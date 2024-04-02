champc

Introduction

In January 2024, I wrote a bullish article on SA about Canadian power transformer maker Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A:CA) (OTCPK:HMDPF) in which I said that I expected Q4 2023 sales and EBITDA to be about C$185 million ($136.6 million) and C$25 million ($18.5 million), respectively.

Well, the company released its financial results for the quarter on March 27 and it seems that I was conservative as sales and EBITDA came in at C$187 million ($138.1 million) and C$26.7 million ($19.7 million), respectively. That being said, I find it concerning that the backlog shrank by 3.2% quarter on quarter. Considering the stock surpassed my C$140 ($103.36) target on March 28, I think this could be a good time for investors to trim or close their positions. I’ve closed my long position and I’m cutting my rating on Hammond Power Solutions’ stock to neutral. Let’s review.

Overview of the business

If you're not familiar with the company or my earlier coverage, here's a short description of the business. Hammond Power Solutions specializes in the production of dry-type standard and custom electrical engineered magnetics, liquid filled, and cast resin transformers and it has a total of 7 manufacturing facilities in Canada, the USA, Mexico, and India as well as 9 regional warehouses in Canada, and the USA. According to its website, it’s the largest dry-type transformer manufacturer in North America. As I’ve mentioned in my previous article about Hammond Power Solutions, the company’s financial results have been receiving a strong boost over the past two years from a tight supply of power transformers in the USA and Europe. The major driver for its strong financial performance has been custom power units for renewable and data center applications.

Financial performance

Looking at the Q4 2023 results of Hammond Power Solutions, we can see that the company booked record quarterly sales of C$187 million ($138.1 million) thanks to a C$52 million ($38.4 million) manufacturing capacity expansion program launched in late 2022. The EBITDA margin went down to 14.3% from 16.7% a year earlier as C$6.2 million ($4.6 million) expense for the deferred share unit plan for senior-executive management and directors was recorded under administrative expenses.

Looking at the breakdown of sales by geography, we can see that the Canadian market was particularly strong despite U.S. and Mexico sales being positively impacted by a strong US dollar. Hammond Power Solutions said in its Q4 2023 earnings call that organic growth continues in the low double digits in North America and that it came in at 17% for 2023 for the company thanks to its capacity expansion.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, the net cash position soared to C34.1 million ($25.2 million) from C$22.1 million ($16.3 million) as cash generated by operations of C$21.1 million ($15.6 million) easily offset the C$0.15 ($0.11) per share quarterly dividend. On March 27, Hammond Power Solutions announced that it will increase the size of its quarterly dividend to C$0.275 ($0.20) per share and I think this was the key reason behind the 14.63% increase of the company’s share price on March 27. Yet, the annualized dividend yield stands at just 0.8% as of the time of writing.

Future of the company

Hammond Power Solutions plans to spend about C$40 million ($29.5 million) on CAPEX in 2024 as it completes new production facilities in Mexico and the USA as well as capacity expansion at its existing factories. The aim is to support over C$900 million ($664.4 million) in annual manufacturing capacity by 2025. While the company doesn’t reveal the value of its order backlog, we know that the latter was 19.9% higher at the end of 2023 compared to a year earlier. In view of this, I’m optimistic that Hammond Power Solutions is likely to continue to operate at full capacity over the next two years. In my view, sales for 2024 could top C$800 million ($590.3 million) and I think the EBITDA margin is likely to remain above 12%.

That being said, I’m concerned that the order backlog went down by 3.2% quarter on quarter and Hammond Power Solutions said in its Q4 2023 results press release that inventory levels recovered, and lead times are normalizing. News stories in the media about a power transformer shortage in the USA and Europe over the past two months have been few and far between and in February 2024, German energy company Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) (OTCPK:SMNEY) announced that it plans to ease the shortage of power transformers in the USA by investing $150 million to expand its operations in Charlotte. The first transformers are expected to be produced in early 2026.

Valuation

As I mentioned in my previous article about Hammond Power Solutions, the main players in the power transformer manufacturing market are diversified groups - Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), ABB (OTCPK:ABBNY), Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCPK:MIELY) (OTCPK:MIELF). This puts Hammond Power Solutions in a unique position as a listed pure play power transformer company but it also makes comparisons in terms of relative valuation difficult.

Overall, it seems that the power transformer shortage in the USA could be easing (the order backlog of the largest dry-type transformer manufacturer in North America shrank in Q4 2023 after all) and the additional capacity coming online from Siemens Energy in 2026 is likely to gradually push down operating margins in the sector in North America. Considering the EBITDA margin of Hammond Power Solutions was between 7.9% and 9.2% between 2019 and 2021, this translates into annual EBITDA of between C$71.1 million ($52.5 million) and C$82.8 million ($61.1 million) at these levels in a scenario with annual sales of C$900 million ($664.4 million). The company has an enterprise value of C$1.69 billion (I’m also including here the Class B common shares which have four votes per share). At EBITDA of C$82.8 million ($61.1 million), the EV/EBITDA multiple would stand at 20.4x and this seems stretched considering Hammond Power Solutions has typically traded between 3.5x and 9x EV/EBITDA over the past decade.

If you are not a fan of EV/EBITDA and prefer other classic valuation metrics such as price to earnings or price to tangible book value, the company is starting to look expensive here too.

The net margin of Hammond Power Solutions over the past decade has typically ranged between 1% and 5% and if we are generous and use 5% at long term sales of C$900 million ($664.4 million) assuming full capacity utilization, this translates into annual net income about C$45 million ($32.9 million). As you can see from the chart above, the P/E ratio of the company has been below 12x over long periods of time in the past 10 years and I think it's likely that it could gradually return to that level as the North American power transformer market cools down. At net income of C$45 million ($32.9 million), this equals to a market capitalization of C$540 million ($394.5 million). In my view, the risks here are starting to become too great even if the next two years are strong for the company.

Investor takeaway

The financial results of Hammond Power Solutions for Q4 2023 surpassed my expectations and it seems that the market valuation of the company received a strong boost from an increase in the quarterly dividend. The order backlog was almost 20% higher at the end of December compared to a year ago and Hammond Power Solutions plans to boost its production capacity significantly in 2024. However, there are signs that the power transformer shortage in the USA has started to ease, and Siemens Energy recently announced a major investment in a transformer plant in the country that should come online in 2026. While I think 2024 and 2025 could be strong years for Hammond Power Solutions, the valuation here is starting to look stretched at above 18x EV/EBITDA. The stock had a very good run, but the upside potential is starting to look limited, and I think investors should start thinking about trimming or closing their long positions.

