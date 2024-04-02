Bim

All of the Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼs Petroleum Supply monthly PSM which provides updated information up to January 2023.

U.S. January oil production decreased by 762 kb/d to 12,533 kb/d. The large decrease was due to a severe US winter storm that was spread across most central states. The largest drop came from Texas, 288 kb/d.

The dark blue graph, taken from the March 2023 STEO, is the forecast for U.S. oil production from February 2024 to December 2025. Output for December 2025 is expected to reach 13,822 kb/d and is an increase of 124 kb/d from the previous STEO report.

The red OLS line from June 2020 to December 2023 indicates a monthly production growth rate of 65 kb/d/mth or 780 kb/d/yr. Using a two-point average, the growth rate from February 2024 to December 2024 is 32.7 kb/d/mth, 1/2 of the growth rate for the previous period. Regardless this is still a very high growth rate and is not consistent with many articles predicting a near-term peak in US oil production.

The light blue graph is the STEO’s projection for output to December 2025 for the Onshore L48. From February 2023 to December 2025, production is expected to increase by 583 kb/d to 11,381 kb/d which is 102 kb/d higher than reported in the previous STEO.

Is the slow rollover in production shown in the last four months in 2025 in the Onshore L48 pointing to peak US production occurring in late 2025?

Listed above are the 11 US states with the largest oil production along with the Gulf of Mexico. Ohio has been added to this table since it exceeded Louisiana’s production. These 11 states accounted for 83.7% of all U.S. oil production out of a total production of 12,533 kb/d in January 2024.

On a YoY basis, US production decreased by 35 kb/d. GOM production dropped by 77 kb/d MoM, while YOY, it is down by 151 kb/d.

Note that on a MoM basis, production in all of the above states dropped.

State Oil Production Charts

Texas production decreased by 288 kb/d in January to 5,361 kb/d.

New Mexico’s January production dropped by 108 kb/d to 1,819 kb/d.

The blue graph is a production projection for Lea plus Eddy counties. The projection used the difference between January and December production data provided by the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division.

The combined output from Lea and Eddy counties in January decreased by 55 kb/d to 1,852 kb/d. It is interesting to note the Lea + Eddy production trend is similar to the EIA’s.

More oil production information from these two counties is reviewed in the special Permian section further down.

December’s output decreased by 162 kb/d to 1,122 kb/d. YoY production increased by 73 kb/d.

According to this article: “Severe cold in northwest North Dakota caused large drops in oil and gas production in January, the state’s top oil regulator said Thursday.

“Winter really can bite here,” State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said, but he added that production is already picking back up to speed.

The state produced an average of 1.1 million barrels of oil per day in January, down 13.5% from 1.27 million barrels in December. Natural gas production fell by 15% to around 3 billion cubic feet per day, making for an output of 93 billion cubic feet over the course of the month.

The state’s drilling rig count as of Thursday was 38, which is flat compared to recent months. Helms said the rig count is expected to climb by one or two in the coming year.”

Alaskaʼs January output decreased by 6 kb/d to 427 kb/d. Production YoY is down by 21 kb/d. The EIA’s weekly petroleum report continues to show Alaska’s March production is in the 430 ±5 kb/d range.

Coloradoʼs January production decreased by 41 kb/d to 443 kb/d. Colorado has moved ahead of Alaska to become the 4th largest US oil-producing state.

Oklahoma’s output in January decreased by 30 kb/d to 389 kb/d. Production remains below the post-pandemic July 2020 high of 476 kb/d. Output may have entered a slow declining phase.

Californiaʼs January production continued its slow decline by dropping 3 kb/d to 299 kb/d.

Wyoming’s oil production has been rebounding since March 2023. However, the rebound was impacted by the January storm. January’s oil production dropped 13 kb/d to 281 kb/d, after hitting a post-pandemic record high in December.

January’s production decreased by 7 kb/d to 167 kb/d. For the first 3 months of 2024, Utah had 9 rigs operating, up from 7 in early 2023 which may account for the increased production. YoY production has increased by 38 kb/d.

The increased production since February 2023 has come from the Uinta basin.

Ohio has been added to the Louisiana chart because Ohio’s production has been slowly increasing since October 2021 and passed Louisiana in November 2023.

