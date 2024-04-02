PM Images

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) recently announced an EPS growth rate close to 6%-8% from now to 2028, which I believe could accelerate dividend distribution. In addition, given the recent Energize365 plan to enhance capacity or data-driven initiatives like a chatbot for employees, FE could receive significant attention from investors. There are clear risks from failed achievement of carbon neutrality by 2050 or changes in the SOFR interest rates. With that, my dividend discount model indicates that there is undervaluation.

Many Customers In Different Geographic Areas

FirstEnergy offers electricity transmission, distribution, and generation serving more than six million customers in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. With more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines and a total capacity of 3,580 MW controlled by AGC and MP, FirstEnergy's income is focused on regulated electrical services, divided into distribution and regulated transmission.

FirstEnergy focuses on customer contracts and other revenues. For electricity sales, the company follows the accrual method, based on meter readings and estimates of electricity delivered but not billed. In the regulated transmission segment, revenues primarily come from prospective formula rates, updated annually based on projected costs and rates. FirstEnergy chooses convenient practices like optional billing and short-term contract waiver. This strategy allows for accurate and transparent accounting of revenue, ensuring regulatory compliance.

The following is an estimate of customers served, distribution line miles, and transmission line miles reported in the last 10-k.

Having said that about the company's business, in my view, recent quarterly earnings release and EPS expectations are sufficient reasons to review the stock. First of all, recent EPS Normalized and the quarterly revenue were better than expected. In addition, a significant number of analysts recently increased their EPS expectations in the last 90 days. I believe that many people out there are expecting beneficial figures in the coming quarters.

There is another interesting technical factor that indicates that there is growing interest in the company's business model. In the last three months, six months, and nice months, the momentum was better than that reported by other peers in the market.

I believe that the guidance given from now to 2028 may also interest market participants. From 2024 to 2028, the CEO expects EPS growth rate close to 6%-8%. Besides, CFO also reported 2024 operating earnings guidance of about $2.61-$2.81 as the company expects robust regulated growth.

In my view, if EPS grows as expected, given the current payout ratio of close to 61%, we may expect dividend growth in the coming years. In the last 5 years, dividend growth stood at close to 1.85%, which is significantly lower than what the company could report.

Balance Sheet

With $137 million in cash, the most relevant current asset appears to be accounts receivables from customers, close to $1.3 billion. In my view, given the total number of customers out there, I do not see many risks with regard to failed payments.

FirstEnergy also reported a large amount of property, equipment, and construction in progress worth $2 billion. It appears clear that the company is investing in new capacity. Further construction in progress and capacity increase may lead to a larger infrastructure and larger net sales growth.

Given the number of customers and property and equipment, the total amount of long term debt does not seem significant. It is also worth noting that the financial debt/equity decreased from close to 1.6x in 2026 to about 1.1x. In my view, further decrease in the total amount of debt may lead to higher EV/EBITDA and total EV/FCF multiples.

More in particular, the company noted short-term borrowings worth $775 million, with total long term debt of $22.8 million and total liabilities of about $37 billion. The asset/liability ratio is larger than 1x, so I would say the balance sheet appears quite stable.

I also reviewed a bit the contractual liabilities and recent debt agreements signed. In my view, any financial analyst, who may want to calculate the cost of capital or WACC, may want to have a look at the interest being paid.

FirstEnergy and its subsidiaries obtained new revolving credit facilities valued at $4.5 billion. These credit facilities provide liquidity to support operations and working capital. FirstEnergy, subject to financial conditions, has the ability to access loans for its corporate needs. Interest rates are linked to the SOFR rate, which may result in changes in interest costs. SOFR rate is currently not far from 5%-6%, so I believe that WACC may be larger than this mark. It is also worth noting that the use of variable rate loans and limited capital availability could negatively impact FirstEnergy's financial results and liquidity.

