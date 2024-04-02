Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Perion Network: Profitable Growth Company Trading At A Discount

Apr. 02, 2024 8:47 AM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI) Stock
ESP equity research profile picture
ESP equity research
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • Perion Network is a profitable growth company in the AdTech/digital advertising markets, with revenue growth of over 25% and positive earnings and free cash flows.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet with no debt, close to $500 million in cash, and a non-GAAP P/E of under 8.
  • Perion Network recently completed the acquisition of Hivestack, which will contribute to revenue growth of close to 20% in 2024.
  • Perion Network has also shown that it is a shareholder friendly firm by initiating a stock buyback program.

BRAND DIAGRAM CONCEPT

GOCMEN

Investment Thesis

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is a profitable growth company in the growing AdTech/digital advertising markets. Over the past 3 years, Perion Network has grown revenues by an average of over 25% while generating positive earnings and free cash flows. In

This article was written by

ESP is a buy-side equity research firm that manages an options income equity fund. We specialize in the following industries: Renewable Energy, Energy, Commodities, Electrification of Everything(EoE), EV's, Software, and the New Energy Economy.We also offer energy consulting services to businesses, utilities, and municipalities enabling the transition to the 100% renewable economy. ESP also provides Electric macro grid and microgrid modeling services. You can see our current top stock picks, and former trades dating back from 2008 on our Motley Fools CAPS page. Since 2008 our accuracy record is over 80% beating the S&P 500 index.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PERI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

