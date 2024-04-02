Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equity Investing: A Strategic Mindset For A Changing World

Apr. 02, 2024 6:20 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, DIA, CDL, DVY, IWD, VTV, PWV, IVE, SDY, PRF, PFM, FDL, FVD, DHS, DTD, DLN, RPV, VYM, FTA, PKW, MGV, IWX, HDV, VLU, QDF, CDC, QLC, DJD, KNG, IUS, RWL, FLV, IUSV, ILCV, SCHV, VOOV, VONV, DGRO, SCHD, SDOG, SPHD, QDEF, FNDB, FNDX, VLUE, RDIV, NOBL, RDVY, WBIF, WBIG, ROUS, LRGF, OUSA, LVHD, ESGS, FDVV, FDRR, FVAL, NULV, COWZ, VSMV, KNGZ, EDOW, MAGA, EQRR, SPDV, CLRG, JVAL, DIVB, ULVM, VALQ, QDIV, AUSF, SURE, DURA, REVS, RAFE, ABEQ, SIXA, SIXH, BUFF, CFCV, FBCV, TEQI, ALTL, LOPP, PVAL, FUNL, MBOX, KVLE, TRPL, QDPL, DIVY, DIVZ, AIVL, WTV, QUAL, IQLT, JQUA, FQAL, VFQY, SEIQ, SPHQ, TTAC, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, DTEC, IGPT
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.58K Followers

Summary

  • With inflation and interest rates in transition, it's time to take a fresh look at the forces driving business models, profitability and equity returns.
  • Higher inflation puts a premium on real returns - the amount of return investors can generate above current levels of inflation.
  • Excitement over AI in 2023 drove home the risks and opportunities of disruptive technology for businesses and investors alike.

Business and Leadership Success

We Are

By Nelson Yu

With inflation and interest rates in transition, it's time to take a fresh look at the forces driving business models, profitability and equity returns.

Equity investors are struggling to adapt to evolving market and macroeconomic

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.58K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News