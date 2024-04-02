Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Scynexis: Update Following Restructuring Of GSK Deal

Apr. 02, 2024 10:04 AM ETSCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) Stock
Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
550 Followers

Summary

  • Scynexis stock price has resumed the downtrend following a restructuring of the GSK deal associated with considerable reduction of pending milestones.
  • SCYX ended 2023 with $98M, but is still trading at a $54M market cap. Cash runway is beyond 2 years, not accounting for pending milestones.
  • Just the milestones from delivery of readouts to GSK and resumption and progress of MARIO trial are expected to cover all 2024 operating expenses.
  • SCYX stock is undervalued in the short/medium term, but its long-term success is unclear considering emerging competition and pipeline limited to SCY-247.

Candida Auris Cells

BlackJack3D

Thesis overview

In my last coverage, I recommended buying Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) based on a 2-year cash runway, GSK (GSK) partnership associated with significant pending milestone payments and future potential of SCY-247. Stock price was doing

This article was written by

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
550 Followers
Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCYX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCYX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCYX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCYX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News