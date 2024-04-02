Petco Health And Wellness Q4: Staying Away Because Of All The Uncertainties

LWA/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage on 3rd Jan 2024 via this link. My previous rating was a hold, as I believed the outlook for Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) was bleak. Despite the potential of the value strategy, the macro conditions and competitive factors have caused me to take a cautious stance. I am reiterating my rating to stay neutral, as there are just too many uncertainties with WOOF at this moment. If the new CEO does not implement any actions to drive up cash flow generation, I think WOOF might really see itself in a distressed balance sheet situation.

Financials (4Q23 results released on 13 March 2024)

4Q23 results were poor, just as I had feared. Net revenue fell 6.1% to $1.674 billion, while comparable sales fell by 0.9%. Gross margin also decreased by 354 bps to 36.2%, below the consensus estimate of 36.9%. That said, management did come through with extracting cost savings, which led to an adj. EBIT margin of 3.2%, 60 basis points better than what consensus was looking for. WOOF ended the year with ~$1.4 billion in net debt. The current guide for 1Q24 is for revenue in the range of $6.15 to $6.275 billion, adj EBITDA of $70 million, and adj EPS of -$0.06.

Comments

If I were to summarize my thoughts after the recent performance, it is that the WOOF business outlook just got a lot more uncertain.

Fundamentally, the business continues to show signs of strength. Although sales of supplies and companion animals only fell by 1.4% vs. 4Q22 as per the headline news, suggesting some form of decline vs. the previous quarter's decline of high single-digits, note that 4Q23 includes the extra week (53rd week). Based on my calculation, if we divide the $587 million sales by 13 and adjust back to 12 weeks, it implies a normalized sales of $542 million for the segment, which is a 9% decline, indicating no signs of improvements at all (3Q23 saw an 8.8% decline). Moreover, management is not expecting a material change in demand for discretionary products, which means 1Q24 is basically going to remain weak, again showing no signs of weakness, because this comment was made on March 13, 2024, which is basically just 6 weeks away from WOOF concluding 1Q24. With no visible catalysts inside to drive up demand, I expect this segment to continue to bring a drag to the business. Other parts of the business (consumables and services) also showed further signs of weakness as the 2-year stack growth decelerated by ~80 bps and 1600 bps, respectively, when compared to 3Q23. Further clouding the outlook is the lack of full-year guidance, which just makes it incredibly hard to see how things will play out for FY24.

To provide some additional color regarding assumptions for the full year, we are currently not expecting a substantive change to the underlying demand environment, including discretionary. Source: 4Q23 earnings

Arguably, I think the most uncertain factor is the change in management, especially in the current time where the business is unstable. It basically adds another huge layer of uncertainty. The previous CEO, Ron Coughlin, has stepped down, and R. Michael Mohan has been appointed as interim CEO. There are two aspects of uncertainty here. Firstly, Mohan is an interim CEO, so it is hard to expect any major changes in strategies that can salvage the current situation. Secondly, the Mohan retail experience, while great, is in a different industry. Specifically, he was the President and COO at Best Buy for 2 years (2019–2021) and has a long track record at Best Buy. Best Buy mainly sells consumer electronics, home office products, and other related stuff. I would think it is a different skillset than what WOOF is providing (pet health and wellness). Note: Mohan has no experience working in WOOF before, so it is going to take some time before he can get a good grasp of the business before he can even lay out any changes. That said, something that could come out of this is that Mohan has gone through the turn-around mode at Best Buy since 2010. So I am expecting him to drive some cost (opex or capex) reduction initiatives that should help WOOF drive up profitability and cash flow generation (which relates to my next point on balance sheet risk).

The last uncertainty is the balance sheet risk. As of 4Q23, WOOF has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7x, which is a relatively big increase compared to 2.8x in 4Q22. Although, to be fair, the increase was due to the decrease in EBITDA, that does not remove the fact that the leverage ratio is at 3.7x and could go even higher if the business continues to see no recovery. Remember that this is a business that is barely generating any free cash flow [FCF]. In FY22, WOOF generated $68 million in FCF, but $60 million of that is stock-based compensation [SBC], and in FY23, WOOF generated $9.9 million in FCF, of which $81 million is in SBC as well. If we adjust for SBC, FY22 generated $8 million and FY23 generated -$91 million in FCF. One could argue that SBC is indeed a non-cash expense, but it comes at a cost, and that is a dilution to shareholders. Also, WOOF only paid down $75 million of their term loan during the year, which is below the targeted $100 million of principal payments, which is really worrisome as it suggests signs of distress.

Given the uncertainty in the business outlook, the change in management, and the potential balance sheet distress situation, I am reiterating my view to stay away from the stock. To be honest, I do not even know how one can accurately value the business (using a model) given all the uncertainties. I think the best way to assess the situation is from the sidelines.

Valuation

The way I would assess the valuation of WOOF is that in the bear case, this company goes into balance sheet distress and equity value could be significantly impaired. But if WOOF is able to show signs of growth recovery, it could potentially gain some positive traction in valuation re-rating upwards. If we look at where Wag! Group (PET), the business is not profitable as well (though better than WOOF), I believe because of its higher growth profile (cons expects it to grow 36% next year which is a lot higher than WOOF), PET trades at 0.8x forward revenue (vs. WOOF at 0.57x). It is hard to imagine WOOF growing 36% based on how it is performing today, but suppose it can drive growth back to mid-single-digits (same as 3Q23 levels) valuation could go back up to 0.7x (where it traded at 3Q23).

I am not recommending a sell because the new interim CEO has experience in turning around the business. While uncertain, if he can successfully pull out cost and capex cuts to improve the cash flow profile, the stock could potentially go up as investors become less worried on the balance sheet risk.

Conclusion

I continue to recommend staying neutral on the stock due to significant uncertainties. WOOF continues to see weakness across segments, with no clear catalysts for improvement. The recent management change adds another layer of uncertainty, as the interim CEO's experience lies outside the pet health and wellness industry. On balance sheet, I note that leverage ratio has increased, and given the fact that WOOF struggles to generate free cash flow, I am worried about a potential distress situation. Given these factors, my view is that the business is too uncertain to be accurately valued at this time.

