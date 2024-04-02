vlastas/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is a biotech focusing on bringing metabolic treatments to market. They seem to be largely focused in areas of broad interest, such as obesity (with their GLP-1/GIP agonist), and NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, with a TR-Beta agonist). Both have had some recent excitement, for example, Eli Lilly's (LLY) and Novo Nordisk's (NVO) successes with the ever-expanding obesity market (which may surpass a hefty ~$77B within the next decade). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) recent launch of Rezdiffra has also potentially opened up the NASH market, which may exceed ~$48B by 2035. These opportunities combined with some of VKTX's recent clinical success, can help explain the stock's rapid increase within the past month.

Obviously the company is still small by LLY/NVO standards, but the meteoric stock rise may have been a case of "too high, too early." So the big questions are, does VKTX's pipeline warrant the new stock price, and does that pipeline support any remaining upside?

Pipeline for Consideration

The company's pipeline overview highlights VK2735 (its GLP-1/GIP agonist) for obesity and VK2809 (TR-Beta agonist) for NASH as its most advanced indications. There are some other drugs they have on the back burner, but as those are not as advanced, and seemingly not as prioritized, the focus of this analysis will be on VK2735 and VK2809.

The oral iteration of VK2735 will be included in the relevant forecast, as it may be potentially additive to revenue following a potential launch.

Obesity: a Sizeable Opportunity

VKTX is seeking to improve on some of the observed effects on weight loss seen by semaglutide (Wegovy), by including a dual GLP-1/GIP agonist effect in VK2735. Bottom line, the GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Receptor) activation improves satiety while lowering food intake. At the same time, GIP (Glucose-Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide Receptor) activation compounds the reduction in food intake, and helps reduce body weight. The VKTX corporate presentation includes a helpful graphic summarizing the synergistic effects toward potentially helping a patient generate weight loss.

To highlight the potential for therapeutic benefit, VKTX shows a preclinical comparison between VK2735 and semaglutide (NVO's Wegovy, an agonist of only GLP-1).

In this match up, VK2735 has what appears to be greater body weight reduction over 21 days in an obese model for rodents. As another example, tirzepatide (LLY's Zepbound) is also a dual agonist of GLP-1 and GIP, similar to VK2735. When compared to semaglutide in average weight loss compared to placebo, tirzepatide was able to help patients lose ~20% of body mass, more than previously achieved by previous agonists. So good news for VKTX, they're on the right track. But a challenge, they aren't the first who thought of it, meaning they have to focus on being better at it instead.

Results from the VKTX Phase 2 VENTURE study indicate that nearly 90% of patients achieved weight loss at or greater than 10% of their body weight over a 13 week period.

The relatively rapid reduction in weight may put VKTX on competitive footing with other agents according to published data, including tirzepatide.

The company will be collaborating with the FDA to understand the next steps here for the treatment. Phase I topline results from the oral formulation may show some potential for durable benefit, which may bode well for the potential launch.

VK2735 Potential Revenue Forecast

A significant amount of value for this company comes from the launch of VK2735 in the US. VK2735 was tested in patients of 18 years or more, with BMI at or above 30, or at or above 27 with at least one weight-related comorbidity. Obesity statistics place the proportion of adults at or above 30 BMI at ~42% (obese or severely obese), while another ~18% are extrapolated to be overweight with BMI above 27 and below 30. Of those overweight patients, ~37% of them had at least 1 weight-related comorbidity, so around 7% of the adult population will be included as BMI between 27 and 30, with 1 or more comorbidity. This means that there is likely a large potentially addressable population for VKTX and the other weight loss drugs. A CVS Caremark study of weight loss treatments showed that ~68% of patients on the treatments did not maintain usage, showing a high challenge for maintaining patient adherence, which may be either due to cost or burden of treatment, so it could be inferred that adherence is ~32%. While there is some evidence of some durability of treatment from VK2735 usage after several weeks following cessation, other treatments are not durable and patients may regain up to 2/3 of lost weight on treatment cessation. For this forecast it will be assumed that VK2735 will need long-term administration as well. Additionally, a recent survey places ~53% of Americans as considering weight loss treatments as good options for obese patients, which does narrow the potential market, although still leaving a large, applicable patient group in the tens of millions.

Tirzepatide cost is ~$1,060 monthly, so serves as a good comparator using the same mechanisms of action, but it might be that VKTX will need to reduce price to be competitive, and will be assumed to only have $10,000 annual cost in today's terms, assumed to potentially grow ~2% annually, in line with the Federal Reserve’s target inflation rate.

The company notes that the Phase II VENTURE trial has been completed, so the drug will be given credit as a Phase III-ready drug, meaning there is ~68% statistical chance that the drug passes through Phase III successfully and is approved, based on observed historical successes of similar metabolic drugs. This trial may last ~3 years, and depending on initiation and a potential approval timeline, will not be considered to likely launch before 2028. As a small molecule, it is potentially open to price negotiation 9 years post-launch according to the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act), when revenue will begin to erode. There is potential legislation moving forward to give small molecules 13 years (parity with biologics' under the act), but as that has not yet advanced, will not be assumed to impact this forecast.

