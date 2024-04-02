Archer-Daniels-Midland: Short-Term Profitability Issues Create Long-Term Opportunity

wellesenterprises

Investment Thesis

I believe Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) stock is a buy on the basis that the decrease in profitability is a short-term issue that will be resolved hence making ADM an attractive opportunity for a long-term investor to buy a good company on sale. The short-term issues are related to natural cyclicality experienced every market cycle in the food processing and commodities trading industry which have been further exacerbated by one-off expenses and operational issues with the integration of their ERP system. I think these headwinds will resolve in the long term and ADM will return to profitability growth.

Company Overview

Archer-Daniels-Midland is one of the leading companies in food processing and commodities trading where they are key within the agricultural supply chain. ADM makes money through their processing facilities, storage sites and transportation infrastructure where they are involved in food commodities such as corn, wheat, soybeans and cocoa. Within the industry of food processing and commodities trading ADM faces competition from Bunge Limited (BG) as well as other privately held companies such as Cargill and Louis Dreyfus.

ADM’s Pain Is Short-Term

As we can see in the graph below, in 2023 the Ag Services & Oilseeds (AS&O) business segment delivered an operating profit of $4.1 billion which is an 8% decline YoY. This particular segment faced headwinds as a result of rising manufacturing costs due to inflation, reduced volumes out of North America and compression in the margins of global crush. It should be noted that Wilmar also delivered lower earnings than the previous year. Given that this segment is cyclical and profits are dependent on commodity prices, once demand naturally returns to growth we should see the supply/demand balance improve, hence operating profits should also return to growth.

ADM Q4 2023 Investor Presentation

The Carbohydrate Solutions segment recorded an operating profit of $1.4 billion resulting in a YOY decrease of 3%. Much like the AS&O segment, this decrease was a result of rising manufacturing costs due to inflation, reduced volumes in sweeteners & starches as well as ethanol. Again, cyclicality comes into play where with patience the volumes will eventually return to growth leading to even better pricing and improved margins and profitability.

ADM Q4 2023 Investor Presentation

In 2023 the Nutrition business segment was ADM’s worst affected segment. We saw revenue drop by 6% and a decrease in operating profits of 36% in 2023 compared to the prior year. There were three main reasons for this decrease. The first reason is that there was a cyclical decrease in volumes for plant proteins and animal nutrition as well as destocking in beverages. As demand levels normalize, which will help pricing, I expect this segment to recover. The second reason was due to the payments of one-time items of $64 million, which accounted for about a quarter of the decrease in profits. Of course, one-time expenses are short-term in nature. Lastly, ADM experienced operational issues with the implementation of their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems which affected volumes as well as manufacturing costs. I believe that the operational issues with the ERP systems will improve in 2024.

ADM Q4 2023 Investor Presentation

Overall, we can see that most of these issues are either one-off or related to cyclicality. Therefore, I am of the opinion that investors should see this short-term decline in profits as an opportunity rather than a long-term fundamental issue.

Accounting Probe

In January, ADM was subject to an accounting probe where the CFO was placed on administrative leave while at the same time, the company also decreased their EPS guidance for 2023. The accounting probe was focused on particular accounting practices employed by ADM in their Nutrition business segment. At the time of the news the stock fell to about $51 per share, however in the last couple of months, the stock has risen by about 20% back up to $62 per share. In my opinion, the accounting probe is unlikely to have long-term effects on the business and does not change the long-term trajectory of the business's fundamentals. I do think investors should keep an eye out to see if the probe results in any fines for the company. Again, however, I do see the odds of ADM being greatly affected in the long term as small.

Financial Analysis

ADM has delivered impressive top line growth where the revenue improved from $64,341.00 million in 2018 to $93,935.00 million through the prior twelve-month period, representing a CAGR of about 8%. This shows that the demand for food commodities such as corn, wheat, soybeans and cocoa have increased over time.

Created by Author

Similarly, we saw an improvement in earnings per share which improved from $3.19 to $6.43 at a CAGR of around 15%. Since earnings per share grew at a faster rate over this period, this shows that more of the top line is making it down to the bottom line, hence showing that profit margins have expanded over the last five years. Apart from earnings, an additional variable that influences EPS is the number of shares outstanding.

Created by Author

It can be seen that the diluted outstanding shares went from 567.00 million in 2018 to 542.00 million in the past twelve months. Hence, representing a CAGR of just under 1%, this shows the company has completed share buybacks.

Created by Author

Archer-Daniels-Midland has provided a half decade CAGR in equity per share of 6%, going from $33.48 in 2018 to $44.52 in the past twelve months. This indicates that the intrinsic value of the business has grown moderately over the last half decade. Over the past five years, Archer-Daniels-Midland’s five-year median ROIC was 10%, hence this is an indication that the management team have good but not great capabilities to drive future growth by investing profits into the business.

Created by Author

In terms of liquidity, the recent quarterly data reveals cash and cash equivalents amounting to $1,368.00 million. The overall debt that the business is liable for is $8,259.00 million. Since the cash on the balance sheet covers 17 percent of the debt load and that total debt can be removed with 3 years' worth of 2023’s free cash flow, I would say that the debt is manageable. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current ratio stands at 1.60, indicating that the company can easily cover their current liabilities with their current assets. Overall, the business is not in financial danger and the debt load is manageable.

Valuation

ADM’s current earnings per share as of Q4, 2023 is $6.43. Based on a turnaround in food commodity cyclicality and the lapping of one-off expenses, I believe that ADM earnings per share should grow at 5% annually for the next five years. Therefore, once factoring in the growth rate by Q4 2028 ADM’s earnings per share is expected to be $8.21. If we then apply an exit multiple of 12, which is lower than ADM’s mean price to free cash flow ratio for the previous 10 years for 16, this infers a price target in five years of $131.78. Therefore, based on these estimations, if you were to buy ADM at today's share price of $62.81, this would result in a CAGR of 16% over the next five years. Therefore, I believe ADM is a buy at current prices.

Created by Author

Conclusion

ADM is a global leader in food processing and commodities trading where they are key within the agricultural supply chain. In the past twelve months, ADM’s profitability has suffered in the wake of what I believe are short-term issues within the business that should be resolved in the short to medium term. I think going into 2024, ADM’s profitability will improve as food commodity cyclicality eases as volumes normalize. ADM also had operational issues with the implementation of their ERP system that increased manufacturing expenses, this should improve this year. Overall, ADM is a strong business fundamentally with a good balance sheet as the debt load is manageable. For these reasons, I think ADM will perform well over the long term as these short-term issues get solved, hence I see ADM as a buy with an expected five year annual return of 16%.