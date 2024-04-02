kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is growing at breakneck speed. That consideration nobody questions. The main question for me is this: can Ouster become profitable without having to deliver investors with a meaningful stock dilution?

According to my estimates, Ouster will have to dilute shareholders by about 20% by bringing in somewhere close to $100 million.

That being said, even with that consideration in mind, I believe that given its strong improvements in profitability witnessed in fiscal Q4 2023, there's enough in this stock to warrant my Buy rating.

Rapid Recap

Back in September, I concluded my neutral analysis by saying,

Ouster's low GAAP gross margin and substantial stock-based compensation raise questions about its business model's viability despite efforts to reduce costs. I'm uncertain about how this narrative will unfold, given these concerns.

Author's work on OUST

However, Ouster's recent Q4 results have been terrific and have caused me to upgrade this stock to a buy.

Why Ouster? Why Now?

Ouster, a prominent provider of lidar sensors, serves a variety of industries including automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure. Their product line encompasses high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, complemented by software solutions. Ouster's sensors play a pivotal role in driving the advancement of autonomous technologies.

The company's focus extends to four primary markets. In the industrial sector, Ouster's lidar sensors are instrumental in enhancing safety and streamlining operations within the global supply chain.

In the realm of smart infrastructure, Ouster contributes to city optimization efforts by providing lidar technology for traffic management, warning systems, and security enhancements, thereby fostering safer urban environments.

Collaborating closely with the automotive industry, Ouster supports the integration of lidar technology to meet the increasing demand for advanced safety features in autonomous vehicles.

In the field of robotics, Ouster's lidar sensors aid in automating repetitive tasks.

Its recent results demonstrated impressive growth in revenue and bookings, with a record $142 million in new business and $83 million in revenue, marking a significant increase of 103% y/y (more on this to come).

Moreover, Ouster's diverse product portfolio, including the revolutionary REV7 sensor and innovative software solutions like Ouster Gemini and Blue City, has opened up new revenue streams and expanded its market reach. The successful execution of strategic priorities, such as driving new business, advancing digital lidar hardware, and developing a robust software ecosystem, emphasizes Ouster's commitment to innovation.

However, despite its promising prospects, Ouster faces headwinds too. One challenge is the uncertain timeline for the adoption of lidar technology in the automotive industry.

While Ouster has made strides in developing custom CMOS chips and automotive-grade silicon for its DF series, the automotive market's unpredictability poses a substantial risk to its revenue growth projections.

Moreover, intense competition in the lidar market, with other new entrants vying for market share, could pressure pricing and margins in the near term (a key point of contention already).

Given this backdrop, let's now turn to the bull case.

Ouster's Revenues Could Grow by 45% This Year

OUST revenue growth rates

Ouster just delivered a whopping strong quarter in fiscal Q4 2023. What's more, looking ahead, its guidance for Q1 2024 points to approximately 54% y/y growth for the quarter.

Given the strong comparables with Q1 of the prior year, together with the fact that Q2 and Q3 are relatively easier comparable quarters, I suspect that approximately 45% CAGR could be on the cards this year as a whole.

While I'm being more aggressive with its growth estimates than what the Street presently expects, in the grand scheme of things, my estimate is not all that different. In other words, it's a sensible and measure estimate.

And now, let's turn our focus to its valuation.

OUST Stock Valuation -- 3x to 4x Sales

This is where the plot thickens.

Ouster has a net cash position of very approximately $150 million (this figure takes into account its debt of approximately $45 million).

If we presume that Ouster can continue reducing its cash flow burn into 2024, I believe that its free cash flow burn this year will be approximately $80 million to $100 million.

Even if we take on board the company's effort to reduce its cash burn this year through cost optimization and scaling, it's possible that the cash flow burn will moderate to approximately $70 million by the time Ouster exits 2024.

Consequently, one way or another, I believe this company will need to raise funds in the next 18 months. It may not be a significant sum, perhaps just $100 million. But given that its balance sheet is already carrying some debt, I suspect that there might be around a 20% to 25% shareholder dilution in the cards at some point before 2025 is out.

Of course, the stronger its shares rally for now, the lower the dilution factor, and the better positioned its shareholders will be.

On yet the other hand, the stock is priced at approximately 3x sales. A figure that is far from stretched. Even if we account for some level of dilution, and the stock is closer to 4x forward sales, for a company that is as well positioned as Ouster is and making meaningful progress towards its underlying profitability prospects, I don't believe this is a stretched valuation at all.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, while acknowledging the potential need for shareholder dilution in the near term, I've upgraded my bullish outlook on Ouster.

The recent achievements of Ouster, Inc., including impressive revenue growth and successful execution of strategic priorities, underscore its strong position in the lidar market.

While the possibility of shareholder dilution may loom, the company's current valuation, coupled with its progress toward profitability, suggests that Ouster is an attractive investment opportunity.