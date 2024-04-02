Alexey Bakharev

Investment thesis

We have covered International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) stock before, and since the previous report, our expectations for the company's financial results and dividends have generally been met. The company continues to pay a high additional dividend as we expected, with a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share and an additional dividend of $1.2 per share to be paid to shareholders in March 2024. The rating is 'Hold'.

We continue to expect the supply shortage of oil and oil product tankers to continue in 2024. The prolonged crisis in the Red Sea, which has forced companies to use longer routes, is an additional factor affecting the demand for tankers.

Tanker transportation's market balance

According to research by the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), demand for crude oil tankers will grow by an average of 7% YoY in 2024 and 2.5% YoY in 2025. Growth was previously projected at 4.5% for 2024, but the forced increase in range due to the crisis in the Red Sea served as an additional driver of tanker demand growth.

The number of crude oil tanker orders for 2024 remained unchanged due to shipyard occupancy, but slightly increased for 2025-2026 (<1% of the active fleet).

Thus, we expect to see a shortage of crude oil tankers in 2024 and 2025 due to continued demand growth factors in the short term and supply shortages in the medium term.

Expectations for the supply-demand balance for oil product tankers in 2024-2025 remain unchanged from the last report: in 2024, supply and demand for oil product tankers will be almost comparable, but there will be a supply deficit, and in 2025, an oversupply is expected due to planned deliveries of new tankers.

In Q4 2023, spot rates for VLCC, Aframax and LR1 tankers averaged below our expectations, while for the rest of the tankers they were higher. Given the previous macro forecast for the balance in the market for these tankers, we maintain our expectations on spot rates dynamics, namely that they will gradually decline from their peak values..

Due to the lower base in Q4 2023 for VLCC, Aframax and LR1, the forecast for average spot rates in 2024-2025 has been downgraded. In contrast, the forecast for the other tanker types has been revised upwards.

International Seaways fleet

Since the previous report, INSW's active fleet has decreased by 2 units, to 73 vessels, due to the sale of two 2008-built MR tankers. During 2023, 3 vessels of this type were sold.

As part of the fleet modernization, a deal to acquire two 2014-built MR vessels and four 2015-built MR vessels for a total of $232 mln was concluded at the end of February 2024. The purchase will be financed 15% with the company's common stock and the remainder with available liquidity. Delivery of the vessels is expected to be completed by the end of Q2 2024.

Thus, we expect the number of active vessels to be 79 at the end of 2024 vs. the previous forecast of 75, and 83 at the end of 2025 vs. the previous forecast of 79.

Owing to the acquired 6 MRs, the average age of the company's fleet decreased from 12.6 years to 12.2 years, while the average market age of tankers over the same period of time increased from 12.8 years to 13.1 years. Quality management together with favorable market conditions allow the company to continuously search for opportunities to renew and increase its fleet, thanks to which International Seaways manages to maintain a high level of competitiveness.

Financial results

We have revised our revenue guidance for International Seaways from $945 mln (-12% YoY) to $965 mln (-10% YoY) for 2024 and from $922 mln(-2% YoY) to $952 mln (-1% YoY) for 2025 due to:

upward revision of the forecast for time charter revenue from $85.5 mln to $105.5 mln for 2024 and from $59.7 mln to $78.1 mln for 2025 due to the conclusion of two new fixed rate contracts for MR till Q2 2026.

We have revised upwards International Seaways' EBITDA guidance from $580 mln (-23% YoY) to $588 mln (-22% YoY) for 2024 and from $552 mln (-5% YoY) to $569 mln (-3% YoY) for 2025 due to:

Upward revision of revenue guidance, partially offset by an increase in the company's operating cost guidance from $319 mln to $328 mln for 2024 and from $323 mln to $333 mln for 2025 due to an increase in average costs per 1k DWT from $8 938 to $9 027.

We have revised upwards International Seaways' FCF forecast from $499 mln (+4% YoY) to $511 mln (+6% YoY) for 2024, and from $478 mln (-4% YoY) to $502 mln (-2% YoY) for 2025 due to an increase in the company's operating profit outlook.

The return on equity (ROE) will reach 20% in both 2024 and 2025.

In 2023, the company paid a quarterly compound dividend: a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share and an additional dividend ranging from $1.13 to $1.88. The average dividend yield amounted to 14.7% per annum.

For now, the company continues to pay a high additional dividend as we previously expected, with a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share and an additional dividend of $1.2 per share to be paid to shareholders in March 2024. Given the continued trend of paying additional high dividends, International Seaways stock is an attractive asset to earn a double-digit dividend yield.

Valuation

We have revised upwards our target price on the stock from $55 to $57 due to:

increased 2024 EBITDA forecast;

forecast net debt lowered from $628 mln to $346 mln;

FTM valuation period shift.

Based on the new assumptions, we assign HOLD status to the stock.

Our valuation is based on two methods: EV/EBITDA multiple and EV/market value of the fleet. The second method reflects the undervaluation of the value of the business to the market value of its fleet.

Conclusion

With demand for tanker transportation exceeding supply, geopolitical tensions, extremely low supply of new tankers and high utilization of existing capacity, International Seaways can benefit from market turmoil by shipping mainly at spot rates. Also, given the continued trend of paying additional high dividends, International Seaways stock is an attractive asset to earn a double-digit dividend yield.

To manage your positions, we recommend following International Seaways' earnings releases and tanker shipping market updates.