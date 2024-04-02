Samantha Hedrick/iStock via Getty Images

Instead of an investment thesis

In recent months, geopolitical instability in the world has steadily increased, which has only heightened investor interest in aerospace and defense stocks. This is not surprising, because what is bad for some people (and even entire countries) is good for individual companies whose goal is to help those who feel bad (for money in most cases).

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) provides advanced training simulators to law enforcement agencies and militaries around the world (U.S. primarily), so its "help" can be described as indirect. However, VTSI's role in the U.S. military should not be underestimated, despite its small capitalization of ~$114 million.

I initiated VTSI stock coverage about 3 years ago and have only updated my "Buy" rating once (in August 2022). The last time I tried to calculate the stock price's technical levels, I was talking about undervaluation, and as history has shown, VTSI had to go through a considerable bumpy road before my thesis was finally realized:

I think today it's time again to look at VTSI with a new, fresh eye and understand whether this small-cap stock is still a solid "Buy" as my earlier findings showed. Especially considering the fact that the company published its results for the 4th quarter and financial year 2023 on April 1, which led to a post-market rise in the stock price of more than 17%:

VirTra's Q4 Results Review

VirTra recorded significant revenue growth in FY2023, reaching $38 million, an increase of 34% compared to FY2022. In Q4 revenues increased by 17% to $10.1 million, driven by continued demand for training solutions from government customers domestically and internationally.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023 amounted to $11.6 million - an increase of 189% YoY increase - the result of the massive increase in revenue and the cost optimization measures implemented during the year (for instance, VTSI's gross profit margin increased from 57% to 70%, and this doesn't appear to be a one-off event).

Over the course of the year, VirTra saw a steady upward trend in bookings, reaching a total of $ 33.6 million, marking a seven-year growth trend. As of December 31, 2023, the order backlog stood at$19.4 million, reflecting promising prospects for revenue conversion in the coming year, particularly through new capital bookings. Despite the increase in inventories due to ongoing development projects, VirTra's unrestricted cash and cash equivalents rose to $18.9 million, while working capital surged to $33.2 million. In general, the financial results I see today don't worry me - even a decline in the current and quick ratios may indicate that the company has started to approach working capital management more intelligently because a) return on equity and return on assets are increasing and b) both ratios are still well above 1, which is pretty high. At the same time, the leverage keeps declining, making VTSI more sustainable in terms of credit risks.

For a company as small as VirTra (in terms of market cap), the management had a lot to say at the last earnings conference call.

First off, VirTra upgraded its machine shop, consolidating production into a single facility, implementing a new ERP system, and revising processes for scalability. These actions increased throughput, improved the book-to-ship ratio, reduced production costs, and maintained product quality, the CEO noted.

Secondly, VTSI hired Tony Cianflone as the new VP of Sales (during Q4). As I see from his experience description, it was a good hire that should keep VirTra enhancing its sales practices.

Prior to joining VirTra, Tony held leadership positions at CR Bard, a leading medical device corporation specializing in vascular access devices, and subsequently, he led a team at Intuitive Surgical, a pioneer in minimally invasive surgical robots. Cianflone graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the State University of New York College at Fredonia. Source: VTSI's press release

Thirdly, VirTra established 8 domestic and 3 international territories to expand penetration into previously underserved regions. They also introduced V-XR (an extended reality training platform) in the last quarter, offering unprecedented training value to "law enforcement, government, security agencies, hospital security teams, educational institutions, and criminal justice academies, focusing on developing critical interpersonal skills."

VirTra's STEP revenue segment showed a YoY growth of 21%, providing recurring revenue and offering an easy on-ramp for smaller agencies or constrained capital budgets interested in VirTra's solution. In general, the reoccurring revenue accounts for ~20% of VirTra's total quarterly revenue, but the management plans to achieve 30% shortly thanks to its new V-XR solution. If this happens, VTSI's revenues should theoretically become more predictable and sustainable, in my opinion.

I like the way the company has developed recently - the turnaround is unfolding even faster than I could have imagined. But what about the valuation of the VTSI stock? Let's figure it out.

VirTra's Valuation Is Still Cheap

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant system, VTSI trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of ~15.58x and has an overall Valuation grade of "B", which is considered quite good for a stock in the Industrials sector.

The phenomenal growth rate in sales and earnings per share that we saw in 2023 is likely to slow down significantly in 2024 according to analysts' forecasts, but still remain in positive territory. This is not surprising, as VTSI's comparative base has widened significantly - even if we assume margins remain at Q4 FY 2023 levels, it is difficult for the company to grow at the current pace. What is noteworthy, however, is that VTSI's FY2024 price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8x (adjusted for the post-market share price jump) does not appear particularly high.

I think VTSI stock should trade at a valuation premium to its peers provided the EBIT margin is maintained above 20% - I see no reason why this should not be possible in 2024 and beyond. The assumption of 20x earnings in FY2024 seems very realistic to me. If so, today's consensus EPS of $0.71 gives a price target of $14.2, which is 26.55% above what I see on my screen at the time of writing. So VirTra still offers a lot of growth potential - VTSI seems to be a great "growth at a reasonable price" (GARP) stock at the moment.

Risk Factors To Consider

Of course, buying stocks like VirTra carries many risk factors that should be carefully considered beforehand.

First of all, any investor should know well that VirTra's revenue largely depends on government contracts, particularly from law enforcement agencies and military organizations - any changes in budgets, regulations, or political priorities could significantly impact the company's financial performance. But I'm inclined to believe that VirTra is an indispensable player in its fairly narrow niche, and the current macro and geopolitical environment will continue to drive up defense budgets, giving VTSI a strong tailwind.

It is also worth noting that in my analysis today I make some assumptions that may not hold true. This concerns both the sustainability of the company’s margins and its potential for multiple expansion. If at least one of these two conditions does not materialize, it will be difficult for VTSI to continue its current rally.

Final Thoughts

Despite the risks mentioned above, I really like the way the company's turnaround momentum has developed in recent quarters. The company continues to expand its margins and steadily increase its sales - and all this at a fairly reasonable valuation that cannot be considered "overheated", in my view. Hence, I have once again chosen to give a "Buy" rating and recommend buying the VTSI stock at today's price levels, despite its recent 17%+ growth following the publication of the 10-K filing.

Good luck with your investments!