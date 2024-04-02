Manufacturers' Shipments February 2024: Weak, But Not Weak Enough

alvarez

The Census Bureau just published its Monthly Advance Report on Manufacturers' Shipments Inventories and Orders. Released at 8:30 AM, April 2, 2024, this report contains revised estimates of durable goods shipments in the U.S. during the month of February 2024 and introduces estimates of nondurable goods. In this article, we provide an in-depth analysis of the just-released data and then discuss their implications for the U.S. economy and financial asset prices.

According to the Census, Real Shipments (adjusted for inflation) contracted by -0.12%.

The question now is: Based on a thorough analysis of the shipments data, and the initial market reactions to it, should investors make any adjustments to their economic forecasts, and/or to their investment strategies?

The right answer is never an obvious one. Success in investing largely depends on finding difficult-to-obtain information and/or insights that supply an informational and/or analytical edge. This requires both diligence and skill. Our method, focused on five key questions, helps us generate an edge from analyses of just-released economic reports:

Was there any surprise? What caused the surprise? Did the surprise alter the macroeconomic outlook? Is anything in this report being misunderstood or overlooked? Has the initial market reaction given rise to any actionable opportunities?

In this article, these questions will be addressed as we walk readers through a four-step process. First, we will perform a comprehensive analysis of the just-released report. Second, we will update macroeconomic forecasts, based on this analysis. Third, we will adjust our investment assessments of major asset classes. Finally, we will deliver actionable insights that will enable readers to capitalize on our analysis.

Headline Data

We begin our analysis with a review of headline data that is summarized in Figure 1. We recommend that readers make note of the percentile rank of the rate of change (growth or contraction), and sequential momentum (acceleration or deceleration).

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Manufacturers' Shipments Summary Data & Analysis (Census & Investor Acumen)

The nominal dollar value of PCE (not adjusted for inflation) for February 2024 totaled $581,575 million at a monthly annualized rate. The 1.39% MoM rate of change was above the historical median, ranking in the 82nd percentile. This month's change represented a 2.17% acceleration from the prior month.

A Deep Dive Into The Census Data

In this section of our report, we will walk our readers through a comprehensive analysis of the latest Shipments data. The analysis is broken down into three subsections: 1) Analysis of the impacts of inflation; 2) Rates of change and momentum of the components; 3). Attribution analysis. Our goal in this section is to pinpoint the specific causes of any major accelerations and to uncover anything which may have been misunderstood or overlooked by market participants.

Prices Matter: The Impact of Inflation and Deflation on Manufacturers' Shipments

In this subsection, we highlight the impacts of price changes (inflation or deflation) on manufacturing Shipments data. Any serious analysis must seriously consider this matter because price changes directly affect the quantity of goods and/or services that a given amount of money can purchase.

In Figure 2, we show Manufacturing Shipments in both "current dollars" and in "real" terms. The "real" figures adjust the nominal current dollar figures for the changes in purchasing power caused by inflation/(deflation).

Figure 2: Manufacturing Shipments in Current Dollars and Adjusted for Inflation

Manufacturers' Shipments Inflation Adjustment (Census & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 2, manufacturers' shipments in current dollars during February were estimated to have grown by 1.39% MoM. However, prices inflated by 1.52% during the month. Real manufacturers' shipments, which adjust the current dollar spending figures for inflation, are estimated to have contracted by -0.12% during the month of February.

Please note that for the remainder of this article, all Manufacturers' Shipments figures will be presented in "real" (inflation-adjusted) terms.

Rates of Change and Momentum of Real Manufacturer's Shipments

In this section we break down Manufacturer's Shipments into key components, scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m, 6m, and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify which components of shipments are growing at a faster or slower rate than the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, growth rates are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames.

Figure 3: Annualized Growth Rates of Key Components

Manufacturer's Shipments Annualized Growth Rates (Census & Investor Acumen)

Strength and momentum of overall growth. As can be seen in Figure 3, overall real manufacturers' shipments, on a 3-month annualized basis (-0.77%), remained below the historical median (27th percentile).

Divergences in rates of change between categories. It is interesting to note the differences in the 3-month rate of change between Durable Goods and Nondurable Goods. In the Durable Goods sector, the 3-month annualized growth rate of (-1.29%) was historically weak (21st percentile). By contrast, the annualized growth rate (-0.26%) in Nondurable Goods during the past 3-month period was, although also historically weak, much stronger than the Durable Goods (44th percentile).

Attribution Analysis: Change and Acceleration of Real Manufacturers' Shipments

In this section, the analysis is focused on identifying which components of manufacturers' shipments are driving the MoM growth (contraction) and MoM acceleration (deceleration) in the overall manufacturers' shipments figures.

