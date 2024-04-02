GOCMEN

Investment Thesis

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is a profitable growth company in the growing AdTech/digital advertising markets. Over the past 3 years, Perion Network has grown revenues by an average of over 25% while generating positive earnings and free cash flows. In today's markets, it is very hard to find companies that are growing this fast and doing so profitably.

Perion Network has no debt, close to $500 million in cash representing 50% of its market cap, and trades at a non-GAAP P/E of under 8. Realizing this unusual special situation, Perion Network has announced a $50 million share buyback program, which will start this month. We feel this stock should be trading at a much higher multiple and initiate coverage as a strong buy.

The Company and markets

Markets (Perion Network website)

The company operates across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media, and display/video/CTV and now with the recent acquisition of Hivestack digital out of home - DOOH. Perion Network provides brands and publishers with an opportunity to unlock lucrative growth opportunities for their growing digital advertising and branding.

The Fundamentals

Well, in a word? Outstanding. A pristine balance sheet stuffed full of cash that generates even more cash, gross margins averaging over 35%, free cash flow yield of over 15%, and earnings per share in 2023 of $2.5, and still growing revenues in 2024 by 17-20%? All this for a stock that trades below $23 a share. Let's look at the balance sheet:

2023 2022 2021 Total Cash & ST Investments $473 $430 $322 Total Current Assets $727 $604 $446 Total Assets $1,077 $870 $713 Total Current Liabilities $340 $235 $194 Net Current Accounts $387 $369 $253 Retained Earnings $188 $71 -$28 Total Equity $718 $583 $467 Total Shares Out $48 $47 $44 Cash Per Share $4 $4 $2 Book Value / Share $15 $13 $11 Click to enlarge

So even with the 2023 acquisition of Hivestack and the $100 million at close, Perion Network's cash balance still increased from Dec. 2022! Using free cash flows to both grow organically and by acquisition is a great combo for investors. Still, no debt, growing net current accounts, equity, and book value per share are all signs of a great balance sheet. For investors, one thing this balance sheet should show is the conservative nature of Perion Network.

Even with this cash-rich and no-leveraged balance sheet, Perion Network has delivered outstanding margins, free cash flows, and growth as demonstrated by its results:

Dec-23 Dec-22 Dec-21 Dec-20 Revenues 743.2 640.3 478.5 328.1 Gross Profit 272.4 237.3 165.3 108 Gross Margin 36.65% 37.06% 34.55% 32.92% Sales Growth 116.07% 133.81% 145.84% 125.47% Selling General & Admin Expenses 89.8 83.6 74.1 54.9 R&D Expenses 33.1 34.4 35.3 30.9 Total Operating Expenses 136.9 131.9 119.4 95.7 SGA % of Revenues 12.08% 13.06% 15.49% 16.73% OP Exp % of Revenues 18.42% 20.60% 24.95% 29.17% Operating Income 135.4 105.3 45.9 12.3 Interest And Investment Income 21 5 0.5 0.3 Net Income 117.4 99.2 38.7 10.2 Basic EPS $2.49 $2.21 $1.13 $0.38 EBITDA 149.5 109.3 48.8 15.5 Free Cash Flow $155 $121 $71 $22 Click to enlarge

Outstanding growth rate for a company producing growing earnings and free cash flows. Gross margins are about 37%, and operation costs as a % of sales are decreasing. Net income, EPS, EBITDA, and free cash flows also growing strongly. Perion Network has also guided for sales growth of 17% in 2024, which we feel is very conservative. Our estimate is for 20% growth, and remember we are talking about a firm that is trading with a PE of 7-8.

2023 financial results, and 2024 Guidance

2023 results (Perion Network website)

What is very positive from the above numbers is that Perion Network's income, EBITDA, and cash flows are all growing faster than its revenues. So as revenues continue to grow we could see increased cash flow margins.

2024 Guidance (Perion Network website)

So for 2024, Perion Network is guiding to a 17% revenue growth rate. We feel they are being conservative as they have been in the past. We see revenues growing in the 20% range.

Hivestack and Global Market Opportunities

In Dec. of 2023, Perion Network purchased Hivestack for $100m:

Perion Network announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Hivestack Inc., a global innovative full-stack programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) company. The terms of the transaction include US $100 million in cash paid upon closing and a 3-year employee retention and performance-based payment plan of up to US $25 million. Hivestack’s platform is used by many of the world's largest brands, agencies, media owners, and partners including Uber, Colgate, Lego, InterContinental Hotel Group, Doordash, GroupM, dentsu, The Trade Desk, Xandr, Clear Channel, Lamar, Stroër, and many more.

This acquisition fits in well with Perion Network's existing business and adds exposure to China and Asia where Perion Network lacks large exposure. This geographical fit should allow for many cross-selling opportunities. As shown above, this deal will allow Perion Network's to grow revenues by close to 20% in 2024. So again a firm growing by 20% should not have a PE ratio under 10.

Why is Perion Network so undervalued?

So this is the million-dollar question. With all these great financial results, and timely acquisitions that fit their existing business product-wise and geographically, why has the share price declined by over 30%? Discussions with Perion Network and other investors have resulted in 3 possibilities:

Perion Network's acquisition of Hivestack Perion Network being an Israeli-based organization Perion Network's Microsoft (MSFT) contract size and contract ending in 2024

For better context let's look at the year-to-date price chart for Perion Network:

YTD price (Seeking alpha website)

Well, the drop was not gradual! The 25% drop occurred right after the earnings and 2024 guidance were announced. Since then the price has even dropped a bit further. We can see no evidence of any large short positions, so then what has caused this decline?

We see 2 aspects here. First, since the decline happened right after the earnings call/release, something presented or commented on by management must have caused some larger investors to sell. We believe this large initial drop has to do with the 2024 forecast for EBITDA only growing at 6% even after the Hivestack acquisition. So with revenues to grow by 17%, the earnings are growing far less. This could be a "pivot" for Perion Network in acquiring new firms. In the past, most deals were immediately accretive, but given the guide, this deal looks like it is not fully accretive in 2024.

Then secondly, the Microsoft contract which according to short-selling firm Spruce Point Capital was 35% of revenues for 2022, may not be extended at year-end. This risk may now be keeping investors from jumping back into the stock even with the 30% decline.

Investor Risks

With the share price trading at its 52-week low, we feel the risks are low here but still exist. The main risk is that the large Microsoft contract may not be extended. We are estimating that for 2023, this contract was about 28% of sales. This is a lower % than for 2022 which is positive, but still a large amount. For 2024, with the Hivestack acquisition, the percentage should drop even more to about 23% of sales.

Another risk is the continued geopolitical risk of this firm being based in Israel. Since most of Perion Network's business is outside of Israel we feel this risk has been overstated, providing a buying opportunity.

The last risk that is also an opportunity is the fact that Perion Network's is a micro-cap stock with a market cap of about a billion. Over the past year or two, the markets have heavily favored large-cap stocks at the expense of small-caps and micro-caps.

Bottom line

Perion Network has grown rapidly and has done so profitably. Perion Network has guided for continued fast growth and has a fantastic balance sheet to lever even faster growth in 2024 and beyond. Perion Network's has even shown investors that it takes being a public company very seriously by initiating a share buyback program.

As such, we are issuing a deep-value alert for Perion Network and a $35 price target for 2024.