Louisiana’s output entered a slow decline phase in October 2022. January’s production decreased by 2 kb/d to 87 kb/d. Ohio’s oil production dropped by 1 kb/d to 92 kb/d after reaching a post-pandemic high of 94 kb/d in November. Interestingly, the weekly rig count report does not show any rigs operating in Ohio.

GOM production decreased by 77 kb/d in January to 1,752 kb/d but is expected to rebound in February by 78 kb/d to 1,839 kb/d.

The March 2024 STEO projection for the GOM output has been added to this chart. It projects production from February 2024 to December 2025 will increase by 200 kb/d to 2,039 kb/d, 19 kb/d higher than reported in the previous STEO.

A Different Perspective on US Oil Production

The Big Two states’ combined oil output for Texas and New Mexico.

January’s production in the Big Two states decreased by a combined 396 kb/d to 7,180 kb/d with Texas dropping 288 kb/d while New Mexico dropped 108 kb/d.

Oil production by The Rest

January’s production in The Rest decreased by 283 kb/d to 3,174 kb/d.

The main takeaway from The Rest chart is that current production is below the high of October 2019 and is a significant loss that occurred during Covid shut down and is slowly being recovered.

The Onshore lower 48 W/O the big three, Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota, shows a slow rising production trend from the low of January 2022. January’s production decreased by 121 kb/d to 2,052 kb/d.

Permian Basin Report by Main Counties and Districts

This special monthly Permian section was recently added to the US report because of a range of views on whether Permian production will continue to grow or will peak over the next year or two. The issue was brought into focus recently by the Goehring and Rozencwajg Report which indicated that a few of the biggest Permian oil-producing counties were close to peaking or past peak. Also, comments by posters on this site have similar beliefs from hands-on experience.

This section will focus on the four largest oil-producing counties in the Permian, Lea, Eddy, Midland and Martin. It will track the oil and natural gas production and the associated Gas Oil Ratio (GOR) on a monthly basis. The data is taken from the state’s government agencies for Texas and New Mexico. Typically the data for the latest two or three months is not complete and is revised upward as companies submit their updated information. Note the natural gas production shown in the charts that is used to calculate the GOR is the gas coming from both the gas and oil wells.

Of particular interest will be the charts which plot oil production vs GOR for a county to see if a particular characteristic develops that indicates the field is close to entering the bubble point phase. While the GOR metric is best suited for characterizing individual wells, counties with closely spaced horizontal wells may display a behaviour similar to individual wells due to pressure cross talking. For further information on the bubble point and GOR, there are a few good thoughts on the intricacies of the GOR in an earlier POB comment. Also check this EIA topic on GOR.

This chart shows four oil production graphs for the Permian basin updated to January and to April for the DPR. The gap between the DPR and LTO projections is there because the DPR projection includes both LTO oil along with oil from conventional wells in the basins that it covers.

The red and green graphs show oil production as published by the EIA’s DPR and the LTO offices. Comparing the two, it appears that both the LTO and DPR offices believe Permian LTO production is currently in a plateau/declining phase. The blue graph is a projection for Permian oil production. The brown chart is the sum of Permian production data as taken from the Texas RRC and the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division. The big January drop is due to severe weather in the central US.

The blue Permian projection graph only uses two months of production data, December and January, from the New Mexico OCD and the Texas RRC to make its January projection. The blue graph follows the DPR closely up to December 2023 but does not show the same large January drop.

New Mexico Permian

Since the middle of August, the Lea County rig count has dropped from 65 rigs to 46 rigs in March 2024. At the same time production has held steady at close to 1,100 kb/d over the period January 2023 to January 2024. See next chart.

From a low of 35 rigs in late October, 20 rigs have been moved into Eddy County. Something is happening in Eddy County which will take at least six months to show up.

Preliminary January data indicates Lea County oil production decreased by 56 kb/d to 1,042 kb/d. The recent rig count drop of close to 20 rigs since August 18, 2023 could be beginning to show up in a production drop.

Assuming the average spud to production time is 6 to 12 months, the November production increase of 62 kb/d to 1,113 kb/d must be associated with a number of June 2023 drilled wells coming online in November 2023. The December/January drop may be foretelling that Lea County is close to peak production and may be reflecting the dropping rig count that started in August 2023. Note there has been very little production increase since January 2023, 1,079 kb/d to 1,113 kb/d in November.

