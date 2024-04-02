Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Back in February, I warned investors that SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corporation was not ready for prime time. The blank check company was getting ready to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT), giving the former President a major boost to his net worth. The deal has now gone through, and we have an additional major business update, which both reinforce the notion that investors here should keep selling.

In my previous article, I was bearish on the name for a couple of reasons. The first was valuation, which I'll cover in a bit. Second, the price of DWAC shares then, if they held steady after the merger's completion, could have meant an additional 40 million shares of dilution, all going to Trump Media Group shareholders. That would add almost $2 billion to the company's fully diluted market cap, which is nearly $10 billion at present when you add all of the potential shares seen in the graphic below.

DJT Share Data (Company Prospectus)

Since I last covered the name, the stock has had a volatile ride, which you might expect given the SPAC didn't have a lot of shares outstanding. Now that the new company is mostly held by insiders like Donald Trump, with six month lock up periods, the tradeable float is very small. While shares initially fell after my article, they surged to nearly $80 last week at the peak once the merger was completed. They have now fallen back roughly to where I last covered them, basically matching the S&P 500's return over that time.

The big news on Monday was the company's 8-k filing, which included a major business update. Trump Media & Technology group reported just over $4.13 million in total revenues for all of 2023, meaning the company didn't even do $1 million for the Q4 period. The operating loss was nearly four times the amount of revenue at nearly $16 million, and when you include interest and other expenses, the net loss was more than $58 million for the full year. Perhaps revenues will grow a bit this year now that the company is truly public and has more capital to work with, but this is a very tiny business right now.

We also got a look at how the balance sheet would be on a pro-forma basis for the end of 2023. Trump Media & Technology Group would have total assets of about $277 million, basically all of which was cash and equivalents. The company also had about $58 million in total liabilities, but $50 million of that was from convertible notes that were exchanged for stock when the merger closed. We'll get a true look at the financials when we get full Q1 results, which will show the end of March 2024 balance sheet right after the merger closed as well as a cash flow statement. Given the SPAC cash that came in, the company is very healthy financially at the moment, but if cash burn continues and becomes rather significant, at some point another capital raise may be needed.

The biggest problem for Trump Media & Technology Group remains its sky high valuation. Monday is the 5th public day of trading, meaning we're about three calendar weeks away from the potential earnout shares criteria being hit given the stock is well above the $12.50, $15, and $17.50 thresholds needed as I previously discussed. If we use a current Monday afternoon stock price of $47 for DJT, the fully diluted market cap here would be over $9.6 billion.

At that price, the Trump company would be worth over 2,330 times last year's reported revenue. As a comparison, social media names like Rumble (RUM) and Meta Platforms (META) both go for low double digit times their 2023 revenues. Those price to sales numbers could even end up in the high single digits in the coming months (for a trailing twelve month period) depending on how revenue growth and those stocks fare. In fact, DJT is valued at almost the nearly $12 billion that Fidelity recently gave Elon Musk's X (or Twitter), despite Musk's firm reportedly doing about $2.5 billion in advertising dollars alone last year.

As a result, I would continue to put a sell rating on DJT shares currently, between the ongoing legal risk for the former President and sky high valuation. We are expected to see Donald Trump's first criminal trial start this month, with the potential for perhaps one other trial to happen before the election. At the moment, it seems like the earnout shares will be granted, keeping the overall valuation high for some time. I really wouldn't even consider looking at this name until we see the price to sales number come down into the low to mid double digits. At that point, a premium may still be warranted if the company is showing tremendous revenue growth percentages. However, I also need to see that the business itself can be run in either a profitable or positive cash flow manner.

In the end, Trump Media & Technology Group is now a publicly traded firm, but the stock still carries tremendous risk at the moment. The business itself has barely reported any significant revenue, yet it trades for a fully diluted market cap of nearly $10 billion. With operating losses potentially continuing for some time and the former President about to face his first criminal trial, DJT shares would seemingly have a lot more downside ahead of them.