hocus-focus

Investment Thesis

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) continues to navigate an increasingly choppy environment for its business as it attempts to navigate away from the file sharing tools and cloud sharing market. The launch of AI tools in the past ~15 months has in many ways created headwinds for its core business, coupled with competition that continues to weigh on the business.

The full year FY23 earnings report mentioned some important points that were meaningful enough to change my opinion from my prior coverage of Dropbox. Slower user adoption, operational challenges, and questions about its transition have clouded the bullish thesis, leading me to issue a Hold rating on Dropbox.

Updates to Dropbox so far

In my previous coverage, I mentioned that investors may be ignoring the financial prudence that Dropbox has begun to demonstrate over the past few years. While the assumption here was that Dropbox would make some progress in growing its user base and/or increasing adoption among its current user base, which would raise its ARPU (Average Revenue Per User). Here is some commentary from my previous post:

To me, this looks like Dropbox is having trouble monetizing their current user base. Also, I would prefer if their growth rates grew at a faster rate as compared to the usual +10% growth rates normally seen for other technology companies.

In addition, the company has introduced new products such as Dropbox Dash, which has now been moved into an open-beta environment available to all early adopters, a step forward from the closed-beta launch mid-last year. In addition to these core product launches, Dropbox also announced some key partnerships, such as its customer partnership with Formula 1 Team McLaren as well as business partnerships with Nvidia.

Financial Prudence is the only lever Dropbox is pulling at the moment

I had previously talked about how management had proven to navigate the company through some operational leverage headwinds as it tried to increase its margin profile. I still see that the company has been doing well in raising its margins, as I have pointed out in the chart below, which shows how margins have continued to rise through the years.

Dropbox margin profile continues to expand (Dropbox 10-Ks)

Part of the strategy is to continue leaning on the focus to reduce its real estate footprint by seeking subleases and contract buyouts while the company transitions over to a fully remote company. In addition, the company is making some headway in expanding operational margins on a non-GAAP basis. While gross margins came in at 80.9% in FY23, consistent with gross margins seen the previous year, non-GAAP operating margins came in at 32.8%, as compared to 30.9% in the prior year.

However, Dropbox recorded free cash of ~$759 million in FY23, which represented a decline of half a percent as compared to FY22, far under the ~1 billion target that management had laid out last year. Management did guide investors earlier last year that free cash would be slightly impacted by roughly $36 million, but after accounting for the impact, I still expected Dropbox to achieve its close to ~1 billion free cash target. But the company’s FY23 performance disappointed me, as management was way off from their free cash targets. I believe slowing adoption across its new products and legacy products is the culprit here, which is slowing top-line growth and eventually affecting its free cash outlook, as I have talked about it below.

User growth is slowing more than I anticipated at Dropbox

A review of Dropbox’s growth metrics shows that Dropbox is either having challenges engineering products that have the right product market fit or users are not aware of the operational improvements and new product launches by the company. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) almost broke even on a y/y basis, growing just 0.3% to $2.5 billion in FY23. While Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) grew 3.6% y/y, this appears to be driven by a slower increase in its Paying Users metric, which grew 2% y/y to 18.1 million. Remember, ARPU is average revenue divided by its user base.

Dropbox growth metrics are slowing considerably (Investor Presentation, FY23 Full Year Earnings Report, Dropbox)

What stood out to me from the earnings call to discuss the FY23 earnings report was management’s views on customer awareness about their own products. I have added an excerpt below that shows how the company views this lack of awareness.

Many of our customers lack awareness of our capabilities beyond storage, often asking us for features that we already have such as e-signature or document tracking and analytics. And we took several steps in the fourth quarter to address this awareness gap and to provide more value to our customers.

These views seem to be unchanged from comments made earlier last year at the TMC conference when management talked about the lack of awareness. I believe the additional steps management has taken to plug the awareness gap, along with the drop in ARR, show the company may be facing some fundamental issues in driving product adoption or the company may be unable to find the right product market fit with their products. I suspect part of the slowing adoption trends could also be due to the customer mix that Dropbox currently has. Management alluded to this on the call, where they thought that “this is all part of what we're seeing on the macro side, where, as you know, most of our team's plans are in the SMB space, where we do continue to see a challenging demand environment there.”

Valuation shows Dropbox is trading in fair value range

Management mentioned that, as part of their guidance, they now expect $2542.5 million in revenue for FY24, representing ~1.6% y/y increase from FY23. This is obviously pressured by the small increase in ARR. I will now be reconsidering my growth rates given the pressure in ARR and guidance by management about adoption rates, and I will be looking for additional updates about any improvement in customer awareness about their products moving forward. In addition to my revenue growth rate assumptions, I will continue to expect management to increase their margins further, as has been demonstrated by the company and as pointed out in my earlier coverage of Dropbox. The remaining assumptions in my model remain the same as before.

Dropbox now shows capped upside (author)

My model now shows Dropbox is trading in the fair value range, leading me to have a neutral stance on Dropbox.

Risks & Other Factors to consider

In my previous post, I mentioned how competitive pressures and the rapidly evolving AI landscape are adding pressure on user adoption rates for Dropbox’s products. With adoption slowing and revenue growth decreasing, the company may be pressured to increase their spend on areas such as R&D and Sales & Marketing to increase awareness, which has not had material impacts so far, as I noted earlier. The skew in customer mix towards SMBs is not helping, and the company will have to spend more on sales and marketing if they want to start targeting mid-market or large enterprises with their products. If the spending environment among SMBs continues to deteriorate, additional pressure will be felt by Dropbox as slowdowns in its products continue.

On the plus side, however, my assumptions do not include any uptick in adoption of the company’s Dash product. I expect the company to launch the product to all users at some point this year, out of its beta phase. If adoption becomes successful, the company may monetize this product moving forward, which may be a tailwind to current growth prospects.

Conclusion

Dropbox is facing some challenges at the moment due to slowing product adoption and a skewed customer mix. If these challenges continue to play through the year, I expect the stock to face more pressure through FY24. In my view, Dropbox will continue to be in a transition year as it balances sustainable growth strategies with operational efficiency. I will downgrade my prior view of Dropbox to a Hold.