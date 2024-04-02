MarsBars

Income stocks remain overlooked by the overall market, and that can be a great thing for value investors looking to layer in more capital to generate a solid recurring stream of income.

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, remain a great place for meaningful income generation. It's no secret that manufactured housing is an attractive space for its recession-resilient characteristics for whatever the future may hold.

This brings me to UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH), a REIT which I last covered at the start of January, highlighting its undervaluation compared to peers while offering steady growth and value at the same time.

UMH has given a respectable 6% total return including dividends since my last piece. As shown below, it's outperformed peers Sun Communities (SUI) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) over the past 12 months due in part to strong execution and its undervaluation in the first place, giving it more downside protection.

UMH vs. Peers 1-Yr Price Trend (YCharts)

In this article, I revisit UMH with key updates including its business fundamentals, and discuss why it remains a good income stock to buy at the current price, so let's get started!

Why UMH?

UMH Properties is a leading owner and operator of manufactured home communities. As of the end of 2023, it had 135 MH communities comprising 25,800 developed homesites, representing growth of 1 community and 100 sites from the prior year.

Unlike peers Sun Communities (SUI) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS), which operate in diverse geographical regions, especially across the U.S. Sunbelt that attracts retirees, UMH's portfolio is primarily centered around the energy-producing regions of Pennsylvania and Ohio, with additional presence in Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and other states, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Over the past 5 years, UMH has managed to grow its number of developed sites by 20% from 21.5K sites in 2018 to 25.8K sites in 2023. It also hasn't had to sacrifice quality over quantity, as reflected by improved occupancy over the same timeframe. As shown below, both total occupancy (86.7%) and same property occupancy (88.5%) sit higher than where they were 5 years ago.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, UMH demonstrated overall strong results in 2023, as per is earnings report released on February 28th. This is reflected by same property NOI growing by a robust 13% YoY, which is in line with the 13% YoY growth from Q3 '23, after which I last visited the stock.

Also encouraging, same property occupancy rose by 230 basis points YoY to 88.5%, and this also reflects a 10 bps improvement on a sequential basis from when I last visited UMH after its Q3 '23 results.

Beyond occupancy gains, another key driver behind SPNOI growth is improved operating efficiency, with the same property expense ratio improving by 190 bps YoY to 40.3%. Notably, this also marks a 30 bps improvement on a sequential basis from Q3 '23. This tells me that UMH has been able to keep its property management expenses in check, with revenue growth outpacing expense growth in this inflationary environment.

Looking ahead, UMH is well positioned to grow as it's been resolve its inventory issues and fulfill its backlog of demand and look to generate renewed growth. This is reflected by the following comments by management during the last conference call:

At this time in 2023, we suddenly had 1,300 new homes in inventory and had to set up those homes before they could be sold or rented. Now, we are proud to report we rented or sold those homes. With [inventory] problems behind us, we are back in a position to generate growth in revenues from new rental homes, home sales and rent increases. We made considerable progress executing our long-term business plan, which resulted in improved operating and financial results. Our 2,100 acres of vacant land, 3,400 vacant lots and 400 homes in inventory are all part of our efforts to generate future income. Investing in value-add communities expansions and greenfield development requires patient capital, as these investments take three years or more to produce accretive returns.

I believe management has the right strategy in place in utilizing its "land bank" to fulfill strong demand from buyers (who rent the underlying land). This is supported by substantial untapped acreage of vacant land, which represents 27% of UMH's total acreage.

UMH is also positioned to benefit from favorable cost of renting compared to the cost of buying. This is driven by low supply of homes for sale due to many owners staying in place due to higher interest rates. As shown below, the cost to buy versus cost to rent ratio is currently sitting at one of the widest gaps in recent decades.

Investor Presentation

Risks to UMH include execution risk as it relates to new property development, as tenant demand may not materialize should the economy take a hard landing. In addition, UMH's leverage ratio is somewhat elevated with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.2x, sitting slightly above the 6.0x level generally considered to be safe for REITs.

It's worth noting, however, that this sits well below the 8.1x level from 2022 as a number of development projects have come to fruition, and it also sits below the pre-pandemic leverage ratio of 6.6x from 2019. UMH has a weighted average debt maturity of 5.3 years and as shown below, it has no debt maturing this year with well-laddered maturities between 2025 and 2028.

Investor Presentation

Importantly for income investors, UMH appears willing to meaningfully grow the dividend after years of slow to no growth. This includes the recent 4.9% dividend raise that was announced on April 1st (not an April Fool's joke) to $0.215 per share. While this does result in a 100% payout ratio based on 2023 Normalized FFO/share of $0.86, the dividend should be covered in 2024 given that management expects to achieve at least 5% rental growth this year.

Turning to valuation, UMH remains an appealing stock at the current price of $15.94 with forward P/FFO of 16.6, which sits below its historical P/FFO of 18.3 over the past 20 years. UMH's valuation also compares favorably to that of SUI's 17.6 forward P/FFO and ELS's 21.9x forward P/FFO, despite analysts projecting higher FFO/share growth over this year and next.

FAST Graphs

Sell-side analysts who follow the company estimate 11% FFO/share growth for UMH this year followed by 9.2% growth in 2025. I believe these are reasonable estimates considering UMH's strong occupancy and SPNOI growth with strong demand trends and lower expenses. Considering UMH's strong tailwinds, FFO/share growth estimates, and strong recent performance momentum, I would target a P/FFO in the 17-19x range, which represents meaningful upside potential from the current price.

Investor Takeaway

In summary, UMH Properties continues to demonstrate strong performance with improved occupancy, NOI growth and cost efficiency. The company is well positioned for continued growth with a backlog of demand, substantial untapped acreage and favorable cost ratio of renting versus buying. Management has also expressed confidence in the business with the recent dividend raise, bringing the forward yield to an attractive 5.4%. While UMH is slightly more expensive now than the last time I visited the stock, I continue to see value in the enterprise at the current valuation and maintain a "Buy" rating.