As there are a large number of weight loss treatments, VK2735 is a late entry into a crowded race, which will limit its impact into the market. That's not to say it will not make a significant impact for VKTX, but the above CVS report estimates that other non-established treatments will only be a fraction of the weight loss market.

The challenge of breaking into such a crowded market may limit VK2735 to treating ~250k patients annually at peak market impact, due to the challenges of displacing established players, combined with the time it will still likely take to bring VK2735 to market. The following oral iteration may help support this level of market reach, as recent results may bear out the above potential for a more durable effect. The oral component of VK2735 is included in the product line, as increased market impact in later years, held to the same probability of success as later-stage subcutaneous formulation, as that will have been established as a proof-of-concept by the time the potential oral treatment launches.

VK2735 Revenue Forecast Estimates (Forecast by Author)

NASH Opportunity?

Now onto VK2809 under evaluation for NASH. NASH (or more recently renamed MASH - metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis) is a progressive form of liver disease where patients suffer inflammation, excess liver fat, and liver damage. NASH is a significant cause of liver transplantation in the US, and may in some cases progress to hepatocellular cancer. The NASH space has been challenging, with a number of failures marking it as a difficult area for treatment development, although the level of high patient burden makes the space attractive for a successful therapeutic. But it seems the NASH drought has finally come to an end, with the FDA approval of the first NASH treatment, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' (MDGL) Rezdiffra. With MDGL in the lead, the recent approval may have contributed to some of the excitement around VKTX. Like Rezdiffra, VK2809 also works to activate the thyroid hormone receptor beta, but with the goal of minimizing impact to the thyroid hormone receptor alpha. Based on available data, some analysts see VK2809 as a potentially more beneficial treatment than Rezdiffra, which may fuel a potential future launch.

The drug is currently in a Phase IIb trial, with some topline results indicating up to 85% of patients achieving 30% or more reduction in liver fat after a 12 week trial. As a comparison point, Rezdiffra achieved liver fat reduction of 30% or more in ~75% of their highest dose patients after the same time period.

VK2809 Potential Revenue Forecast

A significant portion of the excitement around VKTX may also derive from the renewed potential around NASH treatment. Patients for VK2809 were adults with NASH fibrosis stage 1-3, NASH activity score of 4 or more, having MRI results indicating 8% or more liver fat fraction. It's estimated that between 1.5%-6.5% of adults in the US may have NASH. A NASH activity score of 4 or more is generally classified as most likely NASH, present in ~57% of patients with NASH characteristics. Using the upper estimate of 6.5% of adults, ~57% of those will be assumed as most likely NASH patients. Additionally, a liver fat content above ~5% is required for steatosis definition

), which is

in nearly 57% of the adult population, and will be assumed here. This might leave a potentially addressable population of ~6M patients under VK2809 parameters. VK2809, like Rezdiffra, is an oral treatment. Sometimes patients forget to take their treatment, and adherence can be spotty. Similar oral treatments have reported

ranges between 67-85%, which averages to ~76% and will be assumed here.

VK2809 is listed as still undergoing its Phase IIb trial, which will need to be completed, and Phase III trial undergone. The composite trial probability of success for similar metabolic treatments to reach approval from Phase II status is ~30%. Additionally, the Phase III trial will not be likely to begin before next year, and at a 3-year timeline, would be potentially completed by 2028, leaving potential for a 2029 approval and launch. Additionally, there are at least 3 other novel drugs undergoing or recruiting Phase III trials ongoing for NASH in the US. Statistically ~68% of them might reach market before VK2809, meaning there could be at least 2 other market entrants after Rezdiffra and before VK2809. The lag behind Rezdiffra and these other potential treatments may potentially limit market entry to up to ~10-20% penetration at post-launch peak, considered here closer to ~10% as the other drugs may be more entrenched in physicians' minds by VK2809 launch. Annual price for Rezdiffra has been marked at ~$47,000, and future entrants may come out slightly lower accordingly. It will be assumed here that VK2809 will be priced at ~$30,000 annually to be competitive with what may be a more crowded market by VK2809's possible entry. Again due to IRA impact, erosion will be assumed to begin after 9 years post-launch.

On an additional note, VK2809 falls under an in-license agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND). This means that VKTX will be responsible for an up to $75M payment for developmental and regulatory milestones, up to and including launch. Initiation of Phase III trial will produce a $10M milestone payment to Ligand, the remainder will be assumed due on approval/launch. Achievement of certain sales milestones will also trigger payments up to $150M (assumed here to be paid on exceeding $1B sales in a given calendar year). Also low-to-middle single-digit royalties will be owed on sales of VK2809 (3.5%-7.5%, will be considered to average to 5.5% for this forecast).

