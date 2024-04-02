Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Motors: What Happened When The Quants Drove In

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • General Motors shares have seen a 26.9% increase in the last few months, handily outperforming the S&P 500.
  • Analysts' ratings for General Motors have been mostly "hold" with only a few "buy" or "strong buy" ratings.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gives General Motors a high rating, indicating strong valuation, growth, profitability, momentum, and EPS revisions.
  • So far, it looks like the Quant Rating system has it, and shares probably do deserve an upside from here.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Chevrolet car, truck and SUV dealership. Chevy offers models such as the Suburban, Tahoe, Corvette, Trailblazer and Bolt EV.

jetcityimage

Over the last few months, shares of automotive giant General Motors (NYSE:GM) have been on a real tear. Since I last wrote about the company in the middle of December of 2023, for instance, shares have seen an upside of

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
30.55K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News