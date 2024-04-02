Joe Raedle

After a very lengthy process and a difficult road, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., or TMTG, (NASDAQ:DJT) finally completed the SPAC deal with Digital World Acquisition Corp. As with most SPACs after completing business combinations, shareholders in the social media company now face major risks with the stock market shifting focus away from SPAC promises to the reality of the limited business in place. My investment thesis remains ultra Bearish with the stock still trading at nearly $50 despite updating the market with weak 2023 numbers and not providing much hope for 2024.

Weak Business

Trump Media closed the SPAC deal back on March 25 with the stock trading under ticker "DJT" starting on March 26. The company faced a lengthy SEC investigation and still faces shareholder lawsuits over the share counts of the company.

The former President launched Truth Social to compete against social media platforms, like X (then Twitter), that originally blocked him following the events on January 6, 2021. While investors are excited about the Trump Media platform, the business has done very little since launching back in early 2021.

Trump Media just reported total 2024 revenue of only $4.1 million. Yes that is correct, the stock now has a market cap of up to $10 billion while the business hardly generates $1 million in quarterly revenues.

The media company filed an exhibit as part of an 8-K updating the financials for 2023. Trump Media had reported Q3 '23 revenues of $1.1 million with a YTD total of $3.4 million, suggesting the Q4 revenues were only a minimal $0.7 million.

Trump Media has operating expenses averaging ~$5 million per quarter with limited cost of revenues despite operating a social media platform usually fraught with high expenses. Rumble (RUM) just went through the path of ramping up content on their online video platform and building out monetization products, causing costs to soar.

The high interest expenses should be wiped out via the $41 million in convertible debt for TMTG converted into shares under the business combination.

Trump Media hasn't announced any new products during 2023, and the updated SEC filing provided no details about user totals or any current usage metrics. Management even suggested normal usage metrics like daily average users ("DAUs"), monthly average users ("MAUs"), or average revenue per user ("ARPU") would distract the team from developing the business and focusing on innovation while only listing the addition of a "Groups" feature as the one product innovation added to Truth Social in 2023.

President Trump still only has 6.9 million followers on Truth Social now with the company listing ~9.0 million signups since the site was launched back in early 2022. Trump has 87.3 million followers on Twitter/X, and the former President has only posted once on Twitter since being reinstated by Elon Musk towards the end of 2023 after the previous management team suspended his account back in early 2021.

Based on the original estimates of site downloads, new monthly downloads are nearly nonexistent. With Truth Social not providing any major product roadmap updates or signs of signing up new content creators, one has to wonder how the site is going to grow.

Trump Media should now have a cash balance above $350 million to fund some product innovation and marketing, possibly not available the last couple of years during the SPAC process. The SPAC had a cash balance of $395 million with total liabilities of $66 million at the end of 2023 and unknown expenses for Q1, plus the $50 convertible debt deal at business combination to replace what originally was expected to be a $1 billion PIPE deal.

Share Dilution

Trump Media is mostly owned by former President Trump. The company has 137 million shares outstanding, with Trump having an ownership position of 78 million shares for voting control with a 57.3% position.

The fully diluted share count turns very complicated due to outstanding warrants, TMTG earnout shares, lawsuits, and the $50 million PIPE deal at closing. As of the end of 2023, Digital World listed over 67 million in additional shares via the over 27 million shares via warrants with an exercise price of only $11.50 and convertible notes and 40 million in TMTG earnout shares (15M shares @ $15, 15M shares @ $20, and 10M shares at $30).

In reality, Trump Media already has a stock valuation of $6.6 billion just based on the 137 million in outstanding shares. These additional shares would boost the market value by another $3.2 billion, pushing the whole value of the stock to nearly $10 billion with a fully diluted share count of 204 million.

A big key to investing is to not waste time on irrelevant or immaterial data that doesn't alter the investment thesis. Since Trump Media is only generating $1 million in quarterly revenue, the stock shouldn't be worth $6 billion, much less $10 billion.

Even under the scenario where Trump Media was generating massive sales growth and the stock was worth 10x sales, the stock would only be worth $40 million. If analysts slapped a $10 million revenue target for 2024 on Trump Media, the realistic stock valuation would hardly top $100 million, or even $200 million based on 20x sales targets.

In essence, an investor shouldn't jump through hoops trying to derive the fully diluted share count knowing the realistic valuation of Trump Media is far lower than the current market count. By best count, the stock will have over 200 million shares outstanding and the current business hardly warrants a stock worth $1.

Even the public warrants are priced with expectations for Trump Media to head lower. Trump Media Warrants (NASDAQ:DJTWW) trade just below $22, with an exercise price of $11.50, suggesting these investors expect the stock price to slip towards $33 for a stock trading up at $48 now.

Truth Social could always surprise the market with some new product innovation, but any investor following Rumble would clearly see the difference between the product innovation of the two social media platforms. Rumble has seen the stock trade below $5 and a $2 billion valuation this year despite reporting MAUs topping 67 million during Q4 '23 due partly to the high costs of scaling the platform, while Truth Social has only had 9 million account signups in a nearly 2-year history, yet the stock would see a valuation at nearly $10 billion based on the current price and full execution of warrants and earnout shares.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. shareholders will now have to increasingly face the reality of a media company with limited assets and a sky-high stock valuation. Since closing the business combination, Trump Media has already slumped from a high of nearly $80 to below $50 now. Investors still holding on should sell now and avoid giving up gains in a business lacking innovation and generating very limited sales.