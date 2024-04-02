BlackJack3D

Thesis overview

In my last coverage, I recommended buying Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) based on a 2-year cash runway, GSK (GSK) partnership associated with significant pending milestone payments and future potential of SCY-247. Stock price was doing well until a re-structuring of the GSK deal was announced, associated with considerable reduction of pending milestones. As a result, the downtrend has resumed.

For background on ibrexafungerp and market potential, I refer readers to my prior coverage. Briefly, SCYX had to recall ibrexafungerp in September 2023 which has resulted in significant delays of not only commercialization but also of progress with MARIO phase 3 trial. The above also means delays in milestone payments, which are now considerably lower compared to the original deal.

Nevertheless, at $54M market cap and a negative enterprise value I believe SCYX is still considerably undervalued.

Restructuring of GSK deal

Due to the delays in ibrexafungerp commercialization the deal with GSK has been recently revised as summarized in the image below:

Revised GSK deal (top) vs original GSK deal (bottom) (SCYX company presentation)

Notable changes are the following:

(1) Regulatory approval milestone was reduced from $70M to $49M

(2) First commercial sale milestone was reduced from $115M to $55.7M

(3) Sales milestones have been reduced to up to $179.5 / $169.75 / $145.5 million (depending on the date of GSK’s relaunch of BREXAFEMME in the U.S.). These include: a total of $64 / $54.25 / $46.5M upon achievement of sales thresholds up through $200 million; a total of $45.5 / $45.5 / $39M upon achievement of multiple sales thresholds between $300 million and $500 million; and $35 / $35 / $30M at each sales threshold of $750 million and $1 billion. The later the relaunch the lower the total milestone payments.

Milestones (1) and (2) were an integral part of my thesis for Scynexis in my prior coverage because they are easily achievable milestones. But now these milestones have been reduced to $106.5M (revised from $185M, i.e. reduced by about 42%). As explained in my prior coverage I expect SCYX to be able to reach at least the $200M sales milestone payment ($46-64M). This means that realistically SCYX will be able to get about at least $150-170M in milestone payments during the next few years. These payments alone (not accounting for SCY-247 potential), in addition to available cash, should justify meaningful upside for SCYX, which is currently trading below cash and at a negative EV.

Royalties based on net sales remain unchanged in the mid-single to mid-teen digit range. I remind here that SCYX will also own to Merck tiered royalties in the mid- to high-single digit range. In other words don't expect much revenue for SCYX based on future royalties.

Progress on ibrexafungerp

Unfortunately, the expected timeline for resuming manufacturing of ibrexafungerp is still unclear. The only update available in the latest 10K is quoted below:

In response to the hold on clinical studies of ibrexafungerp by the FDA due to possible beta-lactam cross contamination, we have entered into certain new manufacturing agreements with third-party contract manufacturers to begin producing new batches of ibrexafungerp which we believe will allow us to lift the clinical hold and restart our impacted clinical studies, the Phase 3 MARIO study and a Phase 1 lactation study. A drug manufacturing program subject to extensive governmental regulations requires robust quality assurance systems and experienced personnel with the relevant technical and regulatory expertise as well as strong project management skills. We believe we have a team that is capable of managing these activities until GSK assumes responsibility for them pursuant to the GSK License Agreement. We believe the primary third-party vendors with which we have agreements in place to support manufacturing and supply for clinical development have the required capabilities with respect to facilities, equipment and technical expertise, quality systems that meet global regulatory and compliance requirements, satisfactory regulatory inspection history from relevant health authorities and proven track records in supplying drug substance and drug product.

Update on SCY-247

As a reminder, SCY-247 is a 2nd-generation "fungerp" following ibrexafungerp. It can be administered both orally and intravenously and has a broad spectrum of activity covering most clinically relevant fungal pathogens, including azole-resistant and echinocandin-resistant Candida spp, Aspergillus and Mucor. It has several advantages over existing treatment options (see image below).

Advantages of SCY-247 over existing antifungals (From presentation in TIMM 2023)

Since my prior coverage, SCYX has presented additional promising, albeit still pre-clinical, data for both monotherapy and combination therapy. Specifically, SCYX evaluated orally- administered SCY-247 in a mouse model of mucormycosis. SCY-247 alone considerably improved survival compared to placebo: 40% survival at 32 mg/kg, 50% survival at 48 mg/kg, compared to 0% survival with placebo (p = 0.011 and 0.007, respectively). Notably, SCY-247 monotherapy was as effective as 10 mg/kg of intravenous liposomal amphotericin B (40% survival), which represents the current standard of care. Most importantly, the combination of SCY-247 with liposomal amphotericin B was associated with 90% survival. The combination also demonstrated the greatest reduction in fungal burden in lung and brain tissues.

SCY-247 efficacy in pulmonary murine mucormycosis as monotherapy or in combination with liposomal amphotericin B. (AAAM, January 2024)

Above data are impressive since mucormycosis remains a very deadly infection with current standard of care (IV liposomal amphotericin B ± a triazole ± surgery). SCYX plans to initiate the first in-human trial in 2H 2024.

