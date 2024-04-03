Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rare Stock Picks In March 2024 - From 24 Discerning Analysts

Apr. 03, 2024 8:00 AM ETPACB, HIMS, FLTLF, PX, CURI, CMLS, TKO, SNAP, EGAN, FTNT, PENN, VLKPF, RACE, PPSI, GSL, GXO, LMT, FF, CLMT, EQR, PTMN, CUBA, NLY.PR.I, IBB
SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly profile picture
SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Stock Picks series. Today, we're highlighting March 2024 investment picks you may have missed.
  • As you know, some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today's market environment.
  • The following new investment ideas were made by analysts who have NO OTHER Buy/Strong Buy recommendations in the past 3 months, making them rare selections.

The rally we noted last month, and the month before, continued in March (longs obviously don't mind the repetition) with the S&P up ~3%. Are there any compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of March Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Healthcare

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) - Special situations investor Juri von Randow says there is upside of 90%, with catalysts including an improved financing mix, expanding product adoption and a large addressable market, with projected annual revenue growth of 25% through 2029. - Pacific Biosciences' Pivot: From Shareholder Dilution To Expansion And Leadership

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) - Growth investor Robbe Delaet highlights the opportunity in HIMS, given the attractive valuation, consistent revenue growth and switch to profitability. - Hims & Hers: 5 Reasons Why This Is A Phenomenal Long-Term Growth Stock

Financials

Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTLF) - Value investor Danilo Drocco says that Flow Traders might be a great hedge against stock market downturns, and at the current valuation (close to book value) there is a favorable risk-reward. - Flow Traders: The Perfect Hedge Against Market Downturns

P10 (PX) - Special situations investor Long Wave Research says P10 has been misunderstood and underfollowed since its IPO, with 2x upside over the next 4 years as it executes a prudent growth strategy while it trades at <10x current year estimates. - P10: A Misunderstood Diamond In The Rough With Potential 2x Upside Over The Next 4 Years

Communications

CuriosityStream (CURI) - Long-time analyst Edward Schneider, CFA notes that the shares are selling below cash value, it has >25 million paying subscribers and steps are being taken to

This article was written by

SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly profile picture
SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly
2.85K Followers

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PACB--
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
HIMS--
Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
FLTLF--
Flow Traders Ltd.
PX--
P10, Inc.
CURI--
CuriosityStream Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News