secular uptrend, making them attractive buying opportunities.

Looking below the operating income line, let's spend a moment on taxes, interest and other income.

Source: Stock Research Platform

Taxes are a real bummer for Photronics, with an effective tax rate generally ranging around 25%. Not sure if this is the best possible tax setup, but for valuation purposes, I will not assume any improvements. Other income and expenses mainly reflect the impact of foreign currency transactions, with significant fluctuations each quarter (this is what is driving the profit margin up and down significantly from one quarter to the next). Over time, we could assume that these effects will net out, as Photronics does not operate in highly inflationary markets with a trend of sustainable currency devaluation vs. the dollar. Finally, Photronics is now earning a steady interest on its massive net cash position of over $0.5 billion. Since Q2 of 2023, it is officially debt-free.

Source: Stock Research Platform

As Photronics continues to generate strong operating cashflows, and while it is expected to grow capital investments in line with growing demand and fast-moving innovation, free cash flows will keep adding to the cash pile, bearing the question of capital allocation. Per note (15) of the latest 10-Q filing, there are $32 million left under the share buyback program approved by the board in 2020. While such amount would not move the needle much on a $1.8 billion valuation, it could be a positive signal as long as buybacks occur while the stock remains undervalued. If the board was to approve a new buyback program in 2024, this could be another catalyst for the stock.

To conclude, the drivers that led to Photronics' significant profitability gains over the past few years seem to be sustainable. This implies that the company will be able to maintain operating margins in the high 20%s going forward, or maybe even push higher.

Photronics' fair value

As always, I am using a simplified DCF valuation model with three scenarios. Starting with revenue, I am modeling Photronics potential growth based on different market growth and market share assumptions, as shown in the table below.

Source: Stock Research Platform

Depending on the source, the expected CAGR for the photomask industry ranges between 3.5% and 4.5%. I am using 4% as my base case. Meanwhile, different research reports agree on the fact that Asia will continue to drive the fastest growth, while Photronics also demonstrated its ability to outgrow the market in recent years. I am therefore assuming that thanks to its heavy exposure to Asia and leadership in AMOLED FPDs, the company will be able to continue outgrowing the broader market, gaining 1% market share over time (from about 18% to 19%). This equates to an assumed revenue CAGR for Photronics of 4.6%. This looks reasonably in line with the company's historical growth of 5% p.a. from 2014-2020, well below the 14% p.a. it grew from 2020-2023.

For the reasons previously mentioned, I am expecting margins to stabilize at current levels (FY2023: profit margin around 14%, FCF margin around 19%), and potentially move slowly up over time. Combining the revenue growth of 4.6% with an expected FCF margin of 20% by 2033 results in an average annual FCF growth of 5.5%. For the low and high case scenarios, I am taking slightly more conservative (resp. aggressive) assumptions for both revenue growth (range 4% to 5% CAGR) and FCF margin (range 18% to 22%). This results in a FCF growth range of 3.4% to 7%.

Source: Stock Research Platform

After adjusting the free cash flows for stock-based compensation, I am discounting them using a WACC of 10.1% (risk free rate of 4.5% with 4% equity premium, no debt, and a beta of 1.4). I then apply a terminal growth rate ranging from 0.5% to 1% after 10 years. While some may call this conservative, it is hard to predict industry and competitive dynamics so far out in the high-tech semiconductor space. Therefore, I would rather not inflate the terminal value with hope. This gives me an enterprise value of roughly $2 to $2.7 billion.

From here, I need to make two adjustments:

add back the net cash position of $512 million (per end of FY2023)

subtract the minority interest related to Photronics' variable interest entities [VIE]

Indeed, while the minority interest is subtracted from the net income to the company ($74.1 million in 2023) to get to net income to PLAB shareholders (and EPS), all other measures, including FCF, still include the share that belongs to the minority stakeholders in Photronics joint ventures in China and Taiwan. For more information on VIEs and the PDMCX joint venture in China, please take a look at notes (1) and (6) in the 2023 10-K report.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The challenge in practice is to appropriately value the minority interest, based on limited public information. Two common approaches include using the book value or using a multiple of earnings.

The book value can be easily spotted in the equity section of the balance sheet. It was $300.6 million at the end of FY2023. That said, with PLAB currently trading at a P/E of 13, using book value would imply a P/E of 300.6 / 74.1 = 4 to the minority interest. I believe this would be undervaluing it, at the risk of overvaluing PLAB. On the flip side, if we apply a P/E of 13 to the minority interest income of 74.1, we get to a valuation of 13 x 74.1 = $963 million. Given this income comes from two joint ventures in China and Taiwan, which presumably benefit materially from Photronics expertise, patents, etc., this approach would likely overvalue the minority stake.