After much zigging and zagging, oil production in Lea County stabilized above 1,000 kb/d. Once production reached its new high in January 2023, production essentially plateaued but the GOR started to increase and entered the bubble point phase in July 2023.

From January 2023 to December 2023, the GOR increased rapidly from 2.85 to 3.22. In comparison, note that from January 2021 to June 2023, the GOR remained within the semi-bounded range of 2.85 to 3.02.

November oil production in Lea County hit a new high of 1,113 kb/d. However, December and January production dropped to 1,042 kb/d and the GOR reversed direction. Not clear why the GOR dropped in January. Could be related to cold weather issues and which wells were affected.

The November production increase must be related to the significant increase in drilling that started in mid-June 2023. The December and January drop may be hinting at further production declines in the coming months as the drop in drilling activity after August 2023 starts to kick in.

This zigging and zagging GOR pattern within a semi-bounded GOR while oil production increases to some stable level and then moves out to a higher GOR to the right has shown up in a number of counties. See an additional two cases below. This is the seventh month in which Lea County has registered a GOR outside the semi-bounded GOR range.

Eddy County oil production had been showing signs that it was in a plateau phase up to October 2023. However, December production hit a new high 763 kb/d while January dropped 9 kb/d to 754 kb/d. The rising production must be associated with the large increase in the rig count starting in February 2023.

The Eddy County GOR pattern is similar to Lea County except that Eddy broke out from the semi-bounded range earlier and for a longer period while oil production has been bouncing around the 700 kb/d to 750 kb/d level. However August saw a reversal in the GOR trend by decreasing which then was followed by a November oil production increase which reached a new high in December, an atypical pattern. Could this indicate that drilling in Eddy County has punched into a new bench or are some old wells being refracted?

Texas Permian

The rig count in Midland County started to reverse its downtrend and began to increase in late February 2024. Martin County rigs remain close to the lows of 2024, 33, and are down 11 from the peak in July 2023.

Midland County oil production began to rise again in October 2023, based on a projection, and reached a new high in December 2024 of 662 kb/d, green graph. January production was 670 kb/d. The red graph shows the January 2024 production data reported by the Texas RRC. The rising production starting in October 2023 may be related to the rising drilling activity which started in March 2023. If correct, this implies a peak in Midland production around February/March 2024.

The blue graph shows the average (approximate) number of weekly rigs operating during a given month as taken from the previous weekly drilling chart. The rig graph has been shifted forward by seven months. So the 25 Rigs/Wk operating in February 2023 have been moved forward to September 2023 to show the correlation and time delay between rig count and oil production. If the seven month shift in the rig count is approximately correct in that oil production can be tied to the rig count, oil production in Midland County should peak in February or March.

While completions should be used to correlate with oil production, that information is not readily available. According to the DPR, the average number of completions from January 2023 to February 2024 was 462 while drilled wells was 456, a 1% difference. Consequently rig count is a reasonable proxy for completions in this case over this time period.

While it appears Midland County is deep into the bubble point phase, oil production continues to rise, based on the previous graph. Note that oil production in this chart is based on the RRC January data.

This chart shows the Texas RRC oil production for Martin County. It is showing initial signs of plateauing. The projection is also hinting at the beginning of a plateau phase.

The red graph is a production forecast which the Texas RRC could be reporting for Martin County about one year from now as drillers report additional updated production information. This projection is based on a methodology that used December and January production data and will be re-estimated each month going forward.

Martin County’s oil production and GOR up to December stayed within the semi-bounded range and near peak oil production. However January saw the GOR move slightly out of the semi-bounded range for the first time along with a drop in production. Martin County has the lowest GOR of the four counties at a GOR of 2.64. Martin may be on the verge of entering the bubble point phase that results in a dropping oil production trend.

Exactly where to put the right hand red GOR boundary for Martin County is not exactly obvious. It is possible that the right boundary should be closer to a GOR of 2.5. The GOR started to reverse direction in June 2022 as oil output rose to a new high. In December 2022 the GOR began to increase and production began to drop. The GOR has been increasing since then and production has dropped. This makes it more likely that Martin County entered the bubble point phase in December 2023. A few more months of data will clarify the situation

Findings for the Four Counties

Lea: It is in the plateau phase and possibly close to peak oil production. GOR has reversed direction, possible due to bad weather.

