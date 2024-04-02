Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Viking Therapeutics: Future Weight Loss Heavyweight?

Doc on Stocks profile picture
Doc on Stocks
2.81K Followers

Summary

  • Viking Therapeutics' share price has rapidly increased from recent weight loss drug excitement.
  • The company’s value seems to be derived from its weight loss and NASH/MASH candidates.
  • VK2735, the weight loss candidate, presents a potentially massively large opportunity, despite the crowded market.
  • VK2809, the NASH/MASH candidate, now offers an attractive opportunity as a recently launched drug provides proof-of-concept for the space.
Viking ship on the dramatic wavy sea in the storm.

vlastas/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is a biotech focusing on bringing metabolic treatments to market. They seem to be largely focused in areas of broad interest, such as obesity (with their GLP-1/GIP agonist), and NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, with a TR-Beta agonist). Both have had some recent excitement, for

This article was written by

Doc on Stocks profile picture
Doc on Stocks
2.81K Followers
As a PhD chemist and part-time investor, I focus on biotechnology and science-based companies and macroeconomic events that influence their prices. I use past trends and technological developments to make decisions on companies that I would invest in, with a focus on value stocks and dividend payers. My point of view as a chemist occasionally allows a deeper look at some of the fundamentals of some companies that base their technology on chemical principles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author relies on external links for some information that may have appeared on this perspective. These external links, although believed to be accurate, have not been verified independently. Therefore the author is unable to guarantee their accuracy. The author is neither a certified investment advisor nor a certified tax professional, and does not claim to be either. The data presented here is for informational purposes only and is not meant to serve as a buy or sell recommendation. Investors and potential investors should do their own research and make their own decisions. In the event that an investor or potential investor does not feel qualified to make such a buy or sell decision on their own, they should consult a certified advisor that they trust or feel comfortable with. Investing may involve losses, including potential loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VKTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VKTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VKTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News