SCY-247 vs fosmanogepix

Unfortunately (for SCYX), fosmanogepix (another antifungal in clinical development) shares the same advantages as SCY-247 (has broad spectrum of antifungal activity, can be administered both orally and intravenously, has wide tissue distribution, lacks major drug-drug interactions). Most importantly, fosmanogepix is phase 3 ready. Fosmanogepix is currently being developed by Basilea Pharmaceutica and Pfizer, and is going to represent significant competition for SCY-247 prospects.

Interestingly, the above-discussed recent data on SCY-247 in a mice mucormycosis model are similar to those reported for fosmanogepix previously (see image below)(references: 1, 2), although SCY-247 seems more potent (similar efficacy at lower doses). In all studies the same pulmonary mucormycosis mouse model was used and the exact same fungal strain (R. delemar 99-880).

Fosmanogepix in pulmonary murine mucormycosis model. Two studies. In the 2nd study (bottom graph and table) treatment was initiated at 24 hours after infection (vs 16 hours in the 1st study and in SCY-247 study. (PMID: 32205345 and PMID: 35670592)

Whether SCY-247 will be competitive to fosmanogepix remains to be seen. But given the limited number of antifungals currently available I think there will be room for SCY-247 to capture some market share.

Long-term view for Scynexis

Short/medium-term I believe SCYX is undervalued. SCYX is currently trading at a market cap of about $54M (which is close to half the cash) and a negative enterprise value. Just the milestones expected in 2024 (assuming manufacturing issues are resolved soon enough) are anticipated to cover all operating expenses for 2024. Notably, according to Seeking Alpha's Quant Factor Grades SCYX has an A+ Valuation grade. The overall Quant rating is 3.08 ("Hold") which seems to be attributable to the bad Momentum of the stock price.

However, the long-term success of SCYX depends on its pipeline, which is currently limited to SCY-247. On the one hand I believe that clinical development of SCY-247 is somewhat de-risked, given the clinical trial results of ibrexafungerp (same antifungal category), and will be even more de-risked if pending readouts prove to be positive (and I expect readouts will be positive). On the other hand SCY-247 is still in the pre-clinical stage. By the time SCY-247 will reach commercialization (assuming positive trials), which is many years from now competition will have also likely reached commercialization.

Financials

In the latest Annual Report SCYX has re-iterated a cash runway beyond 2 years, not accounting for pending milestones. Short-term significant milestones to expect are the following:

$10M from delivery to GSK of results from FURI, CARES and NATURE

$30M from resumption and progression of MARIO (+$7.35M for successful completion).

SCYX has finished 2023 with $98.0M in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Total operating expenses in 2023 were $51.8M (R&D $30.9M, SG&A $20.9M). Even at this rate of cash burn ($4.3M/month) SCYX has a runway of about 23 months (i.e. about 2 years). However, given the ibrexafungerp setback and lower expenses going forward 2023 cash burn is not representative of what to expect for 2024. In the Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference CEO has provided guidance on estimated operating expenses in 2024: R&D $25-30M and SG&A of $12-15M. Therefore, just the above 2 milestones (which I consider a given) would likely cover total operating expenses for 2024.

Catalysts to expect in 2024

The most important catalyst for 2024 is news on ibrexafungerp. This would allow resumption of MARIO phase 3 trial, as well as resumption of ibrexafungerp commercialization. The faster this happens, the higher the potential commercial milestone payments.

SCYX also plans an IND for SCY-247 and initiation of the first phase 1 trial in H2 2024. Finally, as discussed above, delivery to GSK of the clinical study reports for FURI, CARES and NATURE, expected in H1 2024, will trigger a $10M milestone payments. Presentation of these results (if positive) may also help the stock price.

Risks to the thesis

The following are major risks one should have in mind before investing in SCYX:

Timeline for resumption of ibrexafungerp commercialization is still uncertain. Further delay in ibrexafungerp commercialization would mean lower milestone payments.

Suboptimal results in pending readouts is another risk.

Emerging competition (discussed in prior coverage) may limit the future commercial of SCY-247. For interested readers new antifungals under clinical development are being discussed in a recent CMI review.

The long-term thesis for SCYX is uncertain due to competition and pipeline limited to SCY-247.

Conclusion

SCYX is still being punished due to delays in ibrexafungerp commercialization and clinical development, as well as due to considerable reduction of pending milestone payments by GSK. Nevertheless, I still believe SCYX is a "Buy" at current valuation considering: (1) Cash runway beyond expected catalysts, (2) Pending milestones for ibrexafungerp (even though reduced, I believe pending milestone still justify upside potential considering current valuation of SCYX), (3) Promise of SCY-247. Nevertheless, I have to acknowledge that restructuring of the GSK deal has made SCYX a more risky investment.