Eddy: Oil production is slowly increasing possible due to increasing rig count. The GOR is in the bubble point phase and has reversed direction by decreasing.

Midland: Oil production is increasing while at the same time, the GOR continues to increase.

Martin: Oil production could be entering the plateau and bubble point phase. The GOR has continued to increase since November 2022 while production has remained in the 525 kb/d to 600 kb/d range and coincidentally moved further into the bubble point phase in January.

Texas District 8

Texas District 8 contains both the Midland and Martin counties. Combined these two counties produce close to 1,200 kb/d of oil. While these two counties are the two largest oil producers, there are many others with smaller production that results in total production of close to 3,600 kb/d. Essentially the Midland and Martin counties produce 1/3 of the District 8 oil.

This chart shows a projection for District 8 oil production. The green graph, derived from December and January production data indicates that oil production in District 8 could be near its peak, even though Midland County production will continue to rise for another few months.

Plotting an oil production vs GOR graph for a district may be a bit of a stretch. Regardless here it is and it seems to indicate many counties may well be into the bubble point phase.

Drilling Productivity Report

The Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) uses recent data on the total number of drilling rigs in operation along with estimates of drilling productivity and estimated changes in production from existing oil wells to provide estimated changes in oil production for the principal tight oil regions. The March DPR report forecasts production to April 2024 and the following charts are updated to April 2024. The DUC charts and Drilled Wells charts are updated to February 2024.

Above is the total oil production projected to April 2024 for the 7 DPR basins that the EIA tracks. Note that DPR production includes both LTO oil and oil from conventional wells.

The DPR is projecting that oil output for April 2024 will increase by 9 kb/d to 9,768 kb/d.

The March DPR report has also made an upward revision to its previous production forecast. For March, production was revised up by 43 kb/d to 9,759 kb/d. The large January drop is related to severe winter weather across the central US.

According to the EIA’s April DPR report, Permian output will continue its slow rise in April. It is expected to increase by 8 kb/d to 6,112 kb/d. The last three months of Permian production show a slowing trend in monthly production growth. The red markers show the DPR’s previous forecast.

Output in the Eagle Ford basin has been on a plateau since November. The DPR’s March forecast projects March output will increase by 2 kb/d to 1,149 kb/d.

At the beginning of the year 2023, 68 rigs were operating in the Eagle Ford basin. The rig count began to drop in mid-March 2023 to 60 and slowly dropped further to 47 in November 2023. Since the beginning of 2024, the Eagle Ford rig count has been close to 47 ± 2 rigs. The current rig count is 47.

The DPR forecasts Bakken output in April will be 1,229 kb/d, 4 kb/d higher than March. April 2024 production is now projected to be 16 kb/d lower than the 1,245 kb/d produced in October 2020.

Output growth in the Niobrara continues to slow and may be on a plateau. March’s output decreased by 4 kb/d to 712 kb/d.

DUCs and Drilled Wells

The number of DUCs available for completion in the Permian and the four major DPR oil basins has fallen every month since July 2020. February DUCs decreased by 20 to 2,213.

It is not clear what is the DPR’s definition for DUCs? The February report stated that there were 2,163 DUCs in January. The current March report has added 70 DUCs to January to 2,233 while the rig count has been steady or dropping. Puzzling.

In the Permian, the monthly completion and drilling rates have been slowing since the October 2022 high of 536 rigs.

In February 2024, 445 wells were completed while 440 new wells were drilled. The gap between completed and drilled wells in the Permian is now very small compared to late 2022 and early 2023. Regardless, it is those extra completions that increase Permian production.

Rig and Frac Spread Report

This rig report is for the week ending March 29.

US Hz oil rigs increased by 2 to 456. The rig count continues to hover close to 450 since the beginning of October

Permian rigs added 1 to 299 and also have been flat around 295 since October 2023.

Texas Permian was down 4 to 196 while NM was up 5 to 101. In New Mexico, Lea County added 3 to 46 while Eddy added 2 to 55. Something is happening in Eddy County.

Eagle Ford was unchanged at 47

NG Hz rigs were unchanged at 101. (Not shown)

This Frac report is for the week ending March 22. No report was published for the week ending March 29.

The frac spread count was down 4 to 265 and is down 25 from one year ago. How high will the Frac count go in 2024? The chart is starting to show signs the frac spread count will bounce between 250 and 275 going forward.

