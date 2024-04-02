Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Avicanna Inc. (AVCNF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Avicanna Inc. (OTCQX:AVCNF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 2, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Aras Azadian - Chief Executive Officer
Phillip Cardella - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aras Azadian

Good morning, everyone and welcome. Thank you for joining our Year-End 2023 Earnings call. My name is Aras Azadian, I’m the Founder and the CEO of Avicanna. I’m joined today by Phil, our CFO, and together we're happy to provide our corporate update and results of the full year of 2023. We will also allow a few minutes at the end for questions as well. Phil?

Phillip Cardella

Good morning, everyone. I'm Phil Cardella, CFO of Avicanna. And before we begin, I would like to remind you that there are several risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our SEDAR filings, including our annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023. We will not review those risk factors and other cautionary statements on this call. However, we encourage you to read them carefully.

Various remarks on this call concerning expectations, predictions, plans, and prospects constitute forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from historical or anticipated results. Any forward-looking statements or information reflect management's current view only. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements or make additional forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by applicable laws. Reference may be made during this call to future-orientated financial information and financial outlooks, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as forward-looking statements or information. While we believe that such estimates have been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting best estimates and judgments, the actual financial results of the company may vary from the amounts discussed out herein, and such variation may be material.

