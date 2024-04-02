Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.56K Followers

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 2, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Inna Braverman - Co-Founder and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Eco Wave Power Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Inna Braverman. Ma'am, you may begin.

Inna Braverman

Thank you. And thank you, everybody for joining today. The economic landscape in 2023 was marked by unpredictability and numerous challenges. As this year's start, both consumers and economies pray for possible recession. When faced with such challenges, we at Eco Wave Power understood that we must adapt and learn how to navigate through the turbulence and have learned over the past year that adaptability is a cornerstone of success in business, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape.

Our adaptation process worked and we were able to demonstrate our resilience by increasing our revenues by 1,076%, not including funds received from grants and other sources, and decreased our net loss by 36%, ending the year with $8.4 million in cash and deposits. Although the company's burn rate of cash has decreased substantially, we were able to achieve significant milestones such as the grid connection of our Israeli project which already sent the first megawatt hours of clean electricity from the waves to the Israeli National Electrical Grid, marking the first time in the history of Israel that wave energy was officially connected to the National Electrical Grid.

In January 2024 we have also entered an investment agreement with Shell MRE for our first U.S. project at the Port of Los Angeles, according to which

Recommended For You

About WAVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WAVE

Trending Analysis

Trending News