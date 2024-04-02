malerapaso

Overview

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE:PNNT) is another BDC (business development company) that offers investors exposure to debt investments while providing a dividend yield over 12%. The company has debt investments in middle market companies that they earn revenue from through interest on payments received. The high yield makes PNNT attractive but the inclusion of the monthly distributions of the dividend is a nice bonus. We can see that the high distributions have made up almost all of the return here since the price has remained mostly the same over the last five year period.

Just to be clear, this is okay! If the price remains in the same range over time and the high distributions continue, you are still capturing a positive total return even though most of it comes from the distribution. Capturing your return from a 12% yield and 0% growth is the same as a return made up of a 9% price growth and a 3% dividend. It comes down to which of these are best for you but I imagine that most people do not hold BDCs in their portfolio for price appreciation.

PNNT offers investors a way to add monthly income to their portfolio. However, I stay cautious about whether or not PNNT deserves a spot in an income portfolio when there are a ton of alternate BDCs to choose from with much better total returns. For example, we can compare some of the peers below and see that PNNT underperforms other monthly paying BDCs such as Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN).

Portfolio & Strategy

PennantPark offers a diverse portfolio that has access and exposure to many different industries. However, a majority of their focus is within the healthcare, government services, software & tech, consumer, and business service industries.

PNNT's portfolio has a majority weight in first lien senior secured debt investments at 58%. Their total portfolio has 65% secured debt and they have approximately $1.2B in total investments. This is preferable since it adds a layer of security in the case of default. The portfolio also has about 22% exposure to equity which is classified as the "riskiest" but can also amplify the returns within.

Something that I like is that the majority of their debt portfolio consists of variable rate investments. 96% of their portfolio is variable rate while only 4% is fixed rate investments. As a result, PNNT was able to benefit with higher net investment income capture as rates were continually increased throughout 2022 and 2023. We can see how when rates were cut down to near zero levels, the price took off. Conversely, we can see how the price started to come down once rates began rising again.

The investment strategy of PNNT seems to focus on US based companies that bring in earning anywhere in the range between $10M - $50M. This makes PNNT a middle market focused BDC. In fact, an average of 69% of invested capital was directed towards companies that had an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization) below $50M dating back since 2015.

Management has made efforts to grow the portfolio over the last quarter with originations totaling $231M. These investments went toward 12 new portfolio companies and 32 existing portfolio companies with an average weighted yield of 11.9%. The credit quality within is also stable with an average interest coverage ratio of 2.2x.

Financials & Dividend

PNNT reported their Q1 earnings in February and the results looked solid. NII (net investment income) came in at $0.24 per share. This covered the dividend distribution of $0.21 per share by 114%. While not as large of a coverage margin as some of PNNT's peer BDCs, this is still healthy and mitigates any concerns of the dividend safety. Total investment income for the quarter grew by 14.6% over the prior Q1 of 2023, reaching $34.3M.

The increases in NII were due primarily to the increase in the cost of yield on their debt portfolio caused by the higher interest rate. As a result, I stay cautious on how future rate cuts may affect PNNT's performance going forward. I don't think we'll see sizeable interest rate cuts this year as it seems the Fed are dragging their feet to see how inflation, job, and other economic data continue to play out. However, the picture may change over the course of 2025 and beyond. So I'd ideally like to see an increased level of loan originations and portfolio expansion to offset the interest rate sensitivity.

The latest monthly dividend declared was at $0.07 per share. We've seen some sizeable dividend increases over the last two year period due to the rise of interest rates. Since the majority of PNNT's portfolio has variable rate debt investments, this means they can pull in higher income levels from interest collected. As a result, here are some of the previous raises that took place.

5% dividend raise in August 2023.

Dividend raise of 12% in February 2023.

10% raise of dividend in November 2022

To be fair, these raises come after a massive 33% cut of the dividend back in June of 2020. This was following the pandemic market drop and the beginning of interest rate cuts so it was completely understandable given the circumstances of the time.

However, since then the dividend has seen strong growth. In fact, over the last five year period, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7.11%. This is impressive for a BDC already providing a yield in the double digit territory. As it stands now, the dividend is covered by NII by 114% so there are no concerns of it being cut again. However, interest rate cuts are anticipated at the later half of the year. As a result, NII can drop and that coverage margin may decrease. I expect a small cut in rates by -50 basis points which should have little impact of the NII. However, any cuts beyond 2024 may have a greater affect on NII.

Valuation

PNNT has frequently traded at a discount to NAV (net asset value). The current discount sits at -10% but this is above the average discount. Over the last three year period the average discount to NAV was 26.27%. We've seen the discount get as large as 71% during the pandemic drop but since then, we've never seen the price trade at a premium. Over the last ten years, the only time the price has traded at a premium was for a brief moment in the middle of 2014.

The frequent trading at discount to NAV can be for various reasons but the one I'd focus on is the perceived value. When BDCs are perceived to be high quality due to excellent internal management, consistent portfolio growth despite rough economic cycles, a healthy coverage of the dividend, or high quality debt investments, they can frequently trade at massive premiums to NAV. For example, I recently covered Hercules Capital (HTGC) which I rated as a Buy despite the massive premium to NAV of 60%.

It will be interesting to see how interest rates effect the NAV growth over time. I stay cautious here because PNNT was only able to see increased income due to the higher rates. This means that when rates come back down, we are likely to see shrinking NII alongside a decreasing NAV. I plan to revisit once rates are cut and will reassess.

Risk

PNNT has a decent runway of time before any sizeable debt maturities take place. They have $150M in long term notes due in May of 2026 and an additional batch of $165M in long term notes due November 2026. In addition, they also have a more sizeable amount of $475M in revolving credit facility due July 2027. There is plenty of time to get these amounts covered though so they are of no concern as it stands.

The main risk here would be underperformance when compared against other BDC choices out there. There's nothing here that compels me to initiate a position. We can see how PNNT underperforms both monthly paying alternatives GAIN and MAIN in both total return and price change. PNNT's starting dividend yield is much higher than these alternatives and I would understand going with PNNT if you were comfortable trading away some total return in exchange for a higher dividend income.

Lastly, interest rate cuts may end up becoming more aggressive than I anticipate. As a result, PNNT can see NII drastically lowered in an enviroment where they are pulling less interest and dividends from their debt portfolio of investments.

Takeaway

PennantPark Investment has comfortably covered the high dividend distribution rate because of the higher interest rate environment that we are in. I stay cautious on their ability to continue doing so if interest rate cuts are more aggressive that I anticipate. Ideally, I would like to see an increased rate of portfolio growth to offset this rate sensitivity. Additionally, the price currently trades at a discount to NAV of -10%. Although trading at a discount, this currently sits above what the average discount is. The average discount to NAV over the last three years is about 26%.

Although PNNT has provided a positive total return of over 70% throughout the last 5 year period, peer BDCs such as Main Street Capital and Gladstone Investment have provided a superior total return and price appreciation. I specifically mention these two alternatives because they also offer a monthly distribution similar to PNNT.