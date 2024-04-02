FrankRamspott

ETF Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) is a 13-year-old product that seeks to provide exposure to 80 Indian companies that display favorable fundamental traits.

GLIN employs a rather unique way of constructing its portfolio (although the end results are questionable, as we will touch upon later). The research team basically employs a fundamentally driven scoring methodology that assigns a Buy, Hold, or Sell score. These scores are a function of three main variables- growth, value, and quality. Whilst gauging growth, the research team looks at consistency in top-to-bottom line growth, coupled with a consistent margin backdrop regardless of the time frame. On the value front, the valuations need to stack up, relative to the sustainable growth rate of the business. And finally, the capital structure and reliable cash flow generation are used to ascertain quality.

GLIN

Note that less than 18% of the broad India universe currently has BUY ratings, and this is likely driven by steep valuations. Stocks that receive 'BUY' scores under GLIN's methodology are not just believed to have strong growth potential, but can be picked up at a reasonable price (essentially GARP). For context, note that GLIN’s current holdings offer the same level of long-term earnings growth as the most popular Indian ETF around- the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA), but yet it can be picked up at a valuation discount of 32% on a P/E basis.

Morningstar

Indian Growth Expectations Continue To Be Adjusted To The Upside

The Indian economy has been firing on all cylinders for a while now, and that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. As far as the GDP is concerned, the most recently available data showed that robust manufacturing and construction data played a key part in ensuring the economy witnessed impressive growth of 8.4% in the December quarter; note that this was a good 180bps higher than what the street was expecting, and another 80bps more than what was seen in the September quarter.

Various high-frequency indicators suggest that this momentum lingered in Q1 as well, with the Finance Minister of India recently suggesting that the 8% growth threshold was maintained in the March quarter as well. All in all, this has prompted Moody’s to raise its FY GDP forecast from previous levels of 6.1% to 6.8%. When the IMF comes out with its latest economic outlook (WEO) sometime this month, expect upside risks to the 6.5% FY24 estimate which was provided in January. Once the election season comes to a close in May, we would expect the Indian government to double down on its infrastructure-spending initiatives. This is a nation that is looking to spend around $1.72 trillion in infrastructure development from 2024 to 2030, and will serve as a key agent in maintaining the impressive growth dynamics. In fact, last month, the Prime Minister of India was very keen to reiterate his ambitions of scaling up India’s infrastructure over the next five years.

To finance the growth of these projects, Indian banks will no doubt play a very pivotal role, and it wouldn’t be outlandish to expect credit growth to grow at 1.5-2x the pace of GDP growth. Note that the Reserve Bank of India last hiked repo rates to 6.5% in February 2023, and this relatively high threshold has been maintained since. We would not expect rates to be cut any time soon, as headline inflation is well over 5% and is still above the RBI's target of sub-4%. What's admirable is that despite this relatively high-interest rate landscape, credit growth in India continues to trend at exemplary levels of over 20%. Just to highlight how resilient this is, note that average loan growth has typically come in at less than 12% over the last 12 years. Now when rates eventually get cut, think about how favorable that could be for the already resilient loan growth picture.

Trading Economics

What’s rather encouraging to note is that GLIN is very favorably exposed to the banking sector with over 30% of its holdings coming from this sector alone.

Closing Thoughts - Not The Best Option Around

Whilst the India story appears to have legs, we have our doubts over whether GLIN is the best product to exploit conditions here.

As a structure, GLIN isn’t best placed, as its expense ratio is around 13bps higher than the most popular Indian ETF- INDA which has a ratio of 0.65%. Also GLIN’s portfolio methodology based on BUY, SELL, and HOLD scores, remain susceptible to frequent changes, resulting in a very high annual turnover ratio. For context, GLIN’s annual turnover ratio of 79% is over 4x that of what is seen at INDA’s counter. We’re also concerned with the degree of daily dollar volumes seen at the GLIN counter (less than $2m per day compared to $223m with INDA). The lack of interest filters through via exceptionally wide spreads (GLIN’s average spread works out to 0.53%, infinitely wider than what is seen with INDA).

Seeking Aloha, ETF.com

It’s also worth noting that GLIN’s track record so far hasn’t been great. INDA came to the bourses a couple of years after GLIN, and note that since then it has managed to deliver handsome returns of 122%, whereas our focus ETF has only managed to eke out a miserly return of a little over mid-single-digits.

YCharts

Not only that, GLIN also covers a lot more stocks that are further down the market-cap spectrum. Two-thirds of INDA’S holdings consist of giant-caps whereas with GLIN, 61% of its holdings consist of large, mid and small-caps. When you tilt towards stocks with lower market-cap, you invariably expose yourself to names that are likely to be more volatile, and one can see that in the respective rolling volatility profiles of these two products (over 420bps differential).

YCharts

Then it’s also fair to say that investors looking for suitable mean-reversion opportunities within Emerging Markets Asia are unlikely to take a fancy to GLIN’s holdings, as its relative strength ratio has more than mean-reverted and is now over the mean. From a valuation perspective as well, the more diversified emerging markets Asian ETF can be picked up at an 8% discount relative to GLIN’s corresponding multiple.

YCharts

Finally, if we look at GLIN's own long-term price imprints, we can see that it is a product that has continued to lose ground over time. As things stand, it has recently hit its upward-sloping resistance on the monthly chart, whilst the RSI has also just hit the overbought zone and has previously signaled a pivot when it gets to these levels.