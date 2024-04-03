PM Images

Since establishing a bottom in October of 2023, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) has been working on its recovery. Since reaching $15.53 on October 25th, shares of PDI have appreciated by $3.89 or 25.05%. Its recovery has continued in 2024 as PDI has appreciated 8.19% YTD. This also doesn't take into account the $0.22 monthly distribution PDI has paid since 2015, which is a current yield of 13.65%. PDI isn't for everyone, as it focuses on generating current income. Its immediate investment objective is to invest in global debt and other income-producing securities rather than focusing solely on capital appreciation. I still believe there is a strong opportunity in global debt instruments, and a large recovery should occur during a rate-cutting environment, which would push PDI's net asset value (NAV) higher. Prior to the pandemic, shares of PDI were trading in the low $30s, and they were headed back to that level before the macroeconomic environment created a selloff in the debt markets. Now that we have more clarity from the Fed and the economic data indicates that inflation is stabilizing while a lower rate environment is approaching, I believe PDI will continue to rebound. I wouldn't be surprised if PDI is trading in the mid-20s by the end of 2024.

Following up on my previous article about PDI

I have continued to be bullish on PDI as it's my favorite fund from PIMCO. Since my last article was published on January 9th (can be read here), shares have appreciated by 3.91% while having a total return of 7.59% compared to the S&P 500 appreciated by 10.58%. In that article, I discussed why I felt PDI had bottomed and how it has maintained its large distributions throughout fluctuating economic cycles. I wanted to follow up on this idea because the March Fed meeting is in the books, and we have significantly more economic data and a clearer picture of what the rate environment will look like. I am still very bullish on PDI as I feel it will remain a strong income-producing asset while having the ability to generate capital appreciation as its underlying assets trade closer to their face value.

Risks to my investment thesis

PDI is not a fund that does well during periods of high inflation and high-interest rates. Inflation and interest rates go hand in hand because manipulating rates is the Fed's largest tool to combat inflation. PDI's assets consist of debt obligations and other income-producing securities, including mortgage-backed securities, investment grade, and high-yield corporates, developed and emerging markets corporate and sovereign bonds, other income-producing securities, and related derivative instruments. When inflation increases, the operating costs of a business increase, which squeezes margins. In addition to creating a harsher business environment, rising inflation is often met with the Fed increasing rates to try and slow down the economy, which causes the cost of new debt and floating rate debt to increase. This does two things, first, on the business side, servicing the debt becomes more expensive, and on the investment side, it makes previously issued debt with a lower coupon-less attractive, so it will trade at a discount to replicate the current yields.

Inflation stopped declining and has been stuck between 3-4% over the past several months. If inflation ticks upward it could cause the Fed to reverse its stance on where rates will end up at the end of the year. If we stay in a higher for longer rate environment or if the Fed takes rates higher because they don't feel additional progress with inflation is being made, then it could cause shares of PDI to retrace back to their October lows. If rates go higher, some of PDI's assets trade at a discount to where they trade today, as new debt will be issued at higher rates. A higher rate environment would also put pressure on the debt markets as a harsher business operating environment would form, and the potential for defaults on debt would occur. Just because PDI is a closed-end fund (CEF) and owns a portfolio of over 1,800 holdings, it doesn't mean PDI is a safe investment. If the economy stays hot, there is a chance that the Fed may not cut rates, and they could even take them higher, which would be bearish for shares of PDI. While the distribution could remain intact, the chances are that shares of PDI would face a strong selloff.

I think shares of PDI have bottomed and now that we have more data from the Fed I want to own more under $20

I look at PDI as a proxy for traditional fixed income. While the risk-free rate of return has been enticing, it's created an environment where baskets of debt instruments exceed double-digit yields. I am not against traditional fixed income such as CDs and T-bills, in fact, I have been utilizing a CD ladder with idle cash I keep on hand rather than letting it sit in a low-interest savings account or a money market that can fluctuate. For me, CDs, T-bills, and money markets have only become interesting over the past year and a half. Prior to the middle of 2022, the 2-year T-bills hadn't exceeded 3% in over a decade. When rates come down, there will be less of a reason to own T-bills and CDs if you're looking to generate yield. There will always be a place for these investments as many individuals utilize short-duration derivatives as a proxy to cash, but the incentive to lock capital up for longer durations of time to generate income will decline.

