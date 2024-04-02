Eoneren

Introduction

In July 2021, Pacer ETFs launched the Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL). Its aim to provide 4x the dividend of the S&P 500 while reducing equity exposure to 85+%.

This fund could provide investors with a tool to increase their dividend payouts without using leverage, capping upside, and maintaining a diversified portfolio of US equities.

I am giving this fund a "buy" rating due to its unique structure and favorable tax treatment for the additional dividends.

Strategy

Pacer offers a simplified overview of their strategy, as shown in Figure 1. It shows us how they use cash and treasuries to purchase the three additional dividend payments in the form of dividend futures.

These dividend futures account for about 15% of the fund's NAV, falling in line with our reduced exposure to the S&P 500.

It has outperformed the yield of the S&P 500, but has lagged behind it in total returns due to the lower equity exposure. This lag was very slight, however, once you factor in dividends.

When we look at the total return correlations, we can see that QDPL carries a very tight correlation with SPX, with a low of 0.984 and a high of 0.999.

The strategy is still producing exposure that is almost identical to the S&P 500, with some appreciation traded for income.

This is different from other funds with similar concepts that use options to achieve the extra income for a number of reasons:

QDPL uses no options, meaning there is no assignment risk or volatility risk Note that most S&P 500 covered call funds use FLEX options, eliminating assignment risk There is no upside cap on price appreciation Income is entirely dividends, with no favorable capital gains tax treatment

Comparing to Peers

Naturally, my first question is, how does this stack up to other S&P 500 income ETFs?

Turns out: fairly well.

The irony of the only "risk managed" fund I included underperforming the most is not lost on me.

The piece that stands out most to me from this chart is the volatile nature of QDPL against another popular fund like JEPI.

In a back test from QDPL's inception, April 2021, it's outperformed JEPI and XYLD in CAGR, but carries a much higher standard deviation. We can see how this plays out with its best and worst year metrics being multiples of JEPI's.

The drawdowns chart really highlights this, where we can see the power of short options in reducing volatility and easing the downside.

These assets are highly correlated, but the variations in strategy lead to dramatically different outcomes at times. Even though JEPI and QDPL have a correlation of 0.92, QDPL's best year is double JEPI's and its worst year is 1.5x as bad.

Taxes

Now we have to address the elephant in the room, taxes.

Because of the way the extra dividends are captured, distributions are split into two parts: ordinary income and return of capital ("RoC").

For 2023, the fund made about 20% of its distributions as income and about 80% as RoC.

Ordinary income comes from the S&P 500 holdings, and the RoC comes from the dividend futures used to enhance the yield.

This distinction is important because RoC is not taxed in the current year. Instead, it is used to offset your cost basis. This means that the taxes are deferred until a time where you sell your shares when they will be converted into capital gains.

Those capital gains taxes are likely less than income taxes are for most people. QDPL earns a strong win from me in this category, as the ability to defer the taxation of that income allows me to keep more income in the present and take the hit later when my capital gains rate may be lower than it is now.

Conclusion

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is a unique fund in a sea of options-fueled ETFs. It sets itself apart with its favorable tax treatment, unique nature, and ability to generate on-par total returns with the S&P while providing 4x its dividend.

I am giving the fund a buy rating due to these factors and advise those interested in S&P exposure, but are desiring less exposure in favor of more income, consider QDPL over similarly-paying options funds that bear extra risks not present in QDPL.

Thanks for reading.