VK2809 Potential Revenue Forecast (Forecast by Author)

Even after risk-adjusting the above forecasts by the clinical phase-appropriate probability of success, the potential sizes of the markets for NASH and obesity still leave the possibility for both VK2735 and VK2809 to reach blockbuster status.

VKTX Forecast Revenue for Key Products (Forecast by Author)

VKTX DCF Valuation

To find a potential value for VKTX, a discounted cash flow valuation method will be used. Metrics were forecast out to 2041 to allow for the potential entire lifecycle of each treatment. Combined revenue from the 2 main VKTX programs were adjusted by subtracting COGS (cost of goods sold), R&D, SG&A (selling, general and administrative), and depreciation & amortization to give operating income. COGS was calculated using an industry standard level of ~15% of revenue. R&D expenses were estimated from VKTX 2023 R&D levels, adding proportional costs of running phase III trials for VK2375 (estimated to start in 2025) and VK2809 (estimated to start in 2026), at $21M each over the course of 3 years each. Following the completion of the trials, R&D expenses were estimated to settle at ~5% of revenue to presume that the company would continue to innovate. SG&A expenses were also estimated using an industry standard, growing to ~35% of revenue. D&A levels were estimated at ~5% of revenue, to account for depreciation of new facilities or resources that would be built or purchased by the company as VKTX grew closer to launch.

VKTX Forecast Operating Income (Forecast By Author, VKTX Corporate Materials)

Operating income was adjusted by other expenses, that is, the risk-adjusted occurrences of milestone payments owed by VKTX for VK2809 to LGND, as well as royalties paid to LGND on sales of VK2809. Adjusting for these expenses brings earnings before taxes, which were estimated at a rate of 21% for these US operations, not accounting for any possible future changes to corporate tax rates. Tax adjustment yields net income estimates.

Forecast VKTX Net Income Estimates (Forecast by Author, VKTX Corporate Materials)

Net income estimates were adjusted by adding back in noncash expenses such as D&A. Share-based compensation was not estimated moving forward, due to the largely variable nature of share-based compensation. Resulting cash from operations were then adjusted by removing capital expenditures, which were estimated at ~6% of revenues, allowing for the potential growth and acquisition of facilities, property, or equipment necessary to continue developing or manufacturing treatments, at levels exceeding D&A to represent a growing, not shrinking business. Adjustment by capex generates an estimate of free cash flow.

A discount rate of ~10% was applied, due to VKTX's price movement more or less aligned with the overall market. FCF was adjusted by this discount rate over the number of estimated periods passing through the forecast timeline. A terminal growth rate accounting for any potential FCF generated beyond the lifetime of the forecast, which is possible due to the large markets open to VKTX, was estimated at -20%, as future generic entry will have a high rate of erosion for the company due to the small molecule drugs VK2735 and VK2809. The terminal value was generated using the discount rate and terminal growth rate, and likewise adjusted by the appropriate number of discount periods.

The net present value of FCF and terminal value was found to be ~$7.5B. Adding in the company's cash and equivalent position of $362M (including short-term investments) as of year-end 2023, and including the proceeds of VKTX's recent share offering of $550M, brings an implied market cap of ~$8.5B. Dividing this implied market cap by the estimated number of shares outstanding (following the new offering) of ~100M, gives a share price of roughly ~$80/share (close to the current price as of start of April).

VKTX Estimated DCF NPV Forecast (Forecast by Author, VKTX Corporate Materials)

Final Thoughts

The price estimate above of ~$80/share for VKTX is close to the price level as of the start of April. This indicates that the market may be already pricing the stock to include most of the potential impacts of its leading therapies in the US. That said, the excitement around weight loss therapies may bring the company's price to higher levels, but as those levels may not be supported by fundamentals, I wouldn't currently look to rate this stock beyond a moderate buy, and am not currently considering a position. More potential upside exists if VK2735 has a durable effect on lost weight, but as those results are only preliminary, it did not make sense to alter the forecast accordingly for this analysis. The company’s valuation may also expand if impact in EU and other Ex-US markets might be considered.

Risks to Thesis

There are key risks to the above thesis, mainly potential failure of lead trials VK2735 and VK2809. As both are still under clinical development, there is still a chance that trials may not meet key endpoints for later stages. Although Phase II data for both programs seems promising, it may possibly not be confirmed through Phase III trials. Were that to be the situation, potential markets for either VK2735 or VK2809 may be severely impacted, and the above price target may turn out to be unattainable. For example, in the event that VK2735 fails to launch, while VK2809 does successfully launch, the net present value may only be $60/share, ~25% downside. Likewise if VK2809 fails to launch, while only VK2735 is successful, the net present value may only be ~$30/share, ~60% downside. As both programs are key to VKTX's valuation, failures to either would be significant. An investor looking for exposure to VKTX while wanting to avoid some of the possible risk may potentially consider LGND, which both holds a small equity stake in VKTX, and is one of their key partners, owed royalties on potential sales of a few of VKTX's other programs.