PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) had been a strong performer over the past year with the stock reaching a 52-week high; however, shares plunged over 20% in response to weak guidance for 2024. I last covered PVH in December after its Q3 results, rating the stock a “buy.” While shares had rallied 40%, after this morning’s decline, they are now up just 8% since my recommendation. Moreover, given this guidance, we need to reevaluate the buy thesis and see if it still holds.

PVH Corp. Q4 Earnings: Solid Quarter, Disappointing Guidance

In the company’s fourth quarter, PVH earned $3.72 on an adjusted basis, beating consensus of $3.52 and guidance of $3.45. For the full year, it earned $10.68. Q4 revenue declined 1% on a constant currency basis and was flat on a reported basis at $2.49 billion, beating guidance of -3 to -4% and consensus by about $70 million. For the full year, revenue rose by 2% to $9.2 billion.

Its key Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands generated growth across regions in 2023. In Q4, Tommy revenue was up 1% to $1.35 billion while Calvin Klein was up 4%. About 2/3 of Tommy revenue is international. CK had meaningful regional divergence with international up 12% while North America was down 8% given weakness in wholesale channels. In aggregate, CK sales were about $1.06 billion with a similar ~2/3 share of sales overseas.

Across brands, in Q4, direct to consumer revenue rose by 9% while wholesale revenue fell by 10%, or 7% ex-divestitures. Digital revenue was up 1% and accounts for 20% of sales. International revenue in Q4 was up 4%, led by strength in Asia. In the United States, strong direct-to-consumer activity was offset by weakness in the wholesale channel. As I have noted in my coverage of department stores like Macy’s (M), retailers have been aggressively managing inventories after the bloat of 2022, and this is likely the cause of the weakness here.

Because retailers have been reducing their inventories, sales to the retailer (which is when PVH recognizes revenue in this channel) have likely lagged end-sales to consumers. With inventories now in a more sustainable position, I would expect North American wholesale revenue to more closely track actual consumption trends in 2024.

While international growth is positive, it is important to emphasize there is meaningful divergence across regions, which it expects to persist. Notably, PVH called out Europe as having a particularly challenging macroeconomic environment. Management sees growth in Asia and North America in 2024 but not Europe where it is focused on the “quality of sales.” I interpret this to mean that it is accept lower sales rather than being forced to do significant promotional activity and reduce margins. Europe, given its reliance on imported energy, was particularly hard hit by inflation, which caused a material drop in personal income, forcing consumers to retrench a bit over the past year, weakening the environment for global retailers like PVH.

On the positive side, gross margins rose nicely to 60.3% from 55.9%, aided by product disinflation and lower freight costs. This is why EPS rose by 56% from last year even with sales that were essentially flat. With input cost pressures fading, PVH has recouped lost margin, making each sale more profitable. It has also managed other expenses leanly, with SG&A up just 2% from last year, as it makes targeted investments in its brands.

I expect gross margins to remain healthy in 2024, because PVH’s inventories are down 21%. With sales flat to last year, PVH has greatly improved the productivity of its inventory, operating leaner. With less excess product, it can be less promotional, which has assisted margins. I would emphasize this is inventory that PVH itself carries, not inventories carried by customers, like Macy’s which are also lower. Across the entire channel, PVH has taken out inventory, which puts it on a firmer footing.

Despite higher rates, interest expense fell from $22 million to $20 million. This is because its debt is largely fixed rate, and the company’s cash balance is up to $708 million, and with higher rates, it earns more on this cash, offsetting some gross interest expense. I would expect interest expense to run at $20-24 million/quarter this year depending on how much the Fed cuts rates. With just $2.2 billion in debt, PVH has a solid balance sheet.

Reflecting this, PVH executed on $282 million of buybacks in Q4 for $550 million in all of 2023. Management also announced a $2 billion share buyback authorization. At its current share price, PVH could repurchase 30% of the company with this buyback. However, I would temper expectations because the buyback runs through 2028. With its healthy cash position, I am expecting about $500-700 million in purchases this year, enough to reduce the share count by a still meaningful 7-10%.

Overall, this was a solid quarter with PVH maintaining revenue momentum and delivering meaningful progress on margin expansion efforts. Given how much the stock has run, some profit-taking in response would not be surprising, but actual results do not justify a decline of this size. Rather, the issue is guidance. Revenue is expected to fall 6-7% in 2024. Excluding divestitures and timing, revenue will be down by about 3-4% this year. Management now expects operating margins to be broadly flat to 2023 levels at 10.1%. This should result in EPS of $10.75-11.00. I previously expected the company to earn $11.50 in 2024 as it expanded margins by 50bp. Revenue trends are particularly weak in Q1 with guidance of down 11%, or 8% excluding divestitures, resulting in $2.15 in EPS.

PVH Stock's Valuations Don't Look Expensive

Now, even at this guidance, the stock is only about 10x earnings, which for a company with solid brands and a healthy balance sheet is not particularly expensive. I think the bigger question here is whether guidance is primarily conservative or really this disappointing. I am of the view that guidance errs to the conservative side.

As noted earlier, inventories across the channel are much leaner in the US, and this means some of the pressure on wholesale sales should decline in 2024, boosting sales. I also am of the view that the US will not have a recession in 2024, as the economic data has remained solid and inflation has come down meaningfully. As you can see, as a share of consumption, clothing sales are back below pre-COVID levels. Whereas consumers may have been over-spending on clothing in 2021 and since pulled back, the current baseline is sustainable. As such, I expect apparel sales to rise with consumption broadly this year, which should be a 2-4% tailwind.

Now, as noted earlier, PVH is a truly global business. A strong US helps, but it is only 1/3 of revenue. Still at 3% growth here, and even assuming Asia is flat, Europe sales would need to fall by nearly 10% ex-divestitures in 2024 to match guidance. That is a steep decline, indicative of a nearly recessionary environment in Europe. Now, I am not arguing Europe is going to be a source of growth; rather, PVH appears to have set the bar quite low to provide some “margin of error” in case economic conditions get even worse.

I am encouraged to see the European inflation has retraced significantly. This should take some pressure off of consumers and help to stabilize disposable income. It should also provide some scope for the ECB to begin cutting rates, and because much of European household debt is floating rate (unlike 30-year fixed rate mortgages in the US), this should more quickly provide relief to household income. This should keep European consumption from falling as sharply as PVH is implying.

Risks

Now, the primary risk to this thesis would be if we were to see a renewed surge in energy prices, particularly natural gas, given Europe’s vulnerability via imports. Similarly, a significant breakthrough in Ukraine by Russia could further dampen consumer sentiment on the continent. These are risks, and as a discretionary company, PVH will see weakness if there is a recession, in the US or Europe. However with its guidance, I think PVH is essentially pricing in some near-recessionary activity already.

Conclusion

With the macro outlook a bit softer than in December, we will not see the level of margin expansion I had initially hoped, but I believe PVH can hold up a bit better on revenue, likely down closer to ~5% on a reported basis, and combined with share count reduction, EPS should be $11-11.25. As analysts and investors dissect this report in more detail, I expect more to believe there is a degree of conservatism here, and that is sell-off is sparking an opportunity. I do not expect shares to recoup all losses, as it will take time to prove out whether guidance was simply overly conservative, but I see shares moving back into the low $120s, or about 11x earnings, as this overhang will limit multiple expansion. Still, that provides over 12% upside from here, and so I reiterate my buy rating.