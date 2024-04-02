DeReGe/iStock via Getty Images

As most General Electric (NYSE:GE) investors know, the company is in the process of splitting itself into several different companies. The healthcare division, GE HealthCare (GEHC), already started trading separately in 2023 and is up more than 50%. In early April, it will be GE Vernova's (NYSE:GEV) turn to start trading as a standalone company. What will remain of GE will be mostly the aerospace business, and it is believed that it will therefore change its name to GE Aerospace even if it keeps the original ticker.

In any case, we want to evaluate the prospects of GE Vernova, and at what the fair value for the business could be. Not to bury the lede, we believe there is potential with the business after significant operational improvements, but we have mixed feelings about the growth potential of the company. There is a lot of growth potential within the Wind division, but that one has had the hardest time delivering good profit margins, while the Power division can be counted to deliver more stable profits and free cash flow, but its growth prospects are not that exciting.

Secular Tailwinds

The company recently had its investor day, and to be fair, they have a good story to tell. The electrification and decarbonization opportunity is enormous, just replacing coal electricity generation is estimated to require around $4 trillion dollars. Global energy generation is expected to double through 2040, which means the company should be able to sell a lot of its products and services during this infrastructure build out.

GE Vernova Investor Presentation

It is not only the company saying it, the New York Times (NYT) recently reported that many experts agree that after a period of stagnating energy demand growth, it is rising again. This makes sense, as a lot of the "low-hanging fruit" energy efficiency solutions have been implemented. Things like LED lighting and high energy efficiency appliances are now basically the standard, at the same time that new sources of electric demand are being added, such as EVs and AI data centers. As a result, the New York times reports that over the past year electric utilities have roughly doubled their forecasts for the additional power they will need by 2028. This is obviously good news for a company offering energy generation solutions, such as GE Vernova.

The New York Times

Company Overview

GE Vernova is basically the GE electric-grid, gas-power, and wind-turbine businesses, which are expected to become a standalone company on April 2nd. By far the biggest segment is Power, which brings in annually around $17 billion and has a massive backlog approaching five years. While the increase in new plants that produce electricity using natural gas has been a significant tailwind, complementing renewable power during periods when its production goes down, we believe their need will diminish as solar + storage and wind + storage become more common. Wind has the most significant growth opportunity and it is already a ~$10 billion in revenue operation, but the company has to work on better pricing and manufacturing optimizations to achieve sustainable profitability, Electrification is a nice business, which can attach software to control and monitor the equipment, but it is much smaller at ~$6 billion.

GE Vernova Investor Presentation

Power Business

As the leader in the gas turbines business, GE has a huge advantage over competitors like Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) and Mitsubishi Power (OTCPK:MSBHF). In particular, its installed base is a huge competitive advantage, as it is a source of recurring revenue in the form of parts, maintenance, and services. It also has turbines for hydro and steam, and it has been developing small nuclear reactor technology.

We are not particularly excited about the nuclear technology, as we believe renewables plus storage will be more economical and less dangerous. Battery technology continues improving its cost and performance, and we are increasingly seeing renewable projects including storage. In any case, the turbine business appears set to be the foundation of the business, delivering profits and stability while the company grows the grid and wind segments. We find the recurring revenue from parts and services particularly attractive.

GE Vernova Investor Presentation

Wind Business

While the company has a very strong position in North America, the global leader in wind turbines remains Vestas A/S (VWDRY). Siemens Energy AG used to be an important player too, but its position deteriorated significantly due to quality issues, to the point that it had to ask the German government for help after defects in its wind turbines resulted in massive losses.

For GE Vernova, the offshore part of the business has particularly low margins, although it reports they have been improving. This has been done through a combination of more disciplined pricing, as well as more efficient manufacturing.

The company will have to look for continuous improvements, as they are competing with some Chinese manufacturers that historically have been very aggressive on pricing. This is a very tough business, with even the leading companies delivering razor thin operating margins, and frequently posting losses. According to GE Vernova's management, the wind division has been stabilized, and will likely operate close to breakeven in 2024.

Data by YCharts

Energy Business

The electric-grid segment is the smallest of the three, but there is a lot to like. While still very competitive, it is an industry where major players are able to differentiate more and leverage long-term customer relationships. Some of their major competitors here include Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY) and ABB (OTCPK:ABBNY), and as can be seen in the graph below, their operating margins are much healthier compared to the competitors in the wind business. This business is also expected to deliver significant growth, especially the software part of the business.

