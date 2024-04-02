Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Corinthia's 'Talent Raid' On Barings/MassMutual: Should Long-Term Investors Be Concerned?

Apr. 02, 2024 11:21 AM ETBBDC, BGH, MCI, MPV7 Comments
Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I think there's more "short-term smoke" than "long-term fire" with newcomer Corinthia's raid on Barings/MassMutual's top professional credit staff.
  • With 11,000 employees and a 170-year history, Barings/MassMutual has lots of bench strength and market credibility to draw on.
  • Many of the highly energized "battlefield promotions" may do as well or better than the people they replace, once they are settled into their new roles.
  • Spoiler Alert: As an investor, I'm happy with my existing positions in all 4 Barings entities.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Inside the Income Factory. Learn More »
Business images, refusal for invitation by hand gesture

Thanks, but................No, Thanks

takasuu

Recently the "talent raid" on Barings/MassMutual's senior credit professional staff, by a London-based affiliate of Nomura called Corinthia Global Management, has attracted a lot of investor attention and concern. (See this link for details.)

I'm sure the wholesale poaching of

When I introduced the Income Factory ten years ago I was quickly labeled a heretic. Now, many of my 16,000 followers, readers of The Income Factory® (McGraw-Hill, 2020), and members of Inside the Income Factory say they sleep better through market downturns as they "create their own growth" and free themselves from being fixated with market ups and downs.

Here are some comments:

  • "Learned the hard way how exceptional the Income Factory is"
  • "As close to investment management heaven as one can get."
  • "Continues to be a killer bargain."
  • "Slept better through the bear market"

Click here to learn more.

Thanks,

Steven Bavaria

This article was written by

Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
15.95K Followers

Steven Bavaria has 50 years of international banking and credit, journalism, and investing experience. A graduate of Georgetown University and New England School of Law, he was an executive at Bank of Boston and Standard & Poor's. His Income Factory® philosophy, outlined in his book “The Income Factory”, is designed to maximize cash income with peace of mind in all market environments.

Steven's Inside the Income Factory investing service lets hundreds of members learn and implement an Income Factory strategy alongside him. The Income Factory creates its own growth by reinvesting and compounding the "river of cash" generated by its high-yielding portfolio.  That income continues to grow through all sorts of markets - up, down, or sideways. Other features include a chat room, model portfolios, and ongoing insights into Steven's personal portfolio and his view of current economic and market trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BGH, MCI, MPV, BBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

PERSONAL DISCLAIMER: My articles published on Inside the Income Factory or elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, including comments, chat room and other messages, represent my own opinion based on personal knowledge and experience. I am not an investment “expert,” counselor or professional advisor, and while my articles may reflect substantially the strategies I employ in my own investing, there is no assurance that these strategies will be successful, either for me personally or for my readers. In other words, while I do my best, there is no warranty or guarantee that the ideas expressed are correct or accurate, and I urge all readers to take my opinions for what they are – “opinions” – and to do your own due diligence on, and check out personally, every investment idea, stock or fund that I may present, so you can make your own informed decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBDC--
Barings BDC Inc
BGH--
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
MCI--
Barings Corporate Investors
MPV--
MassMutual Participation Investors
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News