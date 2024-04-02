Kicking Off 2024 With An Excellent Q1

PM Images

The first quarter of 2024 was successful. Our diversified all-weather portfolio ("AWP") finished the quarter with a 22.8% gain, beating the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and the Nasdaq Composite by over 10%, respectively. However, there is a long year ahead, likely with plenty of volatility. Therefore, we should exercise caution, as the market has appreciated considerably in recent months. At the same time, we shouldn't take our foot off the gas too much, as there should be plenty of upside in high-quality stocks as we advance.

SPX 1-Year Chart

SPX (StockCharts.com)

AI-Led Tech Proved Best

Our diversified technology division was the AWP's most successful stock sector, which appreciated by over 30% in Q1. Several of the best-performing stocks in our tech sector were Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) (22% gain), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) (82% gain), Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) (about a 50% gain), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) (265% gain), SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) (148% gain), and others. Also, the tech segment's covered call dividend ("CCD") strategy yielded around 2% in Q1.

On the other hand, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Twilio Inc. (TWLO) were the tech segment's significant underperformers. While I decided to exit Twilio completely, I increased the AWP Tesla position, as it remains a core holding with considerable long-term upside potential, in my view.

Moving Forward - Why I Like Tech

I continue to like Tech, especially with significant AI potential. We're still in the early innings of the AI ballgame, and as we advance, there should be plenty of growth and profitability potential for high-quality AI-related tech firms. Moreover, AI, in general, should improve corporate efficiency in the coming years.

Palantir remains our top position, spearheading the AWP. Palantir is unique because it is a unicorn-type company operating in a blue ocean atmosphere. It can beat consensus estimates and provide much better-than-expected growth and profitability in future years.

Other top (core) holdings include AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, and other high-quality stocks. Overall, the diversified tech segment accounts for a considerable portion of the AWP holdings, and I expect more excellent performers from top, high-quality tech-related companies in 2024 and beyond.

The China Segment - It Could Get Better

I own a handful of Chinese stocks, and Chinese companies had a challenging quarter. The segment lost about 8.7% in Q1. However, I had minimal exposure throughout the quarter and increased several positions around the lows.

Moving Forward - High-quality Chinese stocks remain undervalued here. China is the second-largest economy globally, and its growth capabilities may be underappreciated. Also, there may be too much emphasis on transitory negative factors now. I'm keeping a handful of top Chinese companies. I recently entered Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) around the lows, and I also increased my PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) position.

Energy - Another Soft Spot

My energy holdings were limited, and the segment declined by fewer than 2% in Q1. However, several stocks, such as Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) and First Solar, Inc. (FSLR), provided solid returns due to timely intra-quarter purchases. The energy segment's covered call dividend ("CCD") strategy yielded around 2.2% in Q1.

Moving Forward - I'm keeping the AWP's energy exposure relatively limited. While I remain bullish on oil and alternative energy, the segment may need more time to regain positive momentum. Oil could remain rangebound in Q2, and solar/alt energy may need more time to recover lost demand.

Why I'm Bullish On Lithium

What can I say? I'm bullish on lithium. Prices have crashed due to temporary issues like oversupply, EV demand slowdown, and other factors. However, lithium carbonate may have bottomed, and we may see higher prices ahead. Many of our daily needs depend on lithium-powered batteries, and only several major companies control this lucrative field.

We had mixed results with lithium stocks in Q1. Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) performed poorly after the Livent merger, but the stock is likely undervalued now. After the merger, Arcadium is a top miner and producer of lithium-related compounds. Therefore, I am very bullish on the stock long term, and it is a core holding in the AWP.

I entered Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) around the lows during Q1, and the stock has performed exceptionally well. I locked in some gains after a move higher of about 70%, but I still own a significant position in LAC.

Moving Forward - I continue to like lithium, so I own the top lithium companies in my AWP. The global economy should improve as interest rates decline, leading to higher demand for EVs and other lithium-powered products. Moreover, the oversupply issues could be resolved soon, and we may even see supply shortages as lithium demand increases in future years.

Healthcare Remains Cheap

The AWP's healthcare segment was about flat in Q1. I expected a more significant rebound from Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and other "cheap" healthcare stocks. However, growth issues and uncertainties due to the upcoming election and other factors persist.

Moving Forward - I've narrowed the healthcare basket to just two companies for now. I like the cheap valuations in many high-quality drug stocks and may add holdings to the AWP during the new quarter. Several healthcare stocks on my radar are Amgen Inc. (AMGN), GSK plc (GSK), Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY), and Pfizer.

Why Gold And Silver Stocks Could Move Much Higher

The AWP's gold/silver/miners GSM segment returned close to 8% last quarter. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), and Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) were among the top performers in the gold and silver segment.

Moving Forward - The GSM segment has a considerable allocation in the AWP. As the Fed lowers interest rates, gold and silver could move considerably higher, enabling the high-quality gold and silver stocks to appreciate substantially in the coming years.

Q1 Top Performer - The Cryptocurrency Basket

While its weight fluctuated only around 7-12%, the AWP's cryptocurrency basket skyrocketed by about 70% in Q1. MicroStrategy Incorporated's stock (MSTR) performed exceptionally well, appreciating by over 100% in the quarter. MSTR also provided considerable CCD income. Other positions, such as Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) and Ethereum USD (ETH-USD), also offered substantial returns of 50-100% in the quarter.

Moving Forward - We've seen considerable gains recently, and while I remain bullish on BTC, ETH, and other top digital assets in the intermediate and long term, a pullback/consolidation phase could occur in early Q2.

The Bottom Line

Q1 results (The AWP)

Q1 was an excellent quarter, but there is always room for improvement, and we still have a long year ahead. Our diversified stock and ETF segment returned around 17% (19.5% including CCDs). The GSM sector returned close to 8%. The cryptocurrency sector appreciated by roughly 70% in the quarter, and the AWP's total return was close to 23%. Due to AWP's solid performance in Q1, I'm keeping my expected full-year return guidance in the 40-50% range (similar to last year, 47%).