Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PVH: 2024 Guidance May Be Overly Conservative

Apr. 02, 2024 12:17 PM ETPVH Corp. (PVH) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • PVH shares plunged over 20% after weak guidance for 2024, forcing me to evaluate my buy thesis.
  • Q4 revenue declined 1% on a constant currency basis but beat guidance, with key brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger generating growth in 2023.
  • PVH expects revenue to fall 6-7% in 2024, but this implies a larger decline in Europe than we may see.
  • I view guidance as conservative, and I see PVH stock gradually recouping some losses, making this an attractive entry point.

Facade of CALVIN KLEIN store at night

Robert Way

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) had been a strong performer over the past year with the stock reaching a 52-week high; however, shares plunged over 20% in response to weak guidance for 2024. I last covered PVH in

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.65K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PVH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PVH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PVH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News