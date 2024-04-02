Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dawn Of A New Regime: Implications For Fixed Income

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
Summary

  • Mounting pressures from macro megaforces point toward higher structural inflation and lower real GDP growth in the years ahead.
  • We think higher inflation and slower economic growth will reverberate across the global fixed-income markets, shaping how investors allocate capital over the long run.
  • In our view, this new regime will make itself known through a slow reveal rather than a seismic shift. Indeed, it’s likely already arrived.

Fixed income concept. Types of investment security that pay investors fixed interest or dividend payments until their maturity date. Finance business conceptual. Money bag.

Andrii Yalanskyi

By Scott DiMaggio, Michael Rosborough, & Fahd Malik

What does an era of higher equilibrium inflation mean for yields, volatility and active bond investing?

For the past 40 years, global deflationary forces have prevailed, facilitating a regime of low

This article was written by

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

