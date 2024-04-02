Corinthia's 'Talent Raid' On Barings/MassMutual: Should Long-Term Investors Be Concerned?

Thanks, but................No, Thanks takasuu

Recently the "talent raid" on Barings/MassMutual's senior credit professional staff, by a London-based affiliate of Nomura called Corinthia Global Management, has attracted a lot of investor attention and concern. (See this link for details.)

I'm sure the wholesale poaching of over 20 of Baring's senior executives and other top professionals was a huge shock and surprise to Barings, as well as to the whole private corporate credit industry. Media coverage, which loves controversy and tends to accentuate the negative, has covered this extensively.

My fellow contributor, Damon Judd, has done an excellent job of describing the potential short-term impact, both on market price and deal flow, of the corporate raid on Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH), as well as the possible impact on other Barings credit entities that many of us own, like closed-end funds Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) and Barings Participation Investors (MPV), and Barings Business Development Company (BBDC).

Corinthia, for its part, has acted with what some might consider a certain amount of arrogance, to say the least, going to MassMutual's management after orchestrating the wholesale departure of some of its key executives and professionals; and then offering to essentially "fix the problem" for them by buying Baring/MassMutual's entire private credit business for what has been described as "pennies on the dollar," including hiring the rest of the staff as well.

I have no inside information and have had no contacts with Barings/MassMutual itself, which obviously has its hands full dealing with the situation both logistically and legally. They have sued Corinthia for injunctive relief, securing a reportedly "consensual" agreement by Corinthia to return, and presumably refrain from using, any of the confidential information the former Barings employees took with them.

But I do have some opinions about the likely impact of this whole thing on Barings/MassMutual, as well as on my investments in Barings funds MCI, MPV and BGH, and its Business Development Company BBDC; all of whose stock I own in my personal portfolios and/or in the model portfolios of our investment group.

So for what it's worth, here is my take on the situation, as a long-term holder of MCI, MPV, BGH and BBDC:

The fact that Corinthia chose Barings/MassMutual to raid is sort of a compliment to Barings/MassMutual, in the sense that if you have huge amounts of money to spend, and you think you can buy your way into a business you have no background or expertise in, then by all means aim for the top of the heap. And MassMutual is definitely at the top, or near the top, of the heap, having been a major player in "private credit" and in its fore-runner "private placements," for generations.

I also think there is a tendency among billionaires and others who have accumulated huge fortunes, to assume that because they were successful in one field that, if they spend enough money, they can easily transfer that success to another field in which they have no background. I have seen this personally, where organizations sometimes think that if they just hire the right people who have been successful in building businesses elsewhere, that they can easily replicate it in their own organization.

What they fail to appreciate in many cases is, that the people they are hiring away from their existing employer may undoubtedly be highly talented and hardworking executives and professionals. But often the success they have had was as much due to the training, infrastructure, support, market presence and client relationships of the firm they worked for, as it was due to their own efforts (no matter how terrific those efforts might have been).

Let's look at Barings/MassMutual. Founded in 1851, MassMutual employs about 11,000 people. It has hundreds of professionals doing corporate credit and investing, and a human resources department that probably devotes enormous resources to recruiting, training and developing staff, career planning, etc.

While the loss of 20 key people to its worldwide corporate credit staff has undoubtedly been disruptive, I personally doubt there will be any impact on Barings/MassMutual's longer term business prospects, or on the quality of its existing portfolio (which is what we, as investors, mostly care about right now).

In fact, remote though the prospect may seem right now, Barings might actually benefit from this in the longer term. I fully expect that every one of the 20+ managers and professionals hired away by Corinthia had subordinates under them that were well-trained and experienced, albeit less so than their bosses. Many of those people have now had "battlefield promotions" to jobs they didn't expect to fill for another 3, 5 or 10 years. In many cases, I'll bet they are energized and excited as hell about the increased opportunities they have now been given; as well as somewhat overwhelmed or perhaps a bit daunted by their new responsibilities.

But they have a huge support and marketing infrastructure behind them, as well as deep institutional relationships with clients and with the private equity firms through whom Barings sources many of its clients. With the experience Barings/MassMutual already brings to the table, and the level of energy and enthusiasm that I expect the "replacements" are bringing to their new jobs, I wouldn't be surprised if Barings' private credit platform isn't stronger than ever a year or so from now, if not sooner.

I also expect that Barings' existing clients and deal sources will choose to continue working with the entity they have known and dealt with for decades, rather than risk their own future deals on an unknown firm (Corinthia) that may have 20+ impressive professionals at the top, but little infrastructure, history, or ongoing client relationships to build on. Not to mention a fair bit of egg on its face for carrying out a corporate raid that may come to be seen, in retrospect, as somewhat arrogant, unseemly and/or unethical to many potential clients and business partners in the corporate credit community.

I wasn't born yesterday, and I know from my own experience over 50 years that corporate America and Wall Street are hardly populated solely by Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. But most business people, no matter how hard-hearted and/or hard-headed, want to do business with other people and organizations whose reputations suggest they can be trusted to follow through on their commitments and "play by the rules" of their particular sector or industry. I think the jury may be out for a while on whether Corinthia will be able to meet that standard, after its less than elegant entrance into the private credit industry.

Bottom Line: I'm fully invested already in the Barings/MassMutual entities mentioned earlier, and have no intention of reducing any of my current exposure.