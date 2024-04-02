selvanegra/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Every time I look at Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), I chuckle at their name. Gene lab tests usually deal with probabilities, not certainties. So results aren't really 'exact.' You'll notice this when looking at Cologuard, their Colorectal Cancer 'CRC' screening test. It's about 92% accurate, leaving some margin of error, and in 13% of cases, it will say a patient has cancer when, in fact, they don't. And that's a screening test, so you can imagine the accuracy of "assess your cancer risk" kits sold by Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and 23andMe Holding Co. (ME).

The New York Times and the FDA talked about this last June, so we won't dig deep into details except to say that EXAS is in a better position than the others.

Cologuard is arguably better than the popular FIT test, which everyone seems to use because it's cheap ($24 vs $121 - average, out of pocket). And it sells well. But it's important not to get carried away in our assessment. Some say the performance difference between FIT and Cologuard isn't as clear cut as EXAS wants us to believe.

Despite the similarities in performance, there is a substantial difference in cost. The researchers used Medicare reimbursement rates to estimate that FIT tests run in this study cost around $24 per test, while the Cologuard tests cost around $121 per test - Pavan Rao, Surgery Resident. Source: Cancer Today.

For many, buying a genomic lab company is a way to gain exposure to the genomics revolution. With EXAS, you're mainly betting on a company that's figured out how to make money. They know how to build brands (Cologuard) and how to manage the ones they buy (like Oncotype Dx). Equally important, they deliver on their promises.

This analysis isn't about whether EXAS has a tech advantage. Honestly, nobody has a mind-blowing edge here. They're all working with the same basic idea: finding circulating DNA fragments from cancer cells that ended up in a patient's bloodstream (or stool, in Cologuard's case) using the same tools from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) and Illumina, Inc. (ILMN). Plus, they can't even patent the DNA sequences they think are connected to cancer, not since 2013, after the US Supreme Court ruled against this practice.

Last year, when I last covered EXAS, I said EXAS would keep growing, driven by Cologuard, despite being on the market for over a decade. I was right. Last month, EXAS released Q4 and end-of-year results showing Screening sales surging 31% in 2023.

A big part of last year's bullish case also rested on the specific dynamics at the time, namely EXAS's unique ability to pivot to cash flow breakeven (leveraging its mature portfolio) after access to equity markets dried out for the widely growth-oriented, unprofitable sector. I was right here, too. Except for Natera, EXAS stock beat all the peer lists under my radar.

Data by YCharts

Going into 2024, I think we should see more of the same in terms of sales growth. Cologuard's market penetration is still low, giving it leeway for more growth. But I think the dynamics impacting the share price are different now. The market seems to have shifted to a phase where valuation is the primary driver for share performance. And this touches on EXAS's growth. I am a bit disappointed by the guidance going into 2024 (12% - 14% YoY revenue growth in 2024). Maybe 2025 will be better, given the anticipated launch of Cologuard 2.0 and maybe the Blood Test version of Cologuard. Perhaps hope will keep shares up, but I just don't see the tangible evidence I saw last year.

Unique Regulatory Position

EXAS stands out in the gene lab sector because it generates most of its income from an FDA-approved lab test. Historically, the FDA exercised 'enforcement discretion' over Laboratory Developed Tests 'LDT', meaning it largely overlooked them. The rationale was to avoid getting too much into the nuances of medical practice and avoid stifling innovation. If a physician and a lab technician think a certain test could help the patient under their care, they're free to use it without asking the FDA.

As labs became bigger, national commerce entities, and with the stories about gene tests gone wrong circulating mainstream media, Congress and the FDA started working on expanding the regulatory arm over the sector. Last October, the FDA proposed a rule to phase out its 'enforcement discretion' to Congress, basically asking them for funds to do that. Last month, Congress conducted a hearing about the issue, which, as expected, included proponents and opponents of the proposed rule. Here's how Rep. Frank Pallone summarized the issue:

In the past, FDA generally applied an enforcement discretion approach for LDTs because most were manufactured in small volumes by local laboratories to meet the needs of local patient populations, or were similar to other well-understood standard tests. However, many LDTs are now used more widely, with large laboratories accepting specimens from across the country and in larger volumes. LDTs have also gotten more complex, and they increasingly rely on more advanced technologies and software. With advancements in artificial intelligence, it is likely that this trend will continue. FDA has expressed increasing concern that some LDTs may not produce accurate results or perform as well as tests that are reviewed by the agency or otherwise comply with FDA standards.

The point is that things can change drastically. Remember how the FDA grounded Cologuard for seven years until they got regulatory approval? The same could happen to other gene labs. That's why I think EXAS is a bit better than the rest because they've got the FDA stamp on their flagship product, Cologuard.

The Importance of Early Detection

CRC is the deadliest cancer in the US, but it is the easiest to prevent, and early detection is critical. If it's found early, the chances of survival are pretty good. Unfortunately, the later it's caught, the harder it is to treat. This is why screening is important.

