Bad Weather Drops U.S. January Oil Production

Summary

  • U.S. January oil production decreased by 762 kb/d to 12,533 kb/d. The large decrease was due to a severe US winter storm that was spread across most central states.
  • Texas production decreased by 288 kb/d in January to 5,361 kb/d.
  • New Mexico’s January production dropped by 108 kb/d to 1,819 kb/d.

Petrochemical plant at twilight

Bim

A guest post by Ovi

All of the Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼs Petroleum Supply monthly PSM which provides updated information up to January 2023.

U.S. January

This article was written by

Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