Net Income Catalyst 1: New Strategic Organization, And Emission Reduction Targets

FirstEnergy is focused on making strategic investments with the goal of improving the customer experience and increasing the resilience of its electric grid. I believe that the new decentralized organizational structure allows for faster decision-making that is closer to the tasks performed.

In my view, the companies' consolidation in Pennsylvania reflects a strategy to optimize operational efficiency and strengthen their position in the market, while they evaluate a similar measure in Ohio to further enhance their regional presence.

The Pennsylvania Companies operated under rates approved by the PPUC, effective as of January 27, 2017. On January 1, 2024, each of the Pennsylvania Companies merged with and into FE PA. As a result of the PA Consolidation, FE PA will have five rate districts in Pennsylvania - four that correspond to the territories previously serviced by ME, PN, Penn, and WP and one rate district that corresponds to WP's service provided to The Pennsylvania State University. Source: 10-k

In the last quarterly report, the company noted that the structure was about to be simplified, which may bring new financial flexibility. As a result, we may see increases in the profit margin and the operating margin. Under my base case scenario, I assumed 2034 profit margin of close to 17%.

Net Income Catalyst 2: Energize365, Development Of Infrastructure, And Attractive Emission Goals

In the last quarterly report, the company noted the launch of Energize365, a 5-year, $26B investment plan, which will most likely enhance current distribution and transmission infrastructure. As a result, I assumed further increase in capacity, profit margin growth, and operating margin growth. Under my base case scenario, I assumed a 2034 operating margin of 25%.

Launching Energize365, a 5-year, $26B Investment plan representing a 44% increase over previous plan to strengthen and modernize distribution and transmission infrastructure. Source: Quarterly Report Presentation

I also think that the greenhouse gas emission goals reported by FirstEnergy could accelerate the demand for the stock. In the last presentation, management noted that net carbon neutrality could be reached by 2050. In addition, the company also delivered an ESG report with many other initiatives that may also accelerate the investors focused on ESG stocks.

In my view, the company has promised to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, however it has to modify its short-term goals due to specific problems in reducing emissions at certain production facilities. In addition, I believe that FirstEnergy remains focused on reducing emissions in its transmission and distribution operations, while analyzing the economic and regulatory viability of its coal generation facilities. There seems to be a lot of work to be done.

According to PWC, investments in climate tech companies are growing at a double digit in 2023. Considering the company's ambitious expectations, FirstEnergy may benefit from the rise in climate related investments.

Climate tech's share of private market equity and grant investment rose to 11.4% in Q3 2023 and is tracking at an annual rate of 10% for the year to date, extending a decade-long upward trajectory. Source: Pwc

I believe that sufficient efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 could lead to demand for the stock and lower the cost of capital. As a result, the company may experience a reduction in the WACC. Under my base case scenario, I assumed a WACC of 9%, which I believe is conservative.

Net Income Catalyst 3: Data Driven Improvements

The company appears to be making a lot of efforts to understand customer experience. On the corporate website, the company cites a data-driven approach to assess customer preferences with regard to payment options and renewable energy choices.

Using a data-driven approach, we're building a best-in-class customer experience that will help them explore renewable energy choices, adopt electric vehicles, manage energy use, report outages and navigate payment assistance programs. Source: Customer Experience

I would also highlight the FE Chat and an internal chatbot, which may bring new productivity and efficiency. Under my base case scenario, I assumed that these innovations could bring net sales growth and operating margin growth. I assumed median net sales growth of close to 5%.

FE Chat is an important self-service tool, saving our customers time and energy by easily directing them to answers for commonly asked questions. Customers who prefer to work with Contact Center Agents also benefit from our more recently launched internal chatbot that helps employees respond to a range of needs quickly and efficiently. Source: FE Chat

With The Previous Net Sales Catalysts, My Base Case Scenario Implied A Valuation Of $56 Per Share

Under this case scenario, I assumed 2034 revenue growth of 4.17%, with median revenue growth of 5.17%. Besides, with operating expenses including fuel worth $764 million, purchased power expense of $10270 million, and other operating expenses of $5615 million, I also included provision for depreciation of $2338 million.

