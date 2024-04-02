Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Median Household Income In February 2024

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
Summary

  • According to Motio Research, median household income dipped in February 2024.
  • The initial value of the firm's U.S. Real Median Household Income Index for February 2024 is 112.6, which falls below the pre-pandemic level of 112.9 recorded in February 2020.
  • In our view, the small decline in February 2024's median household income estimate is not sufficient to break the uptrend shown for this index since May 2023.

Close up of a mid adult woman checking her energy bills at home, sitting in her living room. She has a worried expression

According to Motio Research, median household income dipped in February 2024. The firm's estimate of February 2024's median household income is $77,265, a small decrease of $132 (-0.2%) from the firm's initial estimate of $77,397 for January 2024.

Motio

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations
