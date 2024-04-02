suwadee sangsriruang/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has recently reported its FQ4 2024 financial results (ended January 31st), beating both revenue and earnings consensus estimates.

I previously wrote about Sprinklr in August 2023 with a Buy outlook on nearing operating breakeven on large-customer growth trends.

While the stock has dropped due to a soft fiscal 2025 outlook, I believe it is undervalued, as management is making the necessary course corrections and hiring top flight executives to improve executives.

For patient investors, I remain Bullish on CXM in the medium term.

Sprinklr’s Market And Approach

Sprinklr provides its customer and employee experience management software as a cloud-delivered service, or SaaS, to companies worldwide.

Its international contribution to revenue is fairly significant, as the quarterly chart broken down by the Americas, EMEA and other International regions shows here:

The company sells to businesses in the U.S. and overseas via its direct sales and marketing force, which is quite ambitious since many U.S.-centric software companies will typically partner with resellers for the international piece of their sales organization.

Management says the company has embarked on a course to create a "new category of enterprise software that we call unified customer experience management" using AI technologies to provide a consistent customer interface across all brand touch points.

To that end, Sprinklr recently signed a deal with Tech Mahindra to expand their development relationship that aims to create a seamless omnichannel experience for Sprinklr’s clients.

While the two companies have worked together in the past, it appears to still be "early days" for working on this unified, omnichannel CXM experience initiative.

Recent Financial Trends And Valuation

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has climbed due to continued strength in the Americas and EMEA regions; Operating income by quarter (line) has moved further into positive territory because SG&A expenses have dropped as a percentage of total revenue.

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has risen slightly as a result of increasing economies of scale as the company grows revenue; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have fallen due to cost control measures, resulting in greater operating leverage.

Earnings per share (Diluted) have produced a solid growth trend.

Compared to the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) rise of 40.5%, CXM’s stock has fallen 5.2%, with almost all of the divergence due to a poor earnings report in December, as the chart shows below:

I’ve prepared a primary financial metrics and information table, shown here:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 4.0 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 30.5 Price/Sales ("TTM") 4.9 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 19.5% Net Income Margin 4.2% EBITDA Margin 2.8% Market Capitalization $3,560,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,930,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $76,240,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $0.18 FY 2025 FWD EPS Estimate $0.38 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 17.7% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $0.19 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Buy - 3.77 Click to enlarge

The company's Rule of 40 performance has been improving, helped by operating margin turning positive, while revenue growth has fallen slightly.

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) FQ1 2024 FQ4 2024 Revenue Growth % 22.8% 19.5% Operating Margin -3.8% 9.5% Total 19.0% 29.1% Click to enlarge

Why I’m Positive On Sprinklr

Sprinklr’s stock dive in December 2023 was a function of analysts questioning its forward outlook.

Since that drop, the stock has climbed somewhat, negating the effect of that fall.

With its most recent earnings report, I’m positive on CXM on its improving fundamentals as the company continues to grow revenue and produce operating profits.

In a strengthening cost of capital environment, or at least stable, company stocks with positive operating results will likely outperform operating-loss generating firm stocks, all else being equal.

Net revenue retention has been stable at 118%, a solid result indicating good sales & marketing efficiency and product market fit.

The company exceeded Q4 guidance across all major metrics in the most recent quarter, and its Rule of 40 performance has improved significantly since earlier in the fiscal year.

I’ve created a "sentiment indicator" for various keywords used by management and analysts in the most recent earnings call:

Seeking Alpha

The chart highlights that the company continues to face a challenging macro environment and some headwinds with customer churn.

However, management says it has made corrections to its over-rotation to the CCaaS market that increased churn and reduced its fiscal 2025 outlook.

Softer macroeconomic conditions ahead could slow or delay a return to a more normal macro environment.

Demand softness in EMEA regions may be the area where CXM is most exposed in the coming quarters.

However, given current data, it appears that macro conditions are remaining resilient, at least in the U.S.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing CXM at an EV/Sales multiple of around 4x on NTM estimated revenue growth rate of 17.7% against a median Meritech SaaS Index implied ARR growth rate of around 18% (Source).

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS application software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple median of around 6.0x on April 2, 2024, as the chart shows here:

Meritech Capital

So, by comparison, CXM is currently valued by the market at a discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of April 2, 2024.

Despite this valuation discount, CXM is growing revenue just as fast as the benchmark while producing increasing operating profits.

Accordingly, I remain bullish on Sprinklr, Inc. and reiterate my previous Buy outlook at around $12.00 per share.