Going back a decade, rates for the 2-year period were 0.42%. By purchasing a $1,000 2-year note, you would generate $4.20 in income during the investment. If you continued to roll the 2-year note in April of 2016, you would have locked in another 2 years at 0.70%. In April of 2018, the 2-year note generated a 2.27% yield, and in April of 2020, rates had all but vanished as they yielded 0.21%. As inflation kicked in, the Fed took rates higher, and in April of 2022, the 2-year yield was 2.52%. Over a 10-year period, rolling a $1,000 2-year note would have generated $58.52 of income, which is a 5.85% yield over a decade. For cash on hand, I have no problem turning over 3-month T-bills or CDs because they will generate more interest than most savings accounts, but over the long-term, they are not enticing to me for generating income.

Over the past decade, PDI has generated $31.90 of income from its monthly and special distributions. The trade-off is that shares of PDI were selling for $28.14 on April 7th of 2014, and since then, their value has declined by -$8.72 or -30.99%. Some will look at this as owning a depreciating asset, while I would look at it as owning an asset that has paid for itself and will continue distributing monthly income. While that $1,000 would still be worth $1,000, and you would have $58.52 of interest left over from rolling the 2-year notes, a $1,000 investment in PDI would have purchased 35.54 shares and generated $1,133.61 of income. The initial investment in PDI would be worth $690.12, but the original investment of $1,000 would have been paid back from the income with an additional $133.61 of income generated, and the initial 35.54 shares would still be worth $690.12 and produce a monthly distribution of $7.84. On an annualized basis, this would work out to be $94.03, and that's assuming that the distributions were taken as cash rather than being reinvested. PDI generates a large enough yield where I can stomach the price fluctuations over a long period of time because, from an income perspective, the income generated is worth the risk.

Shares of PDI look as if they have bottomed, and the turning point has a lot to do with the Fed. Looking at the S&P 500, the market rallied after Fed Chair Powell delivered a Dovish Fed outlook in the Fall of 2023. Since then, we have gotten more economic data, and Fed Chair Powell has indicated that while the economy is strong and inflation isn't where they want it to be the likelihood is that rate cuts will start in 2024. The median Fed projections are that we finish 2024 with a Fed Funds rate of 4.6%, then it will decline to 3.6% in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026. This is bullish for PDI as its underlying holdings consist of an array of debt investments that are rate-sensitive. When rates increase, the par value on many of PDI's holdings decreases because new debt is issued with a larger coupon. As this occurs, existing debt needs to be traded at a discount; otherwise, the market for its interest would evaporate. This is the main reason why shares of PDI declined during the rising rate environment because the NAV of its portfolio was in a perpetual state of decline. While shares have moved higher off their October lows, I feel that shares of PDI can go much higher during a rate-cutting cycle. Based on the Fed's outlook and the CME Group Fed Watch Tool, rates have a 56.3% chance of seeing their first cut in June, while the projection of rates finishing the year where they are today is only 1.8%. Just as shares of PDI declined in value as rates went up, I feel they will gradually increase as rates come down because new debt will be issued with lower coupon rates, which will make existing debt that trades at a discount more attractive.

Conclusion

Since PDI's inception back in 2012, shares have distributed $37.87 of income, which is 151.48% of their initial $25 share price. While shares have ultimately lost -22.32% of their initial share price since inception, the amount of income generated has made this a worthwhile investment. Based on the Fed minutes and projections, it's a matter of when, not if, regarding when the first rate cut occurs. I think investors can lock in a double-digit yield on cost as shares of PDI are likely to appreciate throughout 2024 and into 2025 if we enter a lower-rate environment. While shares of PDI are well off their lows, I think this is an income investment that can deliver excessive amounts of income compared to many other investments and capital appreciation going forward. I plan on adding to my position again prior to $20 being reached and would consider adding again in the low $20s if the trend looks like it will continue higher.