Figure 4: Contributions to Change and Acceleration Attributable to Major Components

Component Contribution to Manufacturers' Shipments (Census & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 4, the MoM rate of change in total real Manufacturers' Shipments in February (-0.12%) accelerated by 0.97% compared to the prior month (-1.09%). This acceleration is attributable to a 1.23% acceleration contribution in Durable Goods and a -0.27% deceleration contribution in Nondurable Goods.

Let's drill down further and analyze the contributions of some more specific categories. The starting point for the analysis is noting that the Month-on-Month rate of change momentum was 0.97%: The specific question that we are responding to in this subsection is: What specific categories caused the MoM rate of change to differ by this particular amount from one month to the next? The 0.97% momentum figure is a net figure that is generally the result of items that pushed the rate of change rate up, and items that pulled the rate of change down. What specific items made the largest contributions toward pushing the monthly rate of change momentum in an upward direction (acceleration), and which items pulled the rate of change momentum in a downward direction (deceleration)?

Items that accelerated notably, making positive (upward) contributions to overall momentum were: Transportation Equipment (+1.24%) and Primary Metals (+0.11%).

Items that decelerated notably, and therefore pulled overall momentum in a negative (downward) direction, were: Petroleum and coal products (-0.19%) and Food products (-0.18%).

US Economy Outlook: Implications of the Manufacturers' Shipments Data

In this section we address the following question: Based on our comprehensive analysis of the just-released Manufacturers' Shipments data, what (if any) changes should we make to our macroeconomic forecasts and/or our overall outlook for the U.S. economy?

Update of Overall Outlook for the U.S. Economy

How do these updates affect our overall outlook for the U.S. economy? Currently, the overall outlook for the U.S. economy is dominated by whether or not the U.S. economy will achieve a "soft landing." How does our thorough analysis of the just-released Manufacturers' Shipments data impact the analysis of this question?

As mentioned earlier, the U.S. economy is currently operating at very high rates of resource utilization. For example, the estimated Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment (NAIRU) is estimated to be approximately 4.2% and the current unemployment rate at 3.9%. Given this rate of labor resource utilization, the growth rates of economic activity in most sectors of the economy need to be below average to avoid acceleration of inflation. The below-average growth in manufacturing shipments in the past 3-months is compatible with a stable (non-accelerating) or even decelerating rate of inflation.

Another way to describe the current situation is that the growth rate of manufacturing shipments in the U.S. economy is, in fact, "landing" in a manner that is conducive to a "landing" of the current too-high rate of inflation down to the Fed's target rate of 2.0%. Indeed, the manufacturing data in the U.S. could currently be characterized as indicating a "landing" scenario (whether soft or hard is not clear in the data). However, it should be noted that recent manufacturing data, including the February shipments data in this report, indicate an acceleration in manufacturing activity.

Aside from manufacturing data, most coincident indicators of economic activity suggest a "no landing" scenario for the U.S. economy. For example, nowcasts of GDP in the first quarter suggest roughly average rates of economic growth.

A no-landing scenario poses no immediate threat to the U.S. economy. However, in the intermediate term, if the growth rate of economic activity does not slow down to a below-average pace that would enable the rate of inflation to "land" at the target rate of 2.0%, then probabilities will increase that the U.S. Fed will intervene in order to bring about a tightening of overall financial conditions. This would raise the risk of a "hard landing" of the economy in the intermediate term.

Various indicators currently suggest that broad financial conditions are very loose. In large part, this is due to widespread market expectations that Fed monetary policy will ease substantially later in 2024. In particular, fixed income markets are pricing in between 75 and 100 basis points of Fed rate cuts in 2024, starting in June or July. However, as a result of the combination of above-average inflationary risks coupled with currently above-average rates of economic activity, we think that current market expectations regarding the extent and timing of Fed easing of monetary policy are likely to be disappointing. Furthermore, we believe there are under-recognized risks to the inflation outlook which could cause a severe tightening of financial conditions. Therefore, we believe that financial markets are generally not sufficiently prepared for the risk that financial conditions could tighten significantly in the second half of 2024.

Market Outlook

Manufacturing shipment data, by themselves, are roughly supportive of a "soft-landing" scenario for the U.S. economy. However, most other U.S. economic data are supporting a "no landing" scenario. In a no-landing scenario, the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates as soon or as much as the market currently expects. Therefore, market adjustments will be necessary. Furthermore, recent manufacturing data, including shipments data, suggests pricing pressures in the pipeline, particularly in the goods sector of the economy, which had previously been deflating. This points to inflation risks later this year.

Markets will not respond well to accelerating inflation in the good sector.

Concluding Thoughts

The team at our Investing Group is generally of the view that the overall macroeconomic environment in the U.S. and globally presents good reward-to-risk prospects for a very select group of equities. However, for several months we have been positioning our portfolios in a manner that accounts for likely disappointments of market expectations regarding Fed policy. We are also growing increasingly concerned about inflation risks in the second half of 2024. Indeed, we think that very unusual opportunities are going to emerge in the second half of 2024, starting sometime between June and August.