Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kicking Off 2024 With An Excellent Q1

Apr. 02, 2024 12:15 PM ET
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • My all-weather portfolio "AWP" had a successful Q1, with a 22.8% gain, outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.
  • The diversified technology division was the best-performing stock sector, with a 30% gain, led by stocks like AMD, Nvidia, and Palantir.
  • Chinese stocks and the energy sector faced challenges, but high-quality Chinese stocks and lithium companies remain undervalued with potential for growth.
  • While Q1 was solid, there is always room for improvement, and we still have a long year ahead. Therefore, we should exercise caution, as the market has appreciated considerably in recent months.
  • Yet, we shouldn't take our foot off the gas pedal, as there should be plenty of upside in high-quality stocks as 2024 progresses.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

Money growth

PM Images

The first quarter of 2024 was successful. Our diversified all-weather portfolio ("AWP") finished the quarter with a 22.8% gain, beating the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and the Nasdaq Composite by over 10%, respectively. However, there is a long year ahead, likely

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2023 47% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
47.36K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASSETS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News