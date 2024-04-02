Adam Bettcher

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) sells plush animals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, as well as internationally. The plush animal offering is unique as customers can customize the bought toy with clothing, shoes, and accessories among other add-ons to create a unique plush animal. The company licenses a wide range of brands such as Pokemon, Lord of the Rings, and several Disney brands in the offering.

The stock has performed poorly in the prior years of the past decade, as Build-A-Bear’s revenues have continued to fall in the years. With the Covid pandemic, though, the company’s demand has now surged, skyrocketing Build-A-Bears earnings. As a result, the stock has also risen rapidly with an appreciation of almost 500% from the 2020 pre-pandemic stock high. The company also recently initiated a quarterly dividend program paying a quarterly dividend of $0.20, making the yield 2.76% at the current stock price.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Long-Term Revenue Trend Still Haunts Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear’s long-term revenue trajectory is represented by quite constant revenue declines between FY2007 to FY2019; in the period, the CAGR stood at -2.8% nominally as the company has struggled in keeping up a good level of demand. I believe that the issue stems from the rise in digital entertainment for kids taking space from physical toys; I wrote in a similar manner about JAKKS Pacific’s, a toy manufacturer & distributor’s, similar long-term revenue trend.

Positively for Build-A-Bear, though, the company’s great post-pandemic revenue trend has sustained well compared to JAKKS Pacific’s revenue slump beginning in 2023 – Build-A-Bear’s demand seems to have turned positive more sustainably. Also, in FY2023, Build-A-Bear opened up net new stores adding up to 37 locations of which the majority is partner-operated locations. In my opinion, the store expansion signals a good future outlook, as the investments clearly show confidence in good future earnings. At the end of the fiscal year, the company operates 525 locations globally – the net new stores in FY2023 add up to a growth of 7.6%.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Notably for Build-A-Bear, the company seems to have garnered the attention of older generations despite the offering consisting of plush animals – in the September 2023 investor presentation, the company notes that around 80% of customers are either millennials or Gen X. While a good part of the age groups probably represents parents buying Build-A-Bear products for children, the large share still seems to signify that the products address a wide age range.

Build-A-Bear's Interest by Age Group (BBW September Investor Presentation)

I believe that a wide age range is a positive factor in sustaining future demand; older customer’s demand can’t be replaced by digital entertainment as well, as the product is meant as a gift or a type of furnishing instead of entertainment – Build-A-Bear notes birthdays as a significant reason in customers’ visits. Still, although the post-pandemic performance has been great, I still believe that investors should note the poor long-term trend as a risk.

Keeping up a great demand level is important for Build-A-Bear, as it is for most companies; the post-FY2020 revenue surge has raised the company’s operating margin from a near breakeven level into 13.5% in FY2023 as a combination of greater gross margins and slight operating leverage from lower proportional SG&A.

FY2024 Revenue Outlook Guides for Continued Growth

Build-A-Bear already has multiple years of proven growth, and the growth seems to be continue at a good level in FY2024, too –the FY2024 outlook given with the Q4/FY2023 report guides for revenue growth in the low-to-mid single digits, and when excluding the 53rd week in FY2023, the comparable sales growth is expected to come in at mid single digits. The margin level is expected to stay similar with a similar growth guidance in pre-tax profit.

Continued Growth Performance Provides Upside in Valuation

Despite a great stock rally, Build-A-Bear’s valuation still doesn’t seem excessive; at the time of writing, the forward P/E still only stands at 8.3.

To evaluate an estimate of a fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model in my usual manner. In the DCF model, I estimate very modest future growth after a FY2024 guidance middle point performance. In FY2025, I estimate the growth to be 5%. Afterwards, I estimate the growth to gradually slow down into a perpetual growth rate of 2%, representing a total CAGR of 2.9% from FY2023 to FY2033. As the greater FY2024 revenues don’t seem to add positively into Build-A-Bear’s margins, I estimate a similar EBIT margin of 13.5% going forward. Build-A-Bear has quite limited capital expenditure needs, and mostly a fairly good cash flow conversion.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 12.30%, the DCF model estimates Build-A-Bear’s fair value at $39.20, around 31% above the stock price at the time of writing. The stock seems to still have an undervaluation despite a very great stock rally; to me, it seems that the market is pricing in the risk of a worse long-term revenue trajectory despite the great performance shown throughout FY2021 to the guided FY2024.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

Build-A-Bear doesn’t currently have any interest-bearing debt, and I expect the financing to stay similar with a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 0%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.21%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Build-A-Bear’s beta at a figure of 1.65. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.5%, creating a cost of equity and WACC of 12.30%.

Takeaway

Build-A-Bear has had a great turnaround in the post-pandemic world. The company has been able to build demand, raising growth into a good level from constant long-term revenue declines. As a result, margins have also risen from near breakeven into a currently good level, making the company investable after the long history of terrible earnings. While the FY2024 guidance and wide customer age range prove further sustainability for the growth, I believe that investors should note the risk of further declines in demand in the long-term future. Still, for the time being, I have a buy rating as the valuation still has room for the stock rally to continue.