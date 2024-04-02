Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 02, 2024 10:55 AM ETFlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) Stock
FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 2, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Sanchez - IR
Russ Heiser - CEO
John Davis - COO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright
Michael Diana - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the FlexShopper Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Carlos Sanchez, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Carlos Sanchez

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to FlexShopper’s fourth quarter 2023 financial results conference call. With me today are Russ Heiser, our Chief Executive Officer, and John Davis, our Chief Operating Officer. We issued earnings release yesterday, which we'll be referencing during today's call. Our earnings release and SEC filings can be found on our Investor Relations section of our website. We will be available for Q&A following today's prepared remarks.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and our financial performance, including statements regarding our market opportunity, the impact of our growth initiatives and future financial performance. These should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and the company's most recent periodic SEC reports, including our annual report 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2023. These statements reflect management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause them to -- actual results to differ materially from those statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these statements whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

