Rare Stock Picks In March 2024 - From 24 Discerning Analysts

The rally we noted last month, and the month before, continued in March (longs obviously don't mind the repetition) with the S&P up ~3%. Are there any compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of March Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Healthcare

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) - Special situations investor Juri von Randow says there is upside of 90%, with catalysts including an improved financing mix, expanding product adoption and a large addressable market, with projected annual revenue growth of 25% through 2029. - Pacific Biosciences' Pivot: From Shareholder Dilution To Expansion And Leadership

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) - Growth investor Robbe Delaet highlights the opportunity in HIMS, given the attractive valuation, consistent revenue growth and switch to profitability. - Hims & Hers: 5 Reasons Why This Is A Phenomenal Long-Term Growth Stock

Financials

Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTLF) - Value investor Danilo Drocco says that Flow Traders might be a great hedge against stock market downturns, and at the current valuation (close to book value) there is a favorable risk-reward. - Flow Traders: The Perfect Hedge Against Market Downturns

P10 (PX) - Special situations investor Long Wave Research says P10 has been misunderstood and underfollowed since its IPO, with 2x upside over the next 4 years as it executes a prudent growth strategy while it trades at <10x current year estimates. - P10: A Misunderstood Diamond In The Rough With Potential 2x Upside Over The Next 4 Years

Communications

CuriosityStream (CURI) - Long-time analyst Edward Schneider, CFA notes that the shares are selling below cash value, it has >25 million paying subscribers and steps are being taken to reduce cash burn and move towards positive cash flow (and the shares have rallied since the article was published). - CuriosityStream: Too Cheap To Ignore

Cumulus Media (CMLS) - Long-time analyst Paolo Gorgo says CMLS is a high-risk, high-reward investment - it holds valuable assets (>400 radio stations across 85 markets), and on top of broadcast radio revenues, it has been developing a growing digital revenue stream and the proposed debt restructuring aims to reduce total debt and extend its maturity to 2029. - Cumulus Media: A Riddle, Wrapped In A Mystery, Inside An Enigma

TKO Group (TKO) - Moe Value Picks, who focuses on unloved stocks, says its media rights are undervalued and likely to appreciate meaningfully, while it is likely to gain more advertising dollars as the new management monetizes UFC and WWE's huge online presence. - TKO: A Company That Stands Out In The Media Space

Snap (SNAP) - Multi-style fundamental investor Valber says Snap trades at a deep discount in sales multiple to Meta and similar comparable Pinterest while a rebound in brand advertising, Snapchat+ subscriptions, and India growth will be major revenue drivers. - Snap: Massive Discount To Peers In Social Media Oligopoly And Strategic Value Brings Stock Price Catalysts

Technology

eGain (EGAN) - Long-time analyst Philaretos says that with nearly half its market cap in cash and trading at 9x EBITDA with a path to EBITDA tripling by FY26 in the bull case, the market is misunderstanding the growth prospects. - eGain: Misunderstood AI Growth Story At A Mouthwatering Valuation

Fortinet (FTNT) - Long-time tech investor Convequity says FTNT has multiple growth catalysts that are not being considered by investors, and that it is relatively undervalued (with ~50% upside) when considering its excellent financials and business performance. - Fortinet: A Long Runway Of Growth Across SASE, SASO, And Beyond

Consumer Discretionary

PENN Entertainment (PENN) - Bondy Investing, who focus on mid-caps, highlights the low historical valuation and the potential for revenue growth through ESPN Bet and margin improvement to drive upside. - PENN Entertainment: Wait For Reevaluation

Volkswagen (OTC:VLKPF) - Long-time analyst Cassiopeia Value Investing says compared to peers, Volkswagen's valuation is low and its preferred stock offers an attractive risk-return opportunity, while a growing global economy, increasing car sales and higher revenues are catalysts. - Volkswagen AG Preferred: The Variety Of Brands Is Not Appreciated By The Market

Ferrari (RACE) - Growth investor Aran Ali says its strong financial performance with record-breaking revenue and profits justifies the expensive valuation, while the strategy of restricting supply and maintaining exclusivity has increased demand. - Ferrari: Why It Remains An Attractive Investment For The 2020s

Industrials

Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) - Long-time analyst DeepValuePlay says PPSI is inflecting into profitability with 2 fast-growing products, and the annualized 2024 P/E multiple could be <5x (while comps are trading at >30x) and there are tailwinds from the EV and AI macro trends. - Under The Radar Power-Grid Play Trading At A Funny Valuation

Global Ship Lease (GSL) - Income-oriented individual investor Soroya Investments says GSL can generate strong cash flow and dividends, with no refinancing risk until 2026 and a contract backlog ensuring solid cash flows well into 2025. - Global Ship Lease: Predictable 7% Dividend, But Aging Fleet Is A Concern

GXO Logistics (GXO) - Ryan D'Angelo Raymond, who focuses on ideas with a medium to long-term horizon, says the 10x 2024E Adj. EBITDA valuation seems unreasonable given the track record of growing at double digits across cycles, and says the market is overly focused on its short-term outlook despite the favorable long-term prospects. - GXO Logistics: Secular Winner At An Attractive Price

Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Long-time analyst Rob Barnett says LMT trades at a discount to intrinsic value, and highlights the potential upside in a "risk off" environment. It has a deep and sustainable competitive advantage with a track record of steady revenue and dividend growth. - Lockheed Martin: Momentum Is Building For A Counter Trend Bounce

Energy

FutureFuel (FF) - Long-time analyst Publius Capital says the market is fully discounting the biofuel business and any improvement within that business will provide significant upside - the underlying assets provide a margin of safety while it plans to return value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. - FutureFuel: Returning Value To Shareholders With A Special Dividend Announcement

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) - Long/Short investor Column Research highlights the growing opportunity in renewable fuels (as such refineries will enjoy margin and multiple expansion), and says the value of one of its petroleum refineries that it converted into a renewable fuels refinery will soon eclipse its enterprise value. As investors also get the legacy specialty products business, there is 100%+ upside. - Calumet Specialty Products: A First Mover Among The Fuels Of The Future

Real Estate

Equity Residential (EQR) - Value investor ValueAnalyst says EQR has a solid dividend, strong historical performance, and improving balance sheet, and benefits from declining interest rates, with a $80 to $90 per share fair value estimate. - Equity Residential: Buy Into Fed's Rate Cuts

Income Investing and ETFs

Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) - Long-time analyst CLO Investor highlights the opportunity in PTMN, which trades at an 18% discount to NAV with a sustainable dividend yield of 14%. - Portman Ridge Finance's Transformation Is Nearly Complete, So It's Time To Reconsider This 14.5% Yielding BDC

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA) - Long-time analyst Dan Plettner says the historically significant NAV discount (~20%) is inappropriate based on Q4 2023 inflection point in expense ratio, resumed distribution policy, and resumed tender offer policy. - Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund: My Highest Conviction Idea

Annaly Capital Management (NLY.PR.I) - Long-time analyst Vlae Kershner highlights the opportunity in the preferreds, which have consistently paid dividends, even during the financial crisis and says this is likely to be a good way to earn a 10%-plus yield. - Annaly Preferred Nears 10%-Plus Floating Rate

iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) - InSight Analytics, who focuses on attractively valued, high-quality stocks, highlights this ETF as a simple way to gain exposure to the rapidly advancing biotech sector. - Catch The Medical Breakthroughs With The IBB ETF

Inclusion Criteria: The above ideas were objectively compiled based on the set criteria. Exclusions include new Seeking Alpha analysts, broad market calls, crypto ideas, leveraged ETFs, and stocks that were repeat recommendations by the analyst.

