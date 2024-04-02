Immediate Downside Appears To Be Limited BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

It is always tempting to buy the dip. We are not referring to complementing your breadstick order, though. We are referring to the urge to buy what has fallen and become "cheap." Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) fell into that category in January as it took an axe to its earnings estimates. We were not impressed and the decline in earnings power of the company was far worse than the stock's drop. Back then, we stated:

But Humana Inc.'s level of earnings downgrade is pretty rare and almost just as rare as the first day of such a selloff being the bottom. We think this likely visits at least $325 and possibly breaks $300 in the next few months. If we really had to play the bull-side, we would play it with a $300 strike covered call or cash secured put.

Source: "The $300 Level Could Get Taken Out In The Near Future."

The stock did not join the broad market party from that point and lagged even the healthcare sector. The covered calls turned out to be a decent play to bleed Vega and Theta. This morning, though, it went brushing past our first target. The entire sector was taken to the cleaners, with CVS Health Corp. (CVS), UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and others gapping down.

The Setup Prior To The News

These are the earnings estimates for Humana from January 24/25 2024, before the company drastically lowered its 2024 guidance.

What happened after that was analysts doing the equivalent of "Denial Is A River In Egypt." They went hook, line, and sinker on a very rapid, vertical ascent in earnings.

Look at some of those year-over-year growth rates, you might think that Humana is manufacturing a new AI chip perhaps. Even more detached from reality was the analyst margin expansion theory. Sales would grow extremely modestly, but margins would expand to fill the earnings void.

These kinds of margin expansion rates are seen in cyclical industries off recession troughs. If you believe, like we do, the recession lies ahead and not behind, it becomes very hard to remotely believe these numbers.

The News This Morning

The bulls were likely getting comfortable with the prospects of the stock basing here and beginning an ascent when they were hit with the news.

In the CY 2025 MA and Part D Advance Notice, CMS proposed updates to payment factors for CY 2025 and received a wide variety of comments on our proposals. CMS appreciates the submitted comments and considered applicable comments as we finalized the policies contained in the CY 2025 Rate Announcement. Under this CY 2025 Rate Announcement, payments from the government to MA plans are expected to increase on average by 3.70 percent, or over $16 billion, from 2024 to 2025. The federal government is projected to pay between $500 and $600 billion in Medicare Advantage payments to private health plans in 2025.

Source: Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Medicare Advantage plans will receive an average payment increase of 3.7%, and this is the increase proposed in January of this year. While that may not sound terrible, it is only the second time in the last decade where that initial rate has not been hiked further. This payment revision, after adjusting for excluding the estimated growth in patient risk scores, represents a 0.16% effective decline. Humana was already on the ropes in this area, and we believe almost all analysts were expecting some sort of a bump up from initial rates to ease the stress.

The Medicare Advantage sector is navigating a complex and dynamic period of change as we are all working through significant regulatory changes, while also absorbing unprecedented increases in medical cost trends. The increase in utilization that emerged late in the fourth quarter was a significant deviation from an already elevated level impacting the industry. We take our commitments seriously and are disappointed with where we are, unable to fully offset these higher cost trends despite our best efforts to identify mitigation opportunities throughout the year.

Source: Humana Q4 2023 Conference Call Transcript.

Outlook

This is a longer-term challenge for Medicare, as the U.S. Government grapples with ultra large peacetime deficits. If you believe this pressure will ease during a recession, you are definitely incorrect. As the debt rises and interest payments balloon, we are likely to see at least a modicum of pressure to return to a more "normal" state where we see only 2-3% deficits.

Our take here is that the revenue side needs to be boosted materially as expenditures are not out of line where they need to be. But realistically, we see a lot of pressure on entitlements and defense spending in the years ahead. If we combine this with persistent inflationary headwinds, the outlook for Humana becomes quite grim. There is also a compounding effect of lower earnings in earlier years. The little-known magical button for Humana has been the buying back of shares and the associated boosting of earnings per share.

So if you change the trajectory of earnings in 2024-2026, even if your margins go vertical in 2027, earnings will be lower. That is because buybacks will be lower in those earlier years. Humana is rightly taking the biggest drop this morning, as it is most sensitive to the CMS decision.

Valuation & Verdict

Price impacts sentiment and you will now see another avalanche of downgrades from analysts who a few months back had $700 price targets. There is a lot of scope here for downgrades, as we still have 7 "Strong Buys" on the stock.

We reiterate our stance here that you will get to buy this even lower than the current price of $313.85. When margins are in such a flux and uncertainty on earnings is very high, the value investors will likely step in when sales multiples appear to be near a trough. That roughly works out to 0.25X sales in our view or a market capitalization of close to $30 billion.

On the charts, that level looks like $250. That area was supported during the 2019 selloff and the COVID-19 crash. We think Humana Inc. stock likely finds shorter-term support around the $300 mark, and then the next leg down should coincide with a general market downturn. Our earlier suggested covered call strategy ($300 strikes for June 2024), would likely need a roll down to lower strikes to reduce downside risks. While value stocks are quite cheap relative to growth stocks (96th percentile), we cannot yet say the same about Humana. Investors should use caution here.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.