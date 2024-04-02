Tempura

Asahi Kasei Corporation (OTCPK:AHKSF) disclosures continue to improve, giving us an easier look at the recent results. In all, we see the typical pockets of performance in its businesses in areas that are less commodified.

As we discussed in our last article, they have electronics and renewable exposures in the commodified businesses, which theoretically makes some long-term volume case for the business, although electric vehicle ("EV") demand and electronics demand are a really sore point right now with China and generally slower EV adoption than expected. We also think the forecasts, particularly for the more cyclical materials business, look credible. Critical care should continue to improve in profits nicely, and automotive within materials, but everything else is tapering or declining, so things are on track to get incrementally worse in Q4.

Next year there are also higher wages to contend with in Japan. Multiples actually look alright, but not particularly compelling considering profit growth pressures.

Earnings

Let's blast through the earnings released in February.

Highlights (Q3 Pres)

In the healthcare business, which is Japanese generic pharma, there has been some income pressure from consolidations impacts and also from base effects from a licensing income lump-sum last year. The expectations is that there should continue to be some incremental pressure in the segment, including because of generally rising SG&A cost due to some new development action but also persisting negatives from the Bionova acquisition and generally higher SG&A cost in Japan on account of the wage inflation there. There are also seasonal effects which could kick in on the demand side, whereby the government does now at an annual price review to make sure that the actual prices being paid by medical institutions isn't drifting too far from the government mandated levels.

It's not that easy to be a generics business in Japan. While Kevzara, which is an international blockbuster, is doing well with the license AK has for the product in Japan, the markets aren't growing that much, and generics companies in general have to spend a lot more to maintain sufficient productivity with the relatively recent regulatory changes around generics. We don't expect this segment to offer great secular growth, and would be happy with a stable showing.

Critical care is much more clearly positive. They are getting good reimbursement parameters for their critical care products, price increases are passing easily, and this is in spite of digesting quite highly costed inventories from when procurement was tougher and more urgent. Things should just improve in income as these margin impacts become further digested and the demand case continues to unfold.

The homes segment, where they sell their Hebel Haus brand structures and also own and manage their own real estate portfolio, things look weaker on the local side with work volumes lower, but overall growth is being driven by very solid overseas sales growth numbers. This overseas demand should taper a bit towards the end of the year.

Domestically, there are no issues with the real estate business, which together with overseas homes sales is offsetting the pressures from lower volumes of Hebel Haus in Japan. Overall growth in the segment should taper. Pressure from higher building costs including building materials and a cheaper Yen was quite easily passed on in higher prices. The strong exposure to real estate revenue (more than 20% of the segment) makes it resilient.

Overseas Sales by Segment (Q3 Pres)

The materials business is the commodified exposure within AK. There is automotive, electronics and real estate exposure here, as well as textiles. These are the major end markets. Electronics is really suffering industry wide, and volumes have come down sharply.

China is the culprit here, which we expect to be a continuing problem for the segment. On the other hand, automotive exposures are down more idiosyncratically, and this should be expected to be temporary, as it comes down to some transitions where some of the vehicle models using AK products are undergoing change. The issue here is that while automotive should recover, the environmental solutions business had been levitated by a reduced charge this year compared to last. This will disappear as an effect for the Q4, where the segment's declines on the back of lower demand in industrial markets will rear its head.

Materials - Closer Look (Q3 Pres)

Bottom Line

Wage growth has been strong in Japan. The unions got a pay increase that averaged above 5%, and this will reflect in the general corporate cost structures as long-stagnant wages in Japan get a kick, sponsored by modern BoJ policy. In addition to major income pressures on the materials business as comp effects get passed and operating leverage on weaker industrial demand, particularly shortfalls in China, takes hold, generally higher SG&A can be expected. Job security is high in Japan - that is the pact - so we expect general issues Japan-wide on account of this that may start beyond the Q4.

We see that Homes are tapering in growth. The health segment should improve as critical care continues to ramp under easier procurement conditions affecting both margins and volumes. Materials should see general incremental pressure on the back of passed comp effects and general pressure on its commodity businesses, with the exception of the automotive business which should pick up.

In general, we expect the overall income declines to proceed into Q4, and continue to be a negative weight on the picture to bring things down in 2024. Based on forecasts, the AHKSF P/E is just below 14x. That's not too bad, but without growth prospects for now we aren't that impressed. Pureplay develop and own real estate exposures, mirroring the more resilient and growing part of homes, come at lower valuations than that overall figure for AK at around 10x. Likewise, there are a suite of specialty chemicals companies with better multiples than AK and better business models again at around 10x in Europe.

There are even Japanese commodity chemicals players with better multiples than Asahi Kasei Corporation overall. The critical care business is theoretically high in multiple, and may be doing the trick for the overall valuation, but we are still not comfortable with the absolute case of a 14x multiple with a falling earnings yield incoming due to growth pressures, which the critical care business cannot offset alone. Also, at just approximately 10% of income, critical care doesn't explain deltas in the relative case either, assuming all businesses other than it are valued at 10x.

Outside of the critical care business, with even pharmaceuticals being under general pressure as a generics player, there isn't a secular key to bet on with Asahi Kasei Corporation. Ordinarily homes, but that seems to be tapering.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.