From an economic perspective, early detection also saves money because treating early-stage CRC costs less than later stages.

Because of this, everyone is cheering for EXAS from the sidelines, from doctors all the way to the President. This broad consensus is rare in the US healthcare market, as stakeholders look for ways to lower national healthcare spending. Even insurers want EXAS to sell more, and they're happy to pay. To help EXAS sell more screening tests, Medicare said it was 'cancelling colonoscopy cost following a positive Cologuard test.

So, while gene labs (and other healthcare providers) are grappling with payors to cover their tests, EXAS is being applauded for its services.

Growth Runway

In 2021, the US Preventive Services Task Force lowered the recommended colorectal screening age from 50 to 45. This added millions of potential Cologuard customers, bringing the total to 110 million, according to EXAS.

Management says that 60 million people in its target market haven't tried Cologuard or are overdue on their 3-year check-up. A few well-placed ads and reminders could bring some easy revenue growth going into 2024 and beyond.

EXAS

Then you have Cologuard 2.0, with better accuracy, backed by a huge 20,000-patient clinical trial (called Blue-C). EXAS is definitely going to use that number to flex on the competition. They already tell their customers about their 10,000-patient clinical trial that brought Cologuard to the market. The robustness of Blue-C also gives confidence to physicians who advise their patients to undergo CRC screening.

EXAS

What is interesting is that EXAS was collecting blood samples during the Blue-C clinical trial, which I believe was because they were working on a blood-based CRC screening test. A few years ago, Guardant Health gave EXAS investors a scare when they announced the development of a CRC blood test, which looked like a direct competitor to Cologuard. GH submitted its test to the FDA review, but the latest clinical trial results show it is lacking in terms of accuracy.

Regardless of the competition, a blood test would add to EXAS's portfolio and possibly expand its market share among those who prefer blood samples over handling stool samples.

Q4 Results and Growth

EXAS is now Cash Flow Positive

When I wrote my latest article on EXAS last year, the Fed was raising interest rates, the market was turning on all those unprofitable growth stories, especially in gene testing. I said that EXAS was in a better position to survive because it could easily shift gears towards breakeven (at least in terms of operating cash flow).

Fast forward to 2023 and guess what? EXAS became cash flow positive. Sure they're still showing a loss on a GAAP basis, but that includes stock-based compensation, depreciation, and amortization. Those are important down the line, but for the here and now, generating positive cash flow is a big deal.

Growth De-accelerating

Although I expect strong growth in 2024, the sheer size of EXAS means a natural slowdown in percentage terms. Cologuard 2.0, launching in 2025, will drive growth in the future. For this year, EXAS will have to do with just market penetration gains, the Japanese launch of Oncotype DX, and, to a lesser extent, the launch of OncoExtra.

Segment Expectations:

Screening:

Historically, EXAS added between $300 - $400 in annual screening sales. Assuming similar growth in 2024, we should expect about 18% YoY growth, from $1.86 billion in 2023 to $2.2 billion in 2024 (~$350 million in additional sales). The company just submitted an application for its Cologuard 2.0 so, we shouldn't be factoring any revenue tailwinds from this program yet.

Precision:

EXAS's Oncotype brand dominates the US breast cancer companion diagnostics market, making future growth highly dependent on international markets.

Historically, the Precision segment sales grew by $30 million to $40 million each year. The recent Japanese insurance coverage for Oncotype DX could increase growth slightly going into 2024. Other potential boosts come from OncoExTra. A $40 - 50 million increase in sales seems reasonable, translating to a 7% - 8% growth rate.

Valuation is High

EXAS's CEO hinted at long-term EBITDA margins of around 20% during Q4's earnings call. That's solid, but it highlights something important: these new-generation gene labs aren't fundamentally different from established players like Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) in terms of profitability. Sure, the technology is exciting, but the basic business economies aren't as revolutionary.

This underscores why growth is so critical for EXAS's valuation. Right now, it trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 5x. To trade at a comparable ratio to LH, EXAS would need to massively increase revenue from around $2.5 billion to $18 billion. That steady $450 - $550 million annual growth isn't going to cut it. EXAS's Multi Cancer early detection is a revolutionary idea, but it's still in its early stages.

Data by YCharts

Summary

Last year, we highlighted EXAS's ability to weather the macroeconomic storm and the market's shift away from growth stories in the gene diagnostics market, thanks to its established product portfolio and ability to pivot towards profitability.

Although EXAS has delivered in 2023, the landscape has shifted. With interest rates likely to stay elevated and compelling valuations emerging within the broader gene space, investors have options to buy growth at lower prices than EXAS. In other words, EXAS might not be the most attractive option in this market environment, especially given its valuation. In 2024, it will likely underperform its peer group.