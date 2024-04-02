Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ford Cuts Work Force At Lightning Plant, Readies New Electric Pickup For 2025 Rollout

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • Ford's first battery-powered full-size pickup truck, the F150 Lightning, has fallen short in sales, highlighting slowing consumer demand for BEVs.
  • The next generation of Ford's BEV pickup is under development and scheduled to debut in 2025, banking on increased market demand for BEV pickups.
  • Ford is adapting its strategy by developing a small BEV platform and using gas-electric hybrid powertrains to hedge against uncertain consumer acceptance and regulatory climate.

Ford Slashes Price On Its Electric F150 Lightning By $10,000

Ford Slashes Price On Its Electric F150 Lightning By $10,000

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

The numbers are in, the reality indisputable: Ford Motor Co.'s (NYSE:F) first attempt at a battery-powered full-size pickup truck has fallen short.

Last week, the automaker announced

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.33K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About F Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on F

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
F
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News