Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QDPL: S&P 500 With 4x Dividends, How Does It Stack Up?

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.38K Followers

Summary

  • Pacer ETFs launched the Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF, aiming to provide 4x the dividend of the S&P 500.
  • The fund offers a way for investors to increase dividend payouts without using leverage or capping upside.
  • While it has outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of yield, it has lagged behind in total returns due to lower equity exposure.
  • QDPL has an interesting tax status on its distributions, making it attractive over options-selling funds.

Sustainable growth chart

Eoneren

Introduction

In July 2021, Pacer ETFs launched the Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL). Its aim to provide 4x the dividend of the S&P 500 while reducing equity exposure to 85+%.

This fund could

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.38K Followers
Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny Any and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QDPL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QDPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QDPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News