In addition, taking into account amortization of regulatory assets of -$3030 million and general taxes worth $1660 million, I also assumed total operating expenses worth $17619 million. 2034 operating income would be close to $5939 million, and operating margin would be close to 25.2%.

Now, assuming equity method investment earnings of about $941 million and interest expenses worth -$1079 million, I also assumed capitalized financing costs of $218 million and total other expenses close to -$1048 million. Finally, income before income taxes would stand at $4891 million, and 2034 net income profit margin would be close to 17%.

Taking into account payout of close to 61%, which is close to the payout reported today, dividend payments would be close to $2474 million. If we also include an exit PE ratio of 14x, the implied total valuation with a WACC of 9% would be close to $32 billion.

The fair price would stand at about $56 per share. Note that my WACC is a bit more conservative than the cost of capital reported by other analysts out there.

Competitors

Within FirstEnergy's regulated distribution footprint, competition is scarce in its service territories in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. Similarly, in the rest of the states, broadcasting has traditionally lacked competition. However, third-party developers can compete for transmission projects in FirstEnergy's service territories. This measure could generate additional competition for the construction of transmission infrastructure in such territories, providing opportunities to FirstEnergy and new competitors in un-established areas.

Risks

From my point of view, FirstEnergy's reputation is vital, any damage can negatively impact the business, operations, and financial situation. Failure to comply with the environmental regulations, negative results of government investigations, cyber-attacks, or data security breaches can trigger adverse consequences. This includes difficulties in competing, impacts on rates and regulations, and increased regulatory oversight.

I also believe that increases in the SOFR rate or increases in the interest rate markets could bring some difficulties to FirstEnergy. The company may not be able to finance further increases in capital expenditures, which may push the WACC. As a result, I believe that we could see decreases in the valuation of the company.

Customers may also prefer to work with third-party developers, which may lower future net sales growth. As a result, even if the operating margin increases because of capex increases, net income may not grow.

Finally, lower net sales than expected, lower dividend growth reported, or decreases in the total amount of dividend reported could lower the demand for the stock. Under the worst conditions, key shareholders may sell their stakes, which could lead to higher cost of capital and lower stock valuation.

My Bearish Case Scenario Assumes A Failure Of Capex Initiatives, Failed Demand For The Stock, And Failed Greenhouse Gas Emission Goals

Under this scenario, I assumed 2034 revenue growth close to 0.31%, with median revenue growth of 0.31% and the following operating expenses. First, I assumed fuel expenses of $343 million, purchased power worth $6027 million, and other operating expenses worth $2801 million.

Moreover, with provision for depreciation of close to $1201 million, amortization of regulatory assets of close to -$2070 million, and general taxes worth $807 million, I included total operating expenses of about $9111 million. Finally, 2034 operating income would stand at $3958 million.

With assumed debt redemption costs of -$87 million and equity method investment earnings of close to $617 million, I assumed pension and open mark-to-market adjustments of -$543 million.

In addition, with 2034 interest expenses worth -$411 million, I also assumed capitalized financing costs of $126 million and total other expenses of -$281 million. My results also included income before income taxes worth $3678 million, with 2034 net income of about $3027 million.

Under this case scenario, I also assumed a payout of 61.48%, which implied 2034 dividend payment of $1861 million. In addition, with an exit PE ratio of 13.5x and a WACC of 10%, the implied valuation would stand at $29.

My Opinion

FirstEnergy is a major player in the electricity sector reporting long-term agreements with customers, supported by investments in improving the electrical grid and customer satisfaction. I believe that recent guidance including EPS growth rate close to 6%-8% may also lead to dividend increases. In combination with the recent Energize365 plan to enhance capacity or data-driven initiatives, I would be expecting significant profit margin growth. The risks related to reputation, the use of variable loans, and failed achievement of carbon neutrality by 2050 could harm the business model. With that, I believe that limited competition and a strong market position indicate that FirstEnergy could trade a bit more expensively.