Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has stood out since last summer primarily over its contest with Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY) over the fate of U.S. Steel (X). Just Friday, automakers spoke out against Cleveland-Cliff's potential acquisition of U.S. Steel, citing monopolistic concerns.

Over the past year, CLF's price has seen some ups and downs as the market isn't sure what to decide, amid prior news events to Friday's: their initial offer to U.S. Steel, Nippon's better offer, and Biden's opposition to the Nippon deal.

Yet, I believe that with all this talk of M&A, investors may be missing what is right in front of them: a superb, profitable steel manufacturer.

Basic History

Lest we forget, let's first summarize what happened with this company over the past decade.

It starts with Lourenco Goncalves, the current CEO, stepping into the role in 2014. At that point, Cleveland-Cliffs was an iron-mining conglomerate with global assets, a model that wasn't working too well. Goncalves stepped and first returned the company to its root: being a domestically-focused mining company and began shedding the international assets and seeking American acquisition targets.

This included stepping up their number of operational mines in the Great Lakes, opening the Hot-briquette iron plan in Toledo, and the acquisitions of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal. The result for revenues and free cash flow took careful time and preparation, but they speak for themselves.

Author's display of 10K data

Union Support

Cleveland-Cliffs had the blessing of the United Steelworkers union during their initial offer to U.S Steel. USW, meanwhile, has virulently opposed the Nippon deal and didn't endorse Biden until he officially opposed the merger. Yet, this advantage of having the support of USW doesn't disappear if Cleveland-Cliffs fails to acquire U.S. Steel.

Last June, a mutual deal was reached between the company and USW. Goncalves noted:

This agreement provides Cleveland-Cliffs a competitive cost structure for future success, while maintaining and supporting good paying middle class union jobs to our employees at Coshocton Works.

He's not wrong about that. When unions are working with them instead of against them and are happy to have the work that they have, they eliminate the waste and quarreling that derail operations. I actually think that we should realistically look as USW not as a separate entity but as one of the pillars of CLF that gives it value.

Last July, 400 workers at one of their iron mines actually joined USW. Both the company and USW are vertically integrating and supporting each other. This will make them a powerhouse of steel production. Really, it's the companies that struggle to fend off unions that have me worried for the long term.

Pricing Power

Advantages like these help to ensure that the company is self-driven and efficient. Not relying on imports from Ukraine or Russia, they were not harmed by the disruption the war has had with those commodities. Companies in this position get to set prices attractively to ensure their profits.

In the Q4 2023 earnings call, Goncalves reflected on their price increases that year:

As for the broader market, we are, of course, pleased to see that each of our price increases announced over the last several months was successfully implemented after the market once again lost touch with reality in the August-September 2023 timeframe. The underlying basis to nearly all our strategic moves over the past decade has been the ongoing and inevitable increase in the tightness of ferrous scrap metal in the United States, particularly prime scrap.

Already, we've seen the company announce two prices increases to their steel product in early and late March. I believe this is going to ensure that their free cash flow is consistently positive going forward.

Buybacks

With all this considered, we have to remember that capital allocation is capital allocation. A failure to acquire U.S. Steel does not mean that the company will be unable to achieve a good return on capital for shareholders. Reiterating what management stated in December after initially failing to make the acquisition:

Given that our CLF shares are still significantly undervalued, we will now re-focus our capital allocation priorities towards more aggressive share buybacks under our existing share repurchase authorization.

This is exactly the right answer. If you can't grow shareholder value with acquisitions, it still works out mathematically if the shares are undervalued and repurchased. Moreover, this is a good sign that the company is flexible and thinks critically about how its capital is allocated and what kind of long-term value is created. I believe this will be helpful to the investment over time.

Valuation

So let's do a calculation. I'll use a Discounted Cash Flow model with the following assumptions:

Baseline FCF per share of $2.97

5% annual growth

Terminal Multiple of 10

With the company showing that it can generate about $1.5 billion in FCF and with 504.9M shares outstanding, that gets us $2.97 per share. I believe this 5% annual growth is doable, based on average growth of U.S. GDP, the company's pricing power, and the effect of buybacks. I think a terminal multiple of 10 is also likely for a well-capitalized and profitable company like this.

Author's calculation

That gets us to an intrinsic value of about $39, suggesting the company is quite undervalued, as Goncalves believes. Of course, these are minimalist assumptions, and any improvement on these variables can enhance the return further.

The primary risk to this valuation is the cyclicality or weakness of the automotive industry. That's because it accounts for the largest chunk of their sales:

2023 Form 10K

Second is the commodity risk of investing in steel, namely if the rest of the globe experiences reduced demand for steel. Seen here, the U.S. does lead in steel imports, but it does not account for a majority of its consumption. Negative global trends could mitigate the effects of Cleveland-Cliffs pricing power to some of its customers.

Conclusion

Sometimes an exciting new story, like a contested merger or acquisition, gets our attention. In some cases, it can be easy to forget what is right in front us: a wonderful business with all the right components for success. With its internal sourcing of iron and scrap, strong alliance with unions, and a keen eye for capital allocation, Cleveland-Cliffs is poised to deliver strong returns to long-term investors at these prices.