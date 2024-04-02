Dobri Dobrev

Akebia's Strategic Bet on Vafseo Amidst HIF-PH Inhibitor Skepticism

My last update on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) focused on their strides in treating kidney disease. All eyes were on vadadustat for the treatment of anemia in dialysis-dependent adults. The drug is approved in over 30 countries outside the US. Recall that Akebia originally sought a broader indication for the drug (in non-dialysis and dialysis-dependent patients), but the FDA refused to approve vadadustat in March 2022 due to safety concerns. Nonetheless, the FDA kept the door open and Akebia resubmitted the New Drug Application in October. On March 28, the FDA approved vadadustat, Vafseo, for adults with dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease [DD-CKD]. Vafseo is now the second oral HIF-PH inhibitor approved in the US. GSK's (GSK) Jesduvroq was approved for the same indication last year.

Anemia is a common occurrence with DD-CKD. Alongside losing the function to balance electrolytes and expose waste via the urine, the kidney's also become deficient in producing a key hormone (erythropoietin) that stimulates red blood cell production, causing anemia. If the anemia (hemoglobin) gets too bad, patients will require blood transfusions, but this is costly and is associated with complications (e.g., iron overload, transfusion reactions, etc.). To manage anemia, the first choice is typically intravenous iron. For patients with sufficient iron levels who are still anemic, ESAs (erythropoiesis-stimulating agents) are typically utilized. These agents are typically administered subcutaneously, no more than three times a week. Since these patients require dialysis no more than three times a week, they can easily receive these injections at the dialysis centers. ESAs, like Epogen, are typically well-tolerated when utilized correctly. Epogen does include a boxed warning for increased risk of death, heart attack, and stroke, but, as the warning stipulates, this is mainly a risk when the target hemoglobin level is too low. Subsequently, doctors will only utilize ESAs if the hemoglobin level is below 11 g/dL or 12 g/dL to avoid these complications, especially as there is no apparent benefit from raising hemoglobin levels beyond these figures.

HIF-PH inhibitors, like Jesduvroq, are currently utilized only selectively. Due to the nature of these agents (HIF-PH inhibitors are far less selective in increasing endogenous erythropoietin levels than ESAs), there is concern that these drugs will have similar, but more pronounced, adverse events as ESAs. Vafseo carries a similar label to Jesduvroq and ESAs. Last summer, GSK announced plans to not launch Jesduvroq in Europe and other countries outside the US, as HIF-PH inhibitors are not catching on with prescribers. It has been noted that many nephrologists (kidney doctors who would prescribe these drugs) are not receptive to HIF-PH inhibitors in clinical practice.

GSK mentions Jesduvroq, as a side note, just once within their Q4 2023 announcement.

This therapy area includes sales of Nucala and Benlysta, and Jesduvroq in the US and Duvroq in Japan for patients with anaemia due to chronic kidney disease. There was consistent and sustained double-digit growth in the full year in both Benlysta and Nucala, with growth acceleration in Q4 2023.

As someone who administers ESAs to CKD patients at least once per week and is quite familiar with CKD-related treatments, I do not see the landscape favoring HIF-PH inhibitors anytime soon. Subsequently, I believe there is very little commercial value (perhaps even a net present value under zero) in assets like Akebia's Vafseo. Following the FDA approval of Vafseo, Akebia's stock jumped 25% premarket. However, the day quickly turned into "sell the news," and Akebia's stock closed down 18% on Thursday on heavy volume (61 million versus an average daily volume of 8 million).

Unfortunately for Akebia, outside of Vafseo, which, in my view, is destined for very little, their pipeline doesn't offer immediate growth reassurance.

Akebia's pipeline (10-K)

Auryxia is a nice asset to have, but its revenue potential is limited given the abundance of non-calcium-containing binders available on the market (e.g., sevelamer, lanthanum, and sucroferric oxyhydroxide). In 2023, Akebia reported $170.3 million in net product revenue. Total revenues for Q4 2023 were $56.2 million, nearly flat in the same period in 2022 ($55.8 million). COGS make up 33% of that, which is atypically high for a biopharma company (average COGS are ~23%). After adjusting for COGS, R&D, and SG&A ($25.434 million) expenses, Akebia's net income was $613,000 for the fourth quarter.

As of December 31, Akebia reported cash and cash equivalents of $42.925 million, a significant haircut from the $90.466 million reported the previous year. Subsequently, Akebia has engaged in a few financing activities of recent, including a $55 million term loan and $26 million in at-the-market proceeds. So, the company projects their cash runway to extend "at least twenty-four months."

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha, Akebia's market capitalization is $383 million. Akebia's stock has outperformed the SP500 over multiple timeframes. For example, during the past year, AKBA has skyrocketed 200%.

StockCharts.com

According to Fintel, short interest is 5.38% of the float, indicating a modest amount of investors placing bearish bets or hedging. Over the past twelve months, insiders have purchased a net of 2.5 million shares, signaling confidence. Institutions lean positive, too. Vanguard, Blackrock, and Renaissance Technologies have all added to their positions.

All in all, I'd qualify Akebia's market sentiment as "robust."

My Analysis and Recommendation

Given its speculative nature and market capitalization nearing microcap status, Akebia is a high-risk investment. High-risk investments require high levels of return to merit speculation. After reviewing Akebia's prospects, it's difficult to see where such upside would come from.

Their lead product, Auryxia, is a nice drug to have, but due to a few alternatives on the market, its upside is limited. Moreover, a number of key patents expired this year, and the drug could feasibly face generic competition within a few years.

I am pretty convinced that Vafseo is a negative net present value product. That is, the cost of development, marketization, etc. will likely outweigh future cash flows from revenues. I think the market believes this as well, as evidenced by the stock's weakness following approval (i.e., trading below key moving averages on heavy volume). There is no indication that HIF-PH inhibitors, like Vafseo, will see even modest use in CKD-associated anemia.

There are obvious financial risks here as well. Relative to cash and market capitalization, the company has some serious debt obligations. This increased leverage, while necessary to continue operating, increases the financial risks for Akebia. Although ATMs and marginally positive net incomes help mitigate this to an extent, any drops in revenues or unforeseen expenses could really rattle the stock.

Although I do not view Akebia as overvalued, I do perceive the risk/reward profile as "very high" and "low," respectively. Therefore, I'm going to have to recommend a Sell.

There are some risks associated with selling a stock. For one, there may be opportunity costs associated with selling now. The stock market is unpredictable, and Akebia, despite its challenges, could outperform the risk-free rate of ~5%. I may be overlooking Vafseo's prospects in a large market. Its oral delivery may spark interest among prescribers and patients. Moreover, I could be wrong about Auryxia's limited growth. Lastly, Akebia's preclinical-stage assets could significantly boost its stock in the event of any positive developments. I may have mistakenly overlooked these assets in my analysis in favor of Akebia's present-day prospects.