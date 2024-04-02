Q1 2024 Macroeconomic Review: Tenacious Inflation's Lingering Impacts

Garvin Jabusch profile picture
Garvin Jabusch
160 Followers

Summary

  • Q1 2024 demonstrated that taming inflation would be a more arduous task than many had hoped.
  • The skepticism directed towards EVs and renewable energy in Q1 stems from a misunderstanding of long-term transformational trends.
  • Discerning investors can navigate this landscape by grounding their decisions on verifiable data–as opposed to on narrative–and a recognition of the transformational forces at play in the global economy.

Macroeconomics concept in finance and economics. Word typography on wooden blocks flat lay.

John Kevin/iStock via Getty Images

The first quarter of 2024 revealed a more-persistent-than-hoped picture of inflation. While showing significant deceleration compared to 2023 peaks, inflation rates remained stubbornly above central bank targets. This defied earlier expectations of a rapid return to price stability, forcing

This article was written by

Garvin Jabusch profile picture
Garvin Jabusch
160 Followers
Garvin Jabusch is Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Green Alpha® Advisors, LLC. He is co-manager of the AXS Green Alpha ETF (ticker NXTE), the Green Alpha Next Economy Index, the Sierra Club Green Alpha Portfolio and others. He practices high active share, benchmark agnostic stock selection.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News