Data by YCharts

The company is the electricity software leader, and it has high hopes for the business. Its target is to surpass $1 billion in software revenue by 2025, with revenue growing at a ~10% CAGR, and roughly 50% annual recurring revenue. It is well positioned, with many Fortune 500 utilities already listed as customers, and they are adding AI innovations to improve forecasting and automation functionality.

GE Vernova Investor Presentation

Financials

One reason we call GE Vernova a stalwart, is that its significant backlog of products and recurring services gives it significant stability. It boasts of a $116 billion backlog, which basically guarantees significant revenue for the next few years.

The company will mostly have to focus on improving manufacturing efficiency (which it is working hard to do using many well-known lean manufacturing best practices), and being disciplined when it comes to pricing. The company is beginning 2024 with ~80% of its revenue target already secured, and it even has ~50% of its 2025 revenue target secured by its backlog. The average margins in its backlog are increasing, for example, it expects significant improvement in its onshore wind business and in the electrification segment. The overall picture is a company expected to deliver ~$35 billion in revenue in 2024, while generating close to $1 billion in free cash flow. Despite expecting only mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2025, the company is forecasting another significant increase in free cash flow for 2025, reaching roughly $1.5 billion.

GE Vernova Investor Presentation

Growth Outlook

The irony with GE Vernova is that its business with the best growth potential is also the one that has the worst financials. Still, there is potential to transform this business into a positive earnings contributor. The company is leveraging lean problem solving to drastically improve its manufacturing, while becoming more disciplined with its pricing. The company also shared that it is implementing key learnings into existing models every year, which has helped improve equipment availability. In two years the company was able to increase average availability from ~96% to ~98% for one of its most important wind turbine models. This ~2% availability improvement represents around 6% of the turbine price, which helps negotiate better prices with customers in the future, or secure servicing contract renewals. Improving this business is critical, as growth is expected to be exponential for the next few years.

GE Vernova Investor Presentation

The company has already taken significant action, and it reported it expects a roughly $2 billion EBITDA improvement from 2022 to 2024 in its onshore wind business.

Guidance is for the wind business to be close to breakeven in 2024, and profitable starting in 2025 when offshore wind losses are expected to be meaningfully lower and onshore solidly profitable.

GE Vernova Investor Presentation

Still, the company as a whole is only guiding for mid single digit revenue growth in the short and medium term. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash-flow should grow at a higher rate, as the company expects margin improvements.

GE Vernova Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet

The company is positioned to start off with a solid balance sheet and investment grade credit ratings. It is expected to have $4.2 billion in cash and equivalents, and around $2 billion in debt when including pension and benefits deficits. This still leaves the company well positioned to pursue attractive bolt-on acquisitions, re-invest in the business, and potentially pay a dividend or buyback shares with its free cash flow.

GE Vernova Investor Presentation

Valuation

Until the company starts reporting its financial results independently, it is difficult to value the company. Given the mid single digit organic growth guidance, we would be reluctant to pay more than ~20x expected free cash-flow for 2025. That would put fair value between $24 billion and $36 billion. To justify a significantly higher valuation, we think management will have to prove they can deliver sustainable profitable growth in the Wind division.

It appears the company will start trading with a market cap of more than $35 billion, which leads us to rate it a "Hold" until we see clear evidence that the Wind segment can deliver solid growth and profitability.

Risks

We see GE Vernova as a solid company that can potentially benefit from the electrification and decarbonization mega-trends. Still, we see a few important risks investors should consider. The first one is the history of aggressive price competition in the wind turbine business, where even the leading companies operate with thin operating margins.

There is also risk that quality issues could be costly, as happened to Siemens Energy. Customers expect wind turbines to last decades, and manufacturers can be liable for defects even years after they were sold.

Finally, while the Power division is solidly profitable and the global leader, we see its importance diminishing as renewables increase their market share and start adding batteries, reducing the need for new plants that produce electricity using natural gas.

Conclusion

GE Vernova is an interesting company to consider if one wants exposure to the mega trends of electrification and decarbonization. In the short to medium term the company will significantly benefit from coal to gas switching, and in the longer term the wind division could become its main growth engine.

We believe the company is a stalwart, with its Power and Energy segments adding stability. Still, for shares to really deliver attractive returns, management will probably have to prove multiple years of margin expansion in the Wind segment. There are a lot of things to like, such as a massive backlog, significant recurring services and software revenue, and the potential for improved profitability thanks to improved manufacturing efficiency and more discipline pricing.

