About a year ago, I wrote a positive article on Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN), as I believed the company had significant upside, provided investors could look past the company's heavy debt load. In hindsight, my timing was poor, as GTN's 'cheap' stock price got cheaper, and GTN's shares have declined by another 23% since March 2023 (Figure 1).

However, I believe the thesis I laid out in my article last year remains on-track and so I reiterate my speculative buy rating on the stock.

Brief Company Overview

First, for those new to the company, Gray Television is the second largest local television broadcaster in the United States with stations in 114 markets reaching 36% of TV households. Gray has a #1 or #2 market share in 89% of these markets and owns and/or operates stations for all four of the big-4 networks (Figure 2).

Buy Thesis Built On Politics

My speculative buy thesis on GTN is very simple and is based on America's increasing political divide and the lengths to which the two main parties will go to sway voting Americans.

According to data from Gray, the company received the most political ad revenue per TV household out of the major local TV broadcasters in both the 2018 and 2020 election cycles (Figure 3).

With 2024 increasingly looking like a hotly contested presidential election between the incumbent Joe Biden and the challenger, former President Donald Trump, I believe political ad spending may reach another record high in 2024 (Figure 4).

In fact, the recent Q4/23 earnings call highlighted some of management's bullish expectations on the upcoming political ad season. For example, when asked on whether the company will be able to build on 2020's $600 million in political ads, CFO Jim sounded upbeat when he said (emphasis from the author):

We are not going to comment on any growth rates for specific numbers. We will tell you we are confident that 2024 will be a strong political year, given how this year’s primaries have shaped up versus 2020, which is just stating the obvious, right? I mean, it’s two different cycles. We think the political will be naturally more back weighted to the second half of the year and especially the traditional general election campaign season of September through Election Day. So -- other than saying I don’t know how many hundreds of millions of dollars we’re going to get, but we’re going to get a lot of it. And we have always historically done better per capita than anybody in the peer space by a long shot. We don’t see that being any different this year. And we are -- got a lot of Senate and House races as well. So we think it will be a good year, but we’re not going to put a number on it this early. It’s way too early to even try to put a number on it.

Just to get a sense of the size of 2024's political ad spend, consider that on the Democratic side, the Biden/Harris re-election campaign had $155 million in cash on hand as of February 29, 2024, "the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle", and momentum appears to be picking up, as Joe Biden recently raised $25 million at a New York event featuring former Presidents Obama and Clinton.

On the Republican side, although former President Trump appears to be lagging in terms of fund raising to-date, the former President just received a huge financial booster-shot when Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT, informally known as "Truth Social") debuted to strong investor enthusiasm, giving the former President a net worth of over $7.5 billion. Although he is currently restricted from selling his shares to raise cash, circumstances and rules could change, which may allow former President Trump to reap a huge financial windfall to fund his election campaign and current legal fees.

Even third party candidates appear to be raising and spending massive sums this election cycle, as Robert Kennedy, an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election, recently spent $4 million on Super Bowl ads to promote his campaign to a national audience.

Capital Structure Is The Issue With Gray

The main issue with Gray Television is its bloated balance sheet, a problem that I highlighted in my previous article. As of December 31, 2023, Gray Television had $6.2 billion in long-term debt, primarily in the form of term loans (Figure 5).

Gray's debts are primarily a result of its history of acquisitions, with the $2.8 billion acquisition of Meredith in 2021 being the most transaction. Moreover, unlike other more fiscally prudent corporations, Gray has $2.7 billion in floating rate term loans on its balance sheet.

Floating rate loans were a great idea when interest rates were at rock bottom levels in 2021. However, as the Federal Reserve had raised interest rates to fight inflation, floating rate debts have become an increasingly large burden for issuers like Gray. For example, Gray's interest expenses more than doubled from $205 million in 2021 to $440 million in 2023 as a result of higher interest rates on the floating rate term loans, even though total debts have been reduced (Figure 6).

Furthermore, Gray has almost $2 billion of debts coming due in 2026 (Figure 7). Normally, companies try to refinance debts a year or two in advance of maturity, to avoid liquidity issues at maturity.

However, due to "unexpected turmoil and[sic] capital markets", Gray had to postpone the refinancing of its 2026 term loans in recent months. The inability to refinance the 2026 term loan was likely the cause of some of Gray's stock declines in 2023.

Hollywood Strike Also Factored Into Negative Sentiment

Another headwind for Gray was the Hollywood strike that lasted for months in 2023. Not only did the strike lead to a lack of quality new content from the major networks and softness in cable subscriber numbers (Gray receives retransmission revenues from cable subscriptions), it also directly impacted the ramp up of its Assembly Studios complex in Atlanta.

As a reminder, Assembly Studios is a 43-acre film production / sound stage facility that Gray invested a total of $549 million as of December 31, 2023 (Figure 8). NBCUniversal is the lead tenant with long-term commitments to lease 2/3 of the sound stages at Assembly.

Although NBC activated its lease in December, Gray disclosed it originally had plans/discussions to bring three other content productions to Assembly. However, due to the Hollywood strike and a sudden desire by studios like Disney (DIS) to rein in production spending, the three productions were canceled and Gray is now left "actively marketing the sound stages" that have been left idle.

In the short-term, the ardent flux in Hollywood spending will negatively impact Gray's financial performance, as Gray has spent an enormous sum of capital upfront ($549 million spent to date, plus an additional $21 million in the coming months to complete the facilities), but the financial returns will be less than initially forecast.

Valuation Remains 'Cheap'

However, for a company that is likely to generate $3.9 billion in revenues in 2024 with over $500 million of forecasted free cash flows (Figure 9), I continue to believe Gray's current $650 million market capitalization remains 'cheap' (Figure 10).

Assuming Gray does generate $500 million in free cash flows in 2024 and applies it to reduce/refinance debts, even if Gray's total enterprise value stays constant at $7.5 billion, Gray's equity value should increase by the debt reduction, or $500 million. This implies 75% upside to Gray's current share price.

Furthermore, there is reason to believe Gray's valuation should improve if it is able to delever, as it is only trading at 5.7x Fwd EV/EBITDA compared to the sector at 7.8x (Figure 11).

Risks To Gray Television

The biggest risk to GTN remains its debt and the macro environment. With inflation running hot and the Federal Reserve pushing back on the timing of the first rate cut, higher short-term interest rates may persist and pressure heavily indebted firms like Gray.

Furthermore, there is the possibility that political ad spending may be softer than expected if former President Trump is not able to unlock his newfound DJT wealth, leading to less free cash flow generation for Gray.

Conclusion

Assuming a normal presidential election cycle, Gray Television should generate hundreds of millions in free cash flow over the next twelve months, which should help the company reduce/refinance its heavy debt load. Every dollar that goes toward reducing debt should increase the company's equity value. I continue to rate GTN a speculative buy for those with a high risk tolerance.