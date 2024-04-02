Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GLIN ETF: Not The Best Way To Play India

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.41K Followers

Summary

  • VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) provides exposure to 80 Indian companies with favorable fundamental traits.
  • India's growth landscape continues to surprise to the upside and post elections in May, infrastructure spending will likely ramp up.
  • We close with some thoughts on why GLIN isn't the most suitable vehicle to gain exposure to India.
India Topographic Map Horizontal 3D Render Dark Ocean Neutral

FrankRamspott

ETF Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) is a 13-year-old product that seeks to provide exposure to 80 Indian companies that display favorable fundamental traits.

GLIN employs a rather unique way of constructing its portfolio (although the end results

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.41K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLIN ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News