Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Datadog: Business Inflecting As Worst Is Likely Over

Apr. 02, 2024 7:48 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG) StockTWLO, CRM, CRM:CA
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Datadog's 4Q23 earnings beat expectations with strong revenue and operating income.
  • Management commentary and tone were positive, indicating strong execution and momentum in the business.
  • Operating income guidance for 2024 was weaker than expected, but there is potential for conservative estimates given the positive results and commentary.
  • I continue to see customers consolidating with Datadog or that Datadog is successfully displacing competitors.
  • Datadog's strong focus on innovation and launching new products will enable it to maintain its market leadership in the long term.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »
Happy energetic pet Corgi dog running on grass in a nature park outdoors having fun playing

Peggy Cheung

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) reported their 4Q23 earnings results, where both top and bottom line beat expectations.

I also found management commentary and tone positive, while the company continued to execute well on the R&D front with many new features and capabilities launched

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 50% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
6.73K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DDOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DDOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DDOG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News