Since it is impossible to be accurate here, I am settling for a "middle-ground", taking the average of both the overly conservative and the overly aggressive valuation approaches. This gives me an estimated minority stake value of $632 million (implied 8.5 P/E).

Photronics Fair Value Scenarios (Source: Stock Research Platform)

As a result, I get to a fair value per share of $36, with a fair value range of $31 to $40. This means a possible 24% upside from current levels. But before we scream "buy", let's take a look at some fundamental and technical risks.

Fundamental Risks

As any investment, Photronics is not without risks. In my opinion, besides general industry and competitive dynamics, there are two company-specific risks that, while fairly low probability, could materially impact company results in the short- or longer-term.

The first relates to the high concentration of revenues amongst its largest customers, which has substantially increased in FY2023. Photronics top 3 customers represented 32%, 31% and 37% in 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively. Entirely losing any one of these customers would materially impact PLAB stock, at least in the short term.

Customer Concentration Risk (Source: Photronics 2023 10-K Report)

The second relates to the company's material exposure to Greater China in the context of the current geopolitical environment. The exposure is twofold, as it relates both to a revenue generation and net asset holdings (including both working capital and cash, but also the fixed assets related to the 5 out of 11 manufacturing sites located in Taiwan (3) and China (2)).

Exposure to Greater China (Source: Photronics 2023 10-K Report)

As shown in the exhibits above, $562 million, or 63% of total revenue, come from Taiwan and China. Important to note, $59 million out of the total $68 million, or 87% of the revenue growth in 2023 comes from Greater China. Actually, Asia, and Greater China in particular, are expected to drive the fastest growth in the photomask industry for the rest of the decade. As such, Photronics strong exposure to the region is both an opportunity and a risk. While I hope that the opportunity will prevail (not just for Photronics' sake, but for the entire world's sake), even an increase in geopolitical tensions could weigh heavily on the stock. Such tensions could become particularly impactful in the semiconductor space, notably in the form of increased sanctions, as the chip war between the U.S. and China goes on.

Technical Risks

While the Stock Research Platform assesses investment decisions based on fundamental rather than technical analysis, I like to occasionally take a look at the chart to see if there are any near-term dynamics to consider.

PLAB current $27-$30 trading corridor (Source: Stock Research Platform on Trading View)

The above chart shows the breakout of PLAB from the $22-level all the way up to the $30-level in mid-December, following Q4-2023 earnings. After that, the stock tried to go higher several times, until it broke back through the $30-mark all the way down to the $27 support level. Since then, it has been trading in the $27-$30 corridor.

If we zoom out and look a chart that starts in early 2022, we can see an ascending broadening wedge. This is generally a positive pattern from a mid- to long-term perspective. It is reflective of the improvement in fundamentals we have discussed earlier, which should lead the stock higher over time. However, for the short-term, it means that one of two things could happen in the weeks and months ahead:

Any positive trigger (e.g., strong Q2 earnings) could push the stock price up above the $30-resistance, potentially up to the $34 resistance level from the upper wedge-line

Any negative trigger (or even just lack of positives) could weigh the stock price down below the $27-support, in which case the next support levels sit at $24 and $22

PLAB ascending broadening wedge (Source: Stock Research Platform on Trading View)

In the likely absence of significant news until the next earnings call at the end of May, I would not be surprised to see the stock price slip back to the mid- or even lower-$20s in the coming months, which could present a near-term risk to buyers at current levels. However, if you are investing with a 1-to-3-year time horizon, and if you are willing to double down in case the price falls, there is not harm in entering a position now. Trying to time the market as a long-term value investor does not really make sense, even if it is good to be prepared psychologically to what may happen in the short-term.

Conclusion

On the Stock Research Platform, I am looking for asymmetric low risk, high reward opportunities. Photronics is a well-positioned company in the growing photomask industry. The company has been able to continuously expand margins mainly through a positive mix shift towards higher-end photomasks, a trend that is likely to continue. At the same time, Photronics faces two major risks worth considering: high customer concentration, and a major exposure to Greater China. While I believe that these risks are not very likely to materially impact company performance, it is important to consider them if you plan on buying PLAB.

At the current price, PLAB has a 24% upside potential to its fair value of $36, and trades below the low end of its fair value range of $31 to $40. This is why I am giving the stock a buy rating with an investment horizon of 1 to 3 years. I do see a risk of a short-term price pressure if we break the $27-support level. If the price falls in the lower $20s, this would present an opportunity to double-down.

If you would like to build in an additional margin of safety in light of the technical risk pointed out above, you can sell puts at the $25 strike price expiring May 17 (just ahead of the expect next earnings date). This will allow you to get in at a cost basis around $24.50 in case you get assigned. The obvious risk with this strategy is to miss out on any near-term rebound, but you would still make a decent annualized return